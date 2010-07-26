In Photos: Apollo 15 and the Moon
July 26, 2016 /Photography News/ Apollo 15 embarked 45 years ago, on July 26 of 1971, and was the ninth manned mission in the Apollo program, the fourth mission to land on the Moon and the eighth successful manned mission. Two astronauts, Commander David R. Scott and LM (Lunar Module) pilot James B. Irwin, are shown during their 4 days on the lunar surface. Shortly thereafter, the Apollo 17 mission landed, in December of 1972, and would be the sixth and final mission in which humans would roam the moon. The photographs from the 17th mission include Commander Eugene A. Cernan, LM pilot Harrison H. Schmitt and CM (Command Module) pilot Ronald E. Evans. Some activities depicted in the collection of twelve images include; the retrieval of a film canister on the outside of a spacecraft, the preparation of a LRV (Lunar Roving Vehicle), collection of lunar samples and, of course, the overall exploration of the moon’s surface.
Schmitt with Flag and Earth Above
Apollo 17 Astronaut Evans Retrieves Film Canister During Space Walk
Cernan Driving the Rover
Apollo 17 Command/Service modules photographed from lunar module in orbit
Scott Gives Salute
Lunar Activities During the Apollo 15 Mission
Apollo 17 Astronaut Harrison Schmitt Collects Lunar Rock Samples
Astronaut Irwin with LRV
