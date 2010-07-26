Google+

In Photos: Apollo 15 and the Moon

July 26, 2016 /Photography News/ Apollo 15 embarked 45 years ago, on July 26 of 1971, and was the ninth manned mission in the Apollo program, the fourth mission to land on the Moon and the eighth successful manned mission. Two astronauts, Commander David R. Scott and LM (Lunar Module) pilot James B. Irwin, are shown during their 4 days on the lunar surface. Shortly thereafter, the Apollo 17 mission landed, in December of 1972, and would be the sixth and final mission in which humans would roam the moon. The photographs from the 17th mission include Commander Eugene A. Cernan, LM pilot Harrison H. Schmitt and CM (Command Module) pilot Ronald E. Evans. Some activities depicted in the collection of twelve images include; the retrieval of a film canister on the outside of a spacecraft, the preparation of a LRV (Lunar Roving Vehicle), collection of lunar samples and, of course, the overall exploration of the moon’s surface.


Schmitt with Flag and Earth Above
Maker: NASA
Date: December 13, 1972
Medium: color print, chromogenic development (Ektacolor) process
Dimensions: Image: 26.5 x 34.2 cm . Overall: 27.6 x 35.6 cm
George Eastman House Collection


Apollo 17 Astronaut Evans Retrieves Film Canister During Space Walk
Maker: NASA
Date: December 14, 1972
Medium: color print, chromogenic development (Ektacolor) process
Dimensions: Image: 26.5 x 34.2 cm . Overall: 27.6 x 35.6 cm
George Eastman House Collection


Cernan Driving the Rover
Maker: NASA
Date: December 1, 1972
Medium: color print, chromogenic development (Ektacolor) process
Dimensions: Image: 26.5 x 34.2 cm . Overall: 27.6 x 35.6 cm
George Eastman House Collection


Apollo 17 Command/Service modules photographed from lunar module in orbit
Maker: NASA
Date: December 1, 1972
Medium: color print, chromogenic development (Ektacolor) process
Dimensions: Image: 26.5 x 34.2 cm . Overall: 27.6 x 35.6 cm
George Eastman House Collection


Scott Gives Salute
Maker: NASA
Date: August 1, 1971
Medium: color print, chromogenic development (Ektacolor) process
Dimensions: Image: 26.5 x 34.2 cm . Overall: 27.6 x 35.6 cm
George Eastman House Collection


Lunar Activities During the Apollo 15 Mission
Maker: NASA
Date: July/August 1971
Medium: color print, chromogenic development (Ektacolor) process
Dimensions: Image: 26.5 x 34.2 cm . Overall: 27.6 x 35.6 cm
George Eastman House Collection


Apollo 17 Astronaut Harrison Schmitt Collects Lunar Rock Samples
Maker: NASA
Date: December 14, 1972
Medium: color print, chromogenic development (Ektacolor) process
Dimensions: Image: 26.5 x 34.2 cm . Overall: 27.6 x 35.6 cm
George Eastman House Collection


Astronaut Irwin with LRV
Maker: NASA
Date: July 26, 1971
Medium: color print, chromogenic development (Ektacolor) process
Dimensions: Image: 26.5 x 34.2 cm . Overall: 27.6 x 35.6 cm
George Eastman House Collection


Courtesy of the George Eastman House




