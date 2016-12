In Photos: Apollo 15 and the Moon

Apollo 15

July 26, 2016 / Photography News

Apollo 15 embarked 45 years ago, in July of 1971, and was the ninth manned mission in the Apollo program, the fourth mission to land on the Moon and the eighth successful manned mission. Two astronauts, Commander David R. Scott and LM (Lunar Module) pilot James B. Irwin, are shown during their 4 days on the lunar surface. Shortly thereafter, the Apollo 17 mission landed, in December of 1972, and would be the sixth and final mission in which humans would roam the moon. The photographs from the 17th mission include Commander Eugene A. Cernan, LM pilot Harrison H. Schmitt and CM (Command Module) pilot Ronald E. Evans. Some activities depicted in the collection of twelve images include; the retrieval of a film canister on the outside of a spacecraft, the preparation of a LRV (Lunar Roving Vehicle), collection of lunar samples and, of course, the overall exploration of the moon's surface.