In photos: Winter sports in the 20th century

December 2, 2016 / Photography News

Dutch skater Jaap Eden on the ice. Location unknown, 1890-1900. Coloured black and white photograph. Nationaal Archief / Spaarnestad Photo

Speed skating: Dutch skaters Lijkle Poepjes and B. van der Zee standing ready for the start of a skating race in Leeuwarden (the Netherlands), 1914. Nationaal Archief / Spaarnestad Photo / Het Leven

Ice-hockeying women in bathing suits. Minneapolis, USA, 1925. Nationaal Archief / Spaarnestad Photo

Pram on skis (sledge) on the ice, pushed by mom on skates. St. Moritz, Switzerland, 1926. Nationaal Archief / Spaarnestad Photo

"Skijoring": people on skis pulled by a horse, dogs or a motor vehicle. Location unknown, 1930. Nationaal Archief / Spaarnestad Photo

Bobsleigh. Team members of the five men sleigh keeping the sled in balance. Location unknown, 1931. Nationaal Archief / Spaarnestad Photo

Dutch boy with a pillow strapped on his backside in order to soften the falling on ice while skating. The Netherlands, 1933. Nationaal Archief / Spaarnestad Photo

Sleigh leaving ski-jump. Alexandra Palace, London, England, 1933. Nationaal Archief / Spaarnestad Photo

Bobsleigh, skeleton: lord Northesk in St. Moritz, Switzerland, 1935. Nationaal Archief / Spaarnestad Photo

'Ski-sailing', a new sport invented in Austria, demonstrated in St. Moritz, Switzerland, January 1938. Nationaal Archief / Het Leven / Spaarnestad Photo, SFA022003048

Skating arm in arm in traditional costume on Frisian skates (wooden skates) in Marken, the Netherlands. [1938]. Nationaal Archief / Spaarnestad Photo, SFA002002733

One can also learn to ski at home. Nationaal Archief / Het Leven / Spaarnestad Photo, SFA022002872

Winter sports in Tirol. Nationaal Archief

Fishing in a blue-hole in the ice. The Netherlands. Location and date unknown. Nationaal Archief / Spaarnestad Photo / J.J.M. de Jong, SFA002013372

Nationaal Archief All photos courtesy of the





About the Nationaal Archief of the Netherlands





The Nationaal Archief in The Hague preserves almost one thousand years of history, in the form of over 110 kilometres of archives, almost 300,000 maps and drawings and more than 2 million photos. The archives were created by the national government, but archives from private institutions and individuals are also preserved at the Nationaal Archief as interesting supplements to the government archives.