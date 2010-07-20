Google+

In photos: The Mazamas, 100+ years ago

July 19, 2016 /Photography News/ Have you ever wondered what your great-grandfather did for fun? While some undoubtedly whittled their lives away, others were out conquering the wilderness. If you’re from Oregon, ol’ grandpa might have even been part of the Mazamas.

On top of Mt. Hood, the original 105 charter members of the Mazamas founded their organization 122 years ago, on 19 July 1894. Since the organization’s founding, the Mazamas have fought for environmental preservation, built a number of lodges, named Mt. Mazama, and, of course, promoted and taught basic climbing education.


 Mazamas hiking trip to Mt. Rainier. Creator: Kiser Photo Co. Date Original: 1905. Original Form: Gelatin silver prints. Original Collection: Gerald W. Williams Collection
Mazamas hiking trip to Mt. Rainier. Creator: Kiser Photo Co. Date Original: 1905. Original Form: Gelatin silver prints. Original Collection: Gerald W. Williams Collection


Image Title: Mazamas hiking through the snow on Mt. Rainier. Creator: Kiser Photo Co. Date Original: 1905. Original Form: Gelatin silver prints. Original Collection: Gerald W. Williams Collection
Image Title: Mazamas hiking through the snow on Mt. Rainier. Creator: Kiser Photo Co. Date Original: 1905. Original Form: Gelatin silver prints. Original Collection: Gerald W. Williams Collection


Image Title: Mountaineers in ice cave, Paradise Glacier, Mt. Rainier. Date Original: 1920. Original Form: Gelatin silver prints. Original Collection: Gerald W. Williams Collection
Image Title: Mountaineers in ice cave, Paradise Glacier, Mt. Rainier. Date Original: 1920. Original Form: Gelatin silver prints. Original Collection: Gerald W. Williams Collection


Image Title: Mountaineers on top of Mt. Snoqualmie. Date Original: 1915. Original Form: Gelatin silver prints. Original Collection: Gerald W. Williams Collection
Image Title: Mountaineers on top of Mt. Snoqualmie. Date Original: 1915. Original Form: Gelatin silver prints. Original Collection: Gerald W. Williams Collection


Image Title: Man with motion picture camera near glacier, Mt. Rainier. Creator: Kiser Photo Co. Date Original: 1905. Original Form: Gelatin silver prints. Original Collection: Gerald W. Williams Collection
Image Title: Man with motion picture camera near glacier, Mt. Rainier. Creator: Kiser Photo Co. Date Original: 1905. Original Form: Gelatin silver prints. Original Collection: Gerald W. Williams Collection


Image Title: Mazamas or mountaineers group at Paradise Inn, Mt. Rainier. Date.Original: 1920. Original Form: Gelatin silver prints. Original Collection: Gerald W. Williams Collection
Image Title: Mazamas or mountaineers group at Paradise Inn, Mt. Rainier. Date.Original: 1920. Original Form: Gelatin silver prints. Original Collection: Gerald W. Williams Collection


Photographs courtesy of the Oregon State University.




  1. Myriam says
    July 20, 2010 at 7:42 AM  

    I didn't know about the Mazamas, but this is a beautiful collection.

    Thank you.


    Bruce says
    July 21, 2013 at 12:01 AM  

    My grandfather was a master colorist for Kiser Photo, circa 1912.


    Anonymous says
    November 13, 2013 at 6:46 AM  

    I have some original 1910 & 1911 Kiser Photo Co. photographs. "For The Great Northern Railway". All are various sizes. All are described on back of each photo in pencil and in penciled numbers. I have done plenty of research and believe these are originals and never have been seen by public. Any idea of value?


    gordon says
    August 12, 2014 at 5:53 PM  

    Those are some really fantastic photos. I can't stop looking at the ice photos.


    Alice Taylor says
    August 16, 2016 at 5:04 AM  

    Thanks for sharing this quality information with us. I really enjoyed reading.

    play Atari Breakout | Atari Breakout


