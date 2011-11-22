In Photos: Remembering the Terra Nova Expedition

January 17, 2017 /Photography News
/ The Terra Nova Expedition (1910–1913)
, officially the British Antarctic Expedition 1910
, was led by Robert Falcon Scott with the objective of being the first to reach the geographical South Pole. Scott and four companions attained the pole 105 years ago today
, on 17 January 1912
, to find that a Norwegian team led by Roald Amundsen had preceded them by 33 days.
Herbert George Ponting
(1870-1935) was the expedition photographer and cinematographer for the Terra Nova Expedition to the South Pole. He was one of the first to use a portable movie camera in Antarctica.
Scott's entire crew died on the return journey from the pole. Some of their bodies, journals, and photographs were discovered by a search party eight months later.
Photos courtesy of the National Library of New Zealand
|Herbert George Ponting taking a photo with large camera on tripod during the British Antarctic ("Terra Nova") Expedition, January 1912. Taken by unidentified photographer. Silver gelatin print. Photographic Archive, Alexander Turnbull Library.
|Grotto in an iceberg, photographed during the British Antarctic Expedition of 1911-1913, 5 Jan 1911. Photographer: Herbert Ponting. Silver gelatin print. Photographic Archive, Alexander Turnbull Library.
|Dog Chris, listening to the gramophone, during the British Antarctic ("Terra Nova") Expedition of 1910-1913. Photograph taken by Herbert Ponting, circa January 1911.
|Herbert Ponting showing slides during his lecture on Japan, during the British Antarctic ("Terra Nova") Expedition of 1910-13. Photograph taken by Herbert Ponting on the 16th of October, 1911.
|Dr Edward Atkinson in his lab, photographed September 15th, 1911 by Herbert George Ponting during the British Antarctic ("Terra Nova") Expedition (1910-1913). Shows him standing by a table of items, including a microscope, holding a test tube.
|Thomas Clissold the cook making bread during the British Antarctic Expedition of 1911-1913. Shows him in a kitchen surrounded by equipment and supplies. He wears hat and apron and is kneading dough on a table. Griffiths McAllister & Co containers of bacon rations, beed marrowfat, cod roes, ground cinnamon, celery seed, sago, and washing soda, are visible in the foreground. Photograph taken on the 26th of March 1911 by Herbert George Ponting.
|Sky effect (midnight sun), penguins at ice-edge. Taken by Herbert George Ponting on 13 January 1911 during the British Antarctic ("Terra Nova") Expedition (1910-1913).
|The ship Terra Nova arriving at the Bay of Whales in 1910, to find the Norwegian expedition. (Caption from `The South Pole Ponies' by Theodore K Mason, 1979, page 133). Photographed from `Fram', the ship of Amundsen, by an unidentified photographer.
Wow 100 years ago already! To think Lake Vostok is still yet the last undiscovered country...I sure hope our Russian friends have the bit insertion method correct or it will be the first last thing on earth to be polluted....good luck Comrads
Joanna says
amazing documenting
Garmee says
Pure awe. Like opening a time capsule...
Trevor Samson says
indra says
Hamnii Mahmudah says
Amii Hamni says
Wow.. this is awesome
Justin says
Mark Gallaher says
Nice photos. If you're interested on antarctic expedition and have a question What Do I Really Need to Bring on My Trip to Antarctica? in your head. Just find the Poseidon Expeditions.
Sapnokirani Hamari says
You have good thing and opinion, its very awesome thought.
indra says
Annisa Putri says
Alternative Medicine says
Kinjel Sharma says
Renzy Sharma says
Russian Baby says
Cute Russian says
Sweet Russian says
Russian Delhi says
Vip Russian says
slither.io says
Outlook is the free email and calendar service that helps you stay on top of what matters and get things done
Kritika Daas says
Aneya Sharma says
Sakshi Ahuja says
Akshita Chopra says
Aneya Sharma says
Sunali Sharma says
Bambu Runcing says
green world says
Reshma Khan says
indra herlambang says
indra herlambang says
Aaditi Sharma says
I like this post. I have got such a good information from here. I am going to bookmark this blog this is very informative. Thanks
http://aaditisharma.com/
Shayena Khanna says
Ayushi Kapoor says
I am going to bookmark this post i like this post very much thanks for such a good post. Thanks a lot.
http://ayushikapoor.com/
Ressy Novitasari says
Shared Obat Air Mani Bercampur Darah Terampuh Dan Aman whose Cara Cepat Menyembuhkan Batuk Berdarah Secara Alami can Obat Infeksi Lambung Paling Ampuh dan Berkualitas too Obat Ginjal Bunga Karang Meduler anothing Obat Flu singapura Tradisional Terampuh Dan Aman Thanks.......
Zoya Sen says
Sonam Sharma says
vishal malhotra says
Hello everyone, My name is Priyanka Singhania and this is my Independent Delhi services. I am here to offer you top class independent services in Delhi, that can blow up your mind.
Rudy Lay says
Super website with a great sharing and amazing stories is ur web.. please keep doing what u do now.. thanks to you.
obi duatilu says
Nice website, the site is very interesting, a lot of helpful articles and the latest news that arouse interest. nice!!
Leao Jho says
Hiprolean X-S Weight Loss Pills are a new, innovative, high strength weight loss capsule made from 100% natural ingredients. http://www.hiproleanxs-reviews.com/
Sonam Pandey says
Kritika Daas says
Mackey MarkP says
his was actually what i was looking for, and i am glad to came here! Thank you very much
Unknown says
Nice photography, i like it thanks for share with us.
Unknown says
Amazing photography, I appreciate your work.
Paulo says
While securing the run of the mill bank advance, a man needs to take after various strides that incorporate confirmation of record of loan repayment, financial assessment, and present a pack of reports and sitting tight for quite a while. cash advance
obat aborsi says
This blog is so nice to me. I will continue to come here again and again. Visit my link as well. Good luck
Rabina Verma says
Royal Agency says
Hot Spicy says
Denny Suparman says
Renzy Sharma says
Aney Sharma says
Paulo says
The impact of the financial emergencies regarding the previous couple of years is in no way, shape or form dispersing. General society is as yet reeling from the blow they have had on their credit notorieties, and moneylenders stay as wary as ever. In this way, when an awful credit candidate applies for a $10,000 unsecured individual advance, the odds of endorsement are most likely thin. Cash Advance Chicago
Delisa Putri Amelia says
My article Cara Menyembuhkan Asam Lambung Berlebih Sampai Tuntas see more Khasiat Gastric Health Untuk Menurunkan Asam Lambung learning Cara Menyembuhkan Infeksi Kurap Di Kaki Secara Alami fun Obat Paling Ampuh Mengatasi Perut Kembung amazing Obat Gagal Ginjal Dari Bahan Herbal last Cara Pesan QnC Jelly Gamat Thanks.......
Rosey Chawla says
Aaysa Gupta says
Aushima Verma says
Bima Bramasta says
Thanks for Nice and Informative Post. This article is really contains lot more information about This Topic obat sinusitis
R Sunitha says
Sweet Russian says
Agen Cytotec says
Hejal Verma says
Russian Delhi says
Aushima Verma says
Unknown says
Rudy Lay says
Super website with a great sharing and amazing stories is ur web.. please keep doing what u do now.. thanks to you.
Hot Spicy says
shaloni mehta says
Ruhina Bhati says
Gooldg says
Terimakasih 19/12/2016
Firmansyah Mar says
Ruhina Bhati says
Hejal Verma says
Ashita Sharma says
aashirya khanna says
aanisah sharma says
Amit Chauhan says
The Event Organisers of India
Once designs and concepts are finalized by the client we begin the organization part. Our work includes everything from design to wrapping up the venue after event is over, like transportation, arranging for caterers, setting up lights, sound system, decorations, sending invites to guests etc. We understand that everything has to be correct because even a minute mistake or small hiccup can spoil the event. We also appoint an event manager who will monitor the progress continuously and get things installed in front of him.
We, Event organiser, a developer in shaping good and mesmerizing events. You can find us on http://www.theeventorganisers.com or email us at eventorgansier@gmail.com
lionel abi says
I still liked this article, good, good content, and unique design.Thank you for sharing the article.
Emily K says
This website is something that is needed on the web, someone with a little originality.
Viagra asli says
terima kasih gan atas infonya ...
Luna Paris says
Unknown says
I’m impressed by the details that you have on this website.
