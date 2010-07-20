In photos: The Mazamas, 100+ years ago
July 19, 2016 /Photography News/ Have you ever wondered what your great-grandfather did for fun? While some undoubtedly whittled their lives away, others were out conquering the wilderness. If you’re from Oregon, ol’ grandpa might have even been part of the Mazamas.
On top of Mt. Hood, the original 105 charter members of the Mazamas founded their organization 122 years ago, on 19 July 1894. Since the organization’s founding, the Mazamas have fought for environmental preservation, built a number of lodges, named Mt. Mazama, and, of course, promoted and taught basic climbing education.
For more information on the Mazamas check out their site and find out how to start your own adventure.
Mazamas hiking trip to Mt. Rainier. Creator: Kiser Photo Co. Date Original: 1905. Original Form: Gelatin silver prints. Original Collection: Gerald W. Williams Collection
Image Title: Mazamas hiking through the snow on Mt. Rainier. Creator: Kiser Photo Co. Date Original: 1905. Original Form: Gelatin silver prints. Original Collection: Gerald W. Williams Collection
Image Title: Mountaineers in ice cave, Paradise Glacier, Mt. Rainier. Date Original: 1920. Original Form: Gelatin silver prints. Original Collection: Gerald W. Williams Collection
Image Title: Mountaineers on top of Mt. Snoqualmie. Date Original: 1915. Original Form: Gelatin silver prints. Original Collection: Gerald W. Williams Collection
Image Title: Man with motion picture camera near glacier, Mt. Rainier. Creator: Kiser Photo Co. Date Original: 1905. Original Form: Gelatin silver prints. Original Collection: Gerald W. Williams Collection
Image Title: Mazamas or mountaineers group at Paradise Inn, Mt. Rainier. Date.Original: 1920. Original Form: Gelatin silver prints. Original Collection: Gerald W. Williams Collection
Photographs courtesy of the Oregon State University.
25 comments:
I didn't know about the Mazamas, but this is a beautiful collection.
Thank you.
Bruce says
My grandfather was a master colorist for Kiser Photo, circa 1912.
Anonymous says
I have some original 1910 & 1911 Kiser Photo Co. photographs. "For The Great Northern Railway". All are various sizes. All are described on back of each photo in pencil and in penciled numbers. I have done plenty of research and believe these are originals and never have been seen by public. Any idea of value?
gordon says
Those are some really fantastic photos. I can't stop looking at the ice photos.
