In Photos: Apollo 15 and the Moon

Apollo 15 embarked 45 years ago, on July 26 of 1971, and was the ninth manned mission in the Apollo program, the fourth mission to land on the Moon and the eighth successful manned mission. Two astronauts, Commander David R. Scott and LM (Lunar Module) pilot James B. Irwin, are shown during their 4 days on the lunar surface. Shortly thereafter, the Apollo 17 mission landed, in December of 1972, and would be the sixth and final mission in which humans would roam the moon. The photographs from the 17th mission include Commander Eugene A. Cernan, LM pilot Harrison H. Schmitt and CM (Command Module) pilot Ronald E. Evans. Some activities depicted in the collection of twelve images include; the retrieval of a film canister on the outside of a spacecraft, the preparation of a LRV (Lunar Roving Vehicle), collection of lunar samples and, of course, the overall exploration of the moon’s surface. July 26, 2016 / Photography News embarked 45 years ago, onof 1971, and was the ninth manned mission in the Apollo program, the fourth mission to land on the Moon and the eighth successful manned mission. Two astronauts, Commander David R. Scott and LM (Lunar Module) pilot James B. Irwin, are shown during their 4 days on the lunar surface. Shortly thereafter, the Apollo 17 mission landed, in December of 1972, and would be the sixth and final mission in which humans would roam the moon. The photographs from the 17th mission include Commander Eugene A. Cernan, LM pilot Harrison H. Schmitt and CM (Command Module) pilot Ronald E. Evans. Some activities depicted in the collection of twelve images include; the retrieval of a film canister on the outside of a spacecraft, the preparation of a LRV (Lunar Roving Vehicle), collection of lunar samples and, of course, the overall exploration of the moon’s surface.

Schmitt with Flag and Earth Above

Maker: NASA

Date: December 13, 1972

Medium: color print, chromogenic development (Ektacolor) process

Dimensions: Image: 26.5 x 34.2 cm . Overall: 27.6 x 35.6 cm

George Eastman House Collection

Apollo 17 Astronaut Evans Retrieves Film Canister During Space Walk

Maker: NASA

Date: December 14, 1972

Medium: color print, chromogenic development (Ektacolor) process

Dimensions: Image: 26.5 x 34.2 cm . Overall: 27.6 x 35.6 cm

George Eastman House Collection

Cernan Driving the Rover

Maker: NASA

Date: December 1, 1972

Medium: color print, chromogenic development (Ektacolor) process

Dimensions: Image: 26.5 x 34.2 cm . Overall: 27.6 x 35.6 cm

George Eastman House Collection

Apollo 17 Command/Service modules photographed from lunar module in orbit

Maker: NASA

Date: December 1, 1972

Medium: color print, chromogenic development (Ektacolor) process

Dimensions: Image: 26.5 x 34.2 cm . Overall: 27.6 x 35.6 cm

George Eastman House Collection

Scott Gives Salute

Maker: NASA

Date: August 1, 1971

Medium: color print, chromogenic development (Ektacolor) process

Dimensions: Image: 26.5 x 34.2 cm . Overall: 27.6 x 35.6 cm

George Eastman House Collection

Lunar Activities During the Apollo 15 Mission

Maker: NASA

Date: July/August 1971

Medium: color print, chromogenic development (Ektacolor) process

Dimensions: Image: 26.5 x 34.2 cm . Overall: 27.6 x 35.6 cm

George Eastman House Collection

Apollo 17 Astronaut Harrison Schmitt Collects Lunar Rock Samples

Maker: NASA

Date: December 14, 1972

Medium: color print, chromogenic development (Ektacolor) process

Dimensions: Image: 26.5 x 34.2 cm . Overall: 27.6 x 35.6 cm

George Eastman House Collection

Astronaut Irwin with LRV

Maker: NASA

Date: July 26, 1971

Medium: color print, chromogenic development (Ektacolor) process

Dimensions: Image: 26.5 x 34.2 cm . Overall: 27.6 x 35.6 cm

George Eastman House Collection

Courtesy of the George Eastman House