In photos: Remembering jazz photographer William P. Gottlieb

Portrait of Dardanelle and Joe Sinacore, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947.

Caption from Down Beat: A hot summer season is promised for New Yorkers, especially those around 52nd Street. Remember the report from the front last January that "Jazz Blows Final Breath?" Eddie Heywood, recently at the Downbeat club, is in the first picture. Coleman Hawkins, working at the Three Deuces, is shown in the second. Dardanelle, vibe star and leader of her own unit, can be seen at piano, framed by bass and guitar. The last show shows tenorist Bud Freeman at Jimmy Ryan's. Forms part of: William P. Gottlieb Collection (Library of Congress).

In: "More who manage to keep New York's swing lane lively," Down Beat, v. 14, no. 16 (July 30, 1947), p. 3.