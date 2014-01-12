Remembering John Dillwyn Llewelyn: Early Swansea Photography

The Llewelyn Children. Photographer: John Dillwyn Llewelyn. Note: Other titles: ‘Palmistry’ also ‘The Brewis Kettle’ and ‘Gipsies’. Figures l to r: John Talbot (Johnny) Dillwyn Llewelyn, Willy (in tent), Emma Charlotte DL seated on basket, Caroline Traherne (standing). Date: Probably September 6th, 1856. Medium: Print possibly taken from an oxymel negative.