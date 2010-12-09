Photo of the season: Plastic face protection from snowstorms

December 9, 2016 / Photography News / Winter might be a perfect time for some fun, but snowstorms can be hazardous to your skin if you don't take adequate precautions.





We have little information about this Gaga-like headgear other than what's provided by the Netherlands Nationaal Archief: "Plastic face protection from snowstorms. Canada, Montreal, 1939. Photographer unknown."

Although this was a failed experiment, winter storms are a seasonal reality we need to face, therefore make sure you watch weather reports and keep warm.