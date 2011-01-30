Google+

In photos: Remembering jazz photographer William P. Gottlieb

January 28, 2017 /Photography News/ Born 100 years ago today, on 28 January 1917, William Paul Gottlieb was both a notable jazz journalist and a self-taught photographer who captured the personalities of jazz musicians and told their stories with his camera and typewriter. His images document the jazz scene in New York City and Washington, D.C., from 1938 to 1948, a time recognized by many as the "Golden Age of Jazz". Gottlieb's portraits depict such prominent musicians and personalities as Louis Armstrong, Duke Ellington, Billie Holiday, Thelonious Monk, Ella Fitzgerald, and many more.

Gottlieb died of complications from a stroke on April 23, 2006.

In line with Gottlieb's wishes, his photographs were put into the public domain in 2010.

Portrait of Louis Armstrong, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946. William P. Gottlieb Collection (Library of Congress).
Portrait of Louis Armstrong, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946. William P. Gottlieb Collection (Library of Congress).

Portrait of Thelonious Monk, Minton's Playhouse, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947. William P. Gottlieb Collection (Library of Congress)
Portrait of Thelonious Monk, Minton's Playhouse, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947. William P. Gottlieb Collection (Library of Congress)

Portrait of Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947. William P. Gottlieb Collection (Library of Congress)
Portrait of Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947. William P. Gottlieb Collection (Library of Congress)
Portrait of Sonny Greer, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946. William P. Gottlieb Collection (Library of Congress).
Portrait of Sonny Greer, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946. William P. Gottlieb Collection (Library of Congress).

Portrait of Ella Fitzgerald, Dizzy Gillespie, Ray Brown, Milt (Milton) Jackson, and Timmie Rosenkrantz, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947. Caption from Down Beat: An impressive photo of a truly impressive singer Ella Fitzgerald at the Downbeat, with Dizzy Gillespie making like a faun in the background. Dizzy has gone on his own way, while Ella is still keeping the club on the beat. Forms part of: William P. Gottlieb Collection (Library of Congress). In: "Ella keeps it on the beat," Down Beat, v. 14, no. 20 (Sept. 24, 1947), p. 5.
Portrait of Ella Fitzgerald, Dizzy Gillespie, Ray Brown, Milt (Milton) Jackson, and Timmie Rosenkrantz, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947.
Caption from Down Beat: An impressive photo of a truly impressive singer Ella Fitzgerald at the Downbeat, with Dizzy Gillespie making like a faun in the background. Dizzy has gone on his own way, while Ella is still keeping the club on the beat. Forms part of: William P. Gottlieb Collection (Library of Congress).
In: "Ella keeps it on the beat," Down Beat, v. 14, no. 20 (Sept. 24, 1947), p. 5.

Portrait of Larry Adler and Paul Draper, City Center, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947. William P. Gottlieb Collection (Library of Congress).
Portrait of Larry Adler and Paul Draper, City Center, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947. William P. Gottlieb Collection (Library of Congress).

Portrait of Duke Ellington, Paramount Theater, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1946. Caption from Down Beat: Fifth in the series of staff lensman Bill Gottlieb's intimate dressing room shots of musical celebrities is Duke Ellington, with the mirror reflecting his always present piano, his conservative ties, his 20 suits, his 15 shirts, his suede shoes and his smiling self. Forms part of: William P. Gottlieb Collection (Library of Congress). In: "Through the looking glass," Down Beat, v. 13, no. 20 (Sept. 23, 1946), p. 16.
Portrait of Duke Ellington, Paramount Theater, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1946.
Caption from Down Beat: Fifth in the series of staff lensman Bill Gottlieb's intimate dressing room shots of musical celebrities is Duke Ellington, with the mirror reflecting his always present piano, his conservative ties, his 20 suits, his 15 shirts, his suede shoes and his smiling self. Forms part of: William P. Gottlieb Collection (Library of Congress).
In: "Through the looking glass," Down Beat, v. 13, no. 20 (Sept. 23, 1946), p. 16.

Portrait of Dardanelle, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948. William P. Gottlieb Collection (Library of Congress).
Portrait of Dardanelle, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948. William P. Gottlieb Collection (Library of Congress).

Portrait of Cab Calloway, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947. Forms part of: William P. Gottlieb Collection (Library of Congress). In: "The carnation kid," Down Beat, v. 16, no. 2 (Jan. 15, 1947), p. 16.
Portrait of Cab Calloway, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947. Forms part of: William P. Gottlieb Collection (Library of Congress).
In: "The carnation kid," Down Beat, v. 16, no. 2 (Jan. 15, 1947), p. 16.

Portrait of Sidney Bechet, Freddie Moore, and Lloyd Phillips, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947. Forms part of: William P. Gottlieb Collection (Library of Congress). In: The Record Changer, v. 6, no. 4 (June 47, 1947), p. 9.
Portrait of Sidney Bechet, Freddie Moore, and Lloyd Phillips, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947. Forms part of: William P. Gottlieb Collection (Library of Congress).
In: The Record Changer, v. 6, no. 4 (June 47, 1947), p. 9.

Portrait of Ralph Burns, Edwin A. Finckel, George Handy, Neal Hefti, Johnny Richards, and Eddie Sauter, Museum of Modern Art, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947. Caption from Down Beat: Taking six arrangers of the modern school to the Museum of Art to pose with pieces by Picasso and Henry Moore seemed like a great idea to staff lensman Bill Gottlieb. Ralph Burns, Eddie Finckel, George Handy, Neal Hefti, Johnny Richards, and Eddie Sauter obliged, then the trouble started. For details, read the story by Gottlieb on page 2. Forms part of: William P. Gottlieb Collection (Library of Congress). In: "Arrangers on the cover," Down Beat, v. 14, no. 7 (Mar. 26, 1947).
Portrait of Ralph Burns, Edwin A. Finckel, George Handy, Neal Hefti, Johnny Richards, and Eddie Sauter, Museum of Modern Art, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947.
Caption from Down Beat: Taking six arrangers of the modern school to the Museum of Art to pose with pieces by Picasso and Henry Moore seemed like a great idea to staff lensman Bill Gottlieb. Ralph Burns, Eddie Finckel, George Handy, Neal Hefti, Johnny Richards, and Eddie Sauter obliged, then the trouble started. For details, read the story by Gottlieb on page 2. Forms part of: William P. Gottlieb Collection (Library of Congress).
In: "Arrangers on the cover," Down Beat, v. 14, no. 7 (Mar. 26, 1947).

Portrait of Dardanelle and Joe Sinacore, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947. Caption from Down Beat: A hot summer season is promised for New Yorkers, especially those around 52nd Street. Remember the report from the front last January that "Jazz Blows Final Breath?" Eddie Heywood, recently at the Downbeat club, is in the first picture. Coleman Hawkins, working at the Three Deuces, is shown in the second. Dardanelle, vibe star and leader of her own unit, can be seen at piano, framed by bass and guitar. The last show shows tenorist Bud Freeman at Jimmy Ryan's. Forms part of: William P. Gottlieb Collection (Library of Congress). In: "More who manage to keep New York's swing lane lively," Down Beat, v. 14, no. 16 (July 30, 1947), p. 3.
Portrait of Dardanelle and Joe Sinacore, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947.
Caption from Down Beat: A hot summer season is promised for New Yorkers, especially those around 52nd Street. Remember the report from the front last January that "Jazz Blows Final Breath?" Eddie Heywood, recently at the Downbeat club, is in the first picture. Coleman Hawkins, working at the Three Deuces, is shown in the second. Dardanelle, vibe star and leader of her own unit, can be seen at piano, framed by bass and guitar. The last show shows tenorist Bud Freeman at Jimmy Ryan's. Forms part of: William P. Gottlieb Collection (Library of Congress).
In: "More who manage to keep New York's swing lane lively," Down Beat, v. 14, no. 16 (July 30, 1947), p. 3.

Portrait of Ella Fitzgerald, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946. William P. Gottlieb Collection (Library of Congress).
Portrait of Ella Fitzgerald, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946. William P. Gottlieb Collection (Library of Congress).

Portrait of Billie Holiday, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947. Forms part of: William P. Gottlieb Collection (Library of Congress). In: The Record Changer, v. 5, no. 12 (Feb. 47, 1947), p. 7.
Portrait of Billie Holiday, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947. Forms part of: William P. Gottlieb Collection (Library of Congress).
In: The Record Changer, v. 5, no. 12 (Feb. 47, 1947), p. 7.

Portrait of Jerry Jerome, ca. June 1947. Forms part of: William P. Gottlieb Collection (Library of Congress). In: "Jerome's versatility keeps him busy," Down Beat, v. 14, no. 12 (June 4, 1947), p. 16.
Portrait of Jerry Jerome, ca. June 1947. Forms part of: William P. Gottlieb Collection (Library of Congress).
In: "Jerome's versatility keeps him busy," Down Beat, v. 14, no. 12 (June 4, 1947), p. 16.
Portrait of Willie Smith in his apartment, Manhattan, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947. William P. Gottlieb Collection (Library of Congress).
Portrait of Willie Smith in his apartment, Manhattan, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947. William P. Gottlieb Collection (Library of Congress).

Portrait of Charlie Barnet and Re-Bop, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946. Caption from Down Beat: Charlie Barnet's pet monkey, Re-Bop, pretends that he doesn't find much harmony in the sax tootlings of his maestro on the cover of this issue. But it's all in fun, and the grimaces of the monkey are not the reason that Charlie is breaking up his dance band early this month. He's going out to California to rest for the remainder of the summer, probably will re-organize on the west coast this fall. Forms part of: William P. Gottlieb Collection (Library of Congress). In: "Charlie, Re-Bop on the cover," Down Beat, v. 13, no. 17 (Aug. 12, 1946).
Portrait of Charlie Barnet and Re-Bop, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946.
Caption from Down Beat: Charlie Barnet's pet monkey, Re-Bop, pretends that he doesn't find much harmony in the sax tootlings of his maestro on the cover of this issue. But it's all in fun, and the grimaces of the monkey are not the reason that Charlie is breaking up his dance band early this month. He's going out to California to rest for the remainder of the summer, probably will re-organize on the west coast this fall. Forms part of: William P. Gottlieb Collection (Library of Congress).
In: "Charlie, Re-Bop on the cover," Down Beat, v. 13, no. 17 (Aug. 12, 1946).

Portrait of Sidney Bechet, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947. William P. Gottlieb Collection (Library of Congress).
Portrait of Sidney Bechet, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947. William P. Gottlieb Collection (Library of Congress).

Portrait of Stan Kenton and Bob Gioga, 1947 or 1948. William P. Gottlieb Collection (Library of Congress).
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Bob Gioga, 1947 or 1948. William P. Gottlieb Collection (Library of Congress).


 


16 comments:

  1. kstewart says
    January 30, 2011 at 3:07 PM  

    A few brilliant photo of our National art form, Jazz Made in the USA.


    Brisbane Photography says
    February 1, 2012 at 6:26 AM  

    absolutely fantastic! love the memories


    PublicEdge says
    January 31, 2016 at 10:20 PM  

    Wonderful photos. Thank-you.


    yash chaurasia says
    February 2, 2016 at 3:58 PM  

    Valentine day date ideas images quotes
    Valentine day romantic poems quotes ideas
    Valentine day prinntable cards designs ideas quotes
    Rose day images quotes ideas
    Valentine day love heary wallpapers
    Happy valentine day quotes ideas images
    valentine day wishes messages cards for friends
    Valentine Homemade new cards images ideas
    Valentine day quotes images for girl friends
    Valentine day cards images messages
    Anti valentine day quotes images
    happy valentine day new wallpaper images quotes messages
    valentine day images quotes poems for bf boy friend
    valentine day poems images wallpapers quotes
    valentine day free wallpaper download


    yash chaurasia says
    February 2, 2016 at 3:58 PM  

    happy chocolate day image free download
    happy chocolate day hd pics free download
    happy chocolate day wishes wallpapers 2016
    happy chocolate day fb wallpapers pictures
    happy chocolate day whatsapp status images
    chocolate day special messages for girlfriendboyfriend
    happy chocolate day wallpapers pictures messages
    valentine day funny quotes for girlfriend boyfriend
    valentines day gifts for him beautiful pictures images
    chocolate day whatsapp messages 2016
    happy chocolate day sms wishes 2016
    happy chocolate day wishes quotes pictures


    yash chaurasia says
    February 2, 2016 at 3:59 PM  

    homemade valentine papers and card ideas for himher
    happy valentines day quotes for him
    when is happy valentines day year 2016
    valentine day couple wallpaper free images
    best valentines gifts suggestions boyfriend to girlfriend
    valentines day 2016 week images with dates
    happy chocolate day image free download
    happy chocolate day hd pics free download
    happy chocolate day wishes wallpapers 2016
    happy chocolate day fb wallpapers pictures
    happy chocolate day whatsapp status images
    chocolate day special messages for girlfriendboyfriend
    happy chocolate day wallpapers pictures messages
    valentine day funny quotes for girlfriend boyfriend


    Astrologer Home says
    April 13, 2016 at 11:41 AM  

    online vashikaran mantra


    Justin says
    May 12, 2016 at 3:05 PM  

    You can frequently get up to 50 percent of the auto's wholesale esteem, which is for the most part more than one can anticipate from, say, a payday credit. In many examples the borrower will need to consent to keep the bank educated of any location changes or real movements. They will likewise need to concur not to bow out of all financial obligations amid the span of the budgetary assention. Payday Loans


    Justin says
    May 12, 2016 at 3:18 PM  
    This comment has been removed by the author.

    John says
    June 13, 2016 at 2:15 PM  

    kobe 11
    cheap nike shoes
    ray bans
    louboutin shoes
    michael kors outlet
    louis vuitton purse
    abercrombie outlet
    adidas nmd
    designer handbags outlet
    kate spade uk
    stephen curry shoes
    michael kors handbags outlet
    nike air max
    armani jeans
    christian louboutin uk
    coach factory outlet
    true religion jeans outlet
    instyler max
    cheap jordans
    oakley sunglasses
    polo ralph lauren
    rolex watches uk
    air max 90 black
    louboutin outlet
    hollister uk
    oakley sunglasses outlet
    cheap ray bans
    converse
    coach factory outlet
    true religion
    true religion outlet
    2016613yuanyuan


    Shyam Das says
    July 27, 2016 at 8:17 AM  

    Vashikaran Mantra in Hindi - VashikaranPrediction


    Justin says
    August 27, 2016 at 3:26 PM  

    Residency is everything to a teacher. It brings some employer stability and additionally an unfaltering move up the compensation post. With a Master's close by or expected in the initial five years of business, youthful graduates are attempting to make a decent living. Cash Advance


    marko says
    September 5, 2016 at 10:28 AM  

    Things being what they are, they will require an unrivaled cognizance of the fundamental complexities between "understudy advance postpone" and "understudy credit restraint." Cash Advance


    Paulo says
    October 13, 2016 at 11:46 AM  

    Elements of a trailer recognize it from other private homes. Manufactured houses are lodging units worked in production lines that are outfitted with every one of the offices. It is then moved to a site for establishment on a moderately perpetual site and utilized as a living arrangement. auto title loans


    Rudy Lay says
    October 20, 2016 at 8:50 PM  

    She told me she just didn’t see herself as a leader and didn’t realize that other people at the school saw her as a leader as well
    Togel Online Singapore

    Togel Online Hongkong

    Bandar Togel Singapore

    Bandar Togel

    Togel Online Terpercaya

    Bandar Togel Online Terpercaya

    Togel Online

    Agen Togel Online Hanoi

    Agen Togel Online

    Togel Online Cambodia


    Paulo says
    November 7, 2016 at 11:13 AM  

    Bank advances, credit unions, and web based financing are constantly accessible, however before you ensure you know about your diverse choices to locate the most moderate and appropriate advance for YOU! check cashing


16 comments so far. What do you think?

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)