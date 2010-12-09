Google+

Photo of the season: Plastic face protection from snowstorms

December 9, 2016 /Photography News/ Winter might be a perfect time for some fun, but snowstorms can be hazardous to your skin if you don't take adequate precautions.



We have little information about this Gaga-like headgear other than what's provided by the Netherlands Nationaal Archief: "Plastic face protection from snowstorms. Canada, Montreal, 1939. Photographer unknown."

Although this was a failed experiment, winter storms are a seasonal reality we need to face, therefore make sure you watch weather reports and keep warm.



14 comments:

  1. Paul "pabloconrad" Conrad says
    December 9, 2010 at 6:26 PM  

    Looks like their going to a Big Bird convention. LOL.


    David Vilder says
    December 13, 2010 at 1:27 AM  

    Fantastic! I need one!


    Larry the Artist says
    December 19, 2010 at 7:43 PM  

    Wild and strangely interesting.


    Unblocked says
    December 9, 2016 at 5:06 PM  

    Never decide on long-term issues are short-term emotional moment
    Friv 2 | Not Blocked At Schools | Yepi 2 | Unblocked Games


    Teresa Hamilton says
    December 13, 2016 at 10:44 AM  

    They look like a pelican with that "face protection". I wonder how other poeple look at them with it, even modern era like us, where we could find many weird costumes on the streets :)) Maybe they will be featured on 9...
    dog breed database


    نور الهدى says
    December 17, 2016 at 9:07 PM  


    شركات نقل اثاث بالمدينة المنورة تساعدك على نقل اثاثك بامان فلا داعى للقلق مع شركات نقل اثاث بجدة

    عزيزى العميل انت من محبى التنقل باستمرار بالتالى انت بحاجة ماسة وضروية الى الاستعانة بالمختصين في نقل العفش خاصة شركات نقل اثاث بالرياض لان الاستعانة باى من عمالة الشوارع الغير مدربة والتي لا تمتلك خبرة كافية في نقل العفش او الحفاظ علية وليس هذا فقط فقد يؤدى الاستعانة بعمالة الشوارع الى حدوث حالة فقدان وتكسير للاثاث بالتالى التاثير الضار عليك عزيزى العميل

    لا تقلق مطلقاً الان بشأن نقل اي منقولات خاصة بك طالما استعنت بشركة الاول لـ نقل الأثاث في الرياض وخارج الرياض فنحن ليس الوحيدون ولكننا متميزون عن اى مؤسسة أخرى داخل وخارج الدمام وشهرتنا كافضل شركة نقل عفش بينبع
    نقل عفش بجدة


    Bert Carl says
    December 23, 2016 at 6:17 AM  

    Nike Air Force 1 30th Herren
    Nike Air Max 95
    Nike Free Inneva Woven
    Nike Roshe Run DMB Herren
    Timberland Classic Oxford Herren
    Adidas Originals NMD R1
    Adidas Originals ZX 9000
    Juice X Adidas Consortium Stan Smith
    Adidas Superstar 2 Schuhe
    Adidas Messi 16 FG


    Bert Carl says
    December 23, 2016 at 6:20 AM  

    Nike ELASTICO Finale III Street TF
    Saucony Shadow 6000 Chaussures
    Timberland Chukka Boots
    Adidas Ultra Boost
    Adidas Climacool Fresh Bounce
    Adidas Originals NMD C1 Chaussures
    Adidas Stan Smith Primeknit
    Adidas Ace 16 FG
    Air Jordan Westbrook Herren
    MBT Fora Gtx Damen


    Bert Carl says
    December 23, 2016 at 6:21 AM  

    Adidas Kaiser 5 TF
    Air Jordan Flight 89
    Nike Air Yeezy 2
    Air Jordan 3.5 Homme
    Adidas John Wall 2 Homme
    MBT Flame Chaussures
    Nike Air Force 1 Homme's Chaussures
    Nike Air Max 90 Homme
    Nike Free Flyknit NSW
    Nike Roshe Run BR


    Bert Carl says
    December 23, 2016 at 6:22 AM  

    MBT Kifundo Men
    Nike HypervenomX IC
    Nike Roshe Two
    Adidas Kaiser 5 FG
    Nike Air Jordan flight 45
    Nike Air More Uptempo Men
    MBT Kimondo Gtx Men
    Nike Air Max Plus Txt Men
    Nike Roshe Two Flyknit Shoes
    Nike HypervenomX Proximo TF


    Bert Carl says
    December 23, 2016 at 6:22 AM  

    MBT Kifundo Men
    Nike HypervenomX IC
    Nike Roshe Two
    Adidas Kaiser 5 FG
    Nike Air Jordan flight 45
    Nike Air More Uptempo Men
    MBT Kimondo Gtx Men
    Nike Air Max Plus Txt Men
    Nike Roshe Two Flyknit Shoes
    Nike HypervenomX Proximo TF


    Bert Carl says
    December 23, 2016 at 6:23 AM  

    Timberland 6 Inch Boots Shoes
    Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 Women
    Air Jordan Jumpman Team II Men
    Air Jordan Reveal Men
    Nike Air Max Tailwind 7
    Nike Magista Obra FG
    MBT Kisumu 2
    Adidas Ace 16 Purecontrol
    Air Jordan 6
    Air Jordan CP3 VIII Men


    Bert Carl says
    December 23, 2016 at 6:25 AM  

    Air Jordan Horizon Women
    MBT Kimondo Men
    Nike Kyrie 2
    MBT Kisumu
    Nike Magista II TF


    Generic Viagra says
    December 23, 2016 at 9:07 AM  

    Thanks


14 comments so far. What do you think?

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)