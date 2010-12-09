Photo of the season: Plastic face protection from snowstorms
December 9, 2016 /Photography News/ Winter might be a perfect time for some fun, but snowstorms can be hazardous to your skin if you don't take adequate precautions.
We have little information about this Gaga-like headgear other than what's provided by the Netherlands Nationaal Archief: "Plastic face protection from snowstorms. Canada, Montreal, 1939. Photographer unknown."
Although this was a failed experiment, winter storms are a seasonal reality we need to face, therefore make sure you watch weather reports and keep warm.
14 comments:
Looks like their going to a Big Bird convention. LOL.
David Vilder says
Fantastic! I need one!
Larry the Artist says
Wild and strangely interesting.
Unblocked says
Teresa Hamilton says
They look like a pelican with that "face protection". I wonder how other poeple look at them with it, even modern era like us, where we could find many weird costumes on the streets :)) Maybe they will be featured on 9...
