Remembering John Dillwyn Llewelyn: Early Swansea Photography
January 12, 2017 /Photography News/ In the middle of the 19th century a group of people in Swansea, Wales, became captivated by a new invention - photography. Between 1841 and 1856, John Dillwyn Llewelyn (1810-1882) of Penlle’r-gaer, his family, and many of their acquaintances experimented with, and even developed, exciting new photographic processes. They compiled the world's first family albums with photographs of their friends and relations that reveal the warmth and delight of life within the walls of the great landed estates of Victorian Wales.
John Dillwyn Llewelyn, was born 207 years ago today, on January 12, 1810.
The National Library of Wales has five albums of photographs from the Dillwyn Llewelyn family, as well as a number of single images. The albums combine informal family portraits with landscapes, still life studies and architectural studies. These albums contain prints prepared from calotypes and wet collodion negatives.
The relaxed nature of those family members and friends depicted in these early photographs is in stark contrast to the formal studio portraits of the time. It is their ease in front of the camera that betrays the familiarity with which the Dillwyn Llewelyn family and acquaintances felt for photography. It was not for another fifty years that the world at large would share this ease in front of the camera.
More images and further information can be found on the National Library of Wales' website.
John Dillwyn Llewelyn, was born 207 years ago today, on January 12, 1810.
The National Library of Wales has five albums of photographs from the Dillwyn Llewelyn family, as well as a number of single images. The albums combine informal family portraits with landscapes, still life studies and architectural studies. These albums contain prints prepared from calotypes and wet collodion negatives.
The relaxed nature of those family members and friends depicted in these early photographs is in stark contrast to the formal studio portraits of the time. It is their ease in front of the camera that betrays the familiarity with which the Dillwyn Llewelyn family and acquaintances felt for photography. It was not for another fifty years that the world at large would share this ease in front of the camera.
More images and further information can be found on the National Library of Wales' website.
|Elinor Amy Dillwyn Llewelyn. Other title : 'Elinor 1853'. Photographer: John Dillwyn Llewelyn. Date: 1853. Medium: Print taken from a collodion negative.
|The Llewelyn Children. Photographer: John Dillwyn Llewelyn. Note: Other titles: ‘Palmistry’ also ‘The Brewis Kettle’ and ‘Gipsies’. Figures l to r: John Talbot (Johnny) Dillwyn Llewelyn, Willy (in tent), Emma Charlotte DL seated on basket, Caroline Traherne (standing). Date: Probably September 6th, 1856. Medium: Print possibly taken from an oxymel negative.
|Lion Cubs. Photographer: John Dillwyn Llewelyn. Other title : ‘Lion Cubs three weeks old at Clifton Zoological Gardens’. Date: 16 March 1854. Medium: Print taken from a collodion negative.
|Our schoolchildren. Photographer: John Dillwyn Llewelyn. Note: Posed by Mr Hammerton, art master. Date: July 22 1856. Medium: Print taken from a collodion negative.
|Emma Llewelyn, wife of J. D. Llewelyn. Photographer: John Dillwyn Llewelyn. Note: Emma Dillwyn Llewelyn making a photographic print. Date: 1853. Medium: Print taken from a collodion negative.
145 comments:
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Awesome sensitive photographs
Ranveer Patil says
This is great do you have a catologue if so I would love one to share with friends and family.
Bookmyshow T20 Cricket World Cup Tickets Buy
ICC T20 World Cup 2016 Qualifier Venues Groups
ninest123 says
ninest123 16.01
gucci outlet, tiffany and co, ugg boots, michael kors outlet, ugg boots, ugg boots, longchamp, louis vuitton, nike outlet, michael kors outlet, ray ban sunglasses, burberry, nike free, polo ralph lauren outlet, christian louboutin outlet, replica watches, louis vuitton outlet, louboutin, oakley sunglasses, prada outlet, michael kors outlet, louis vuitton, oakley sunglasses, michael kors outlet, nike air max, longchamp outlet, ugg boots, burberry outlet online, ray ban sunglasses, tory burch outlet, louboutin shoes, tiffany jewelry, michael kors, chanel handbags, longchamp outlet, jordan shoes, polo ralph lauren outlet, prada handbags, ray ban sunglasses, replica watches, louboutin outlet, oakley sunglasses, uggs on sale, louis vuitton outlet, nike air max, louis vuitton, michael kors outlet, cheap oakley sunglasses, oakley sunglasses
ninest123 says
timberland, oakley pas cher, north face, michael kors, vanessa bruno, converse pas cher, ray ban uk, true religion outlet, tn pas cher, michael kors, mulberry, nike air max, ralph lauren pas cher, burberry, nike free, nike roshe run, hollister pas cher, ray ban pas cher, true religion jeans, air jordan pas cher, vans pas cher, nike air max, lacoste pas cher, lululemon, coach purses, nike free run uk, michael kors, abercrombie and fitch, nike huarache, hollister, nike blazer, hermes, nike roshe, replica handbags, louboutin pas cher, nike trainers, air max, hogan, air force, coach outlet, longchamp pas cher, nike air max, true religion jeans, true religion jeans, sac longchamp, north face, michael kors, new balance pas cher, ralph lauren uk, sac guess, longchamp
ninest123 says
s5 cases, converse, ralph lauren, hollister, louboutin, ferragamo shoes, abercrombie and fitch, soccer shoes, iphone 6 plus cases, babyliss, nfl jerseys, soccer jerseys, instyler, north face outlet, iphone cases, birkin bag, iphone 5s cases, hollister, oakley, nike roshe, nike air max, mcm handbags, north face outlet, iphone 6s plus cases, vans, wedding dresses, valentino shoes, giuseppe zanotti, insanity workout, mac cosmetics, reebok shoes, timberland boots, iphone 6s cases, new balance, ipad cases, herve leger, ray ban, p90x workout, baseball bats, celine handbags, ghd, mont blanc, beats by dre, jimmy choo shoes, gucci, nike air max, vans shoes, asics running shoes, bottega veneta, iphone 6 cases, chi flat iron, lululemon
ninest123 says
juicy couture outlet, moncler, moncler, pandora charms, supra shoes, links of london, canada goose outlet, ugg,ugg australia,ugg italia, moncler, canada goose, doudoune canada goose, montre pas cher, hollister, marc jacobs, lancel, ugg,uggs,uggs canada, louis vuitton, barbour jackets, moncler, doke gabbana outlet, converse outlet, wedding dresses, louis vuitton, karen millen, ugg boots uk, canada goose, moncler, toms shoes, swarovski crystal, bottes ugg, pandora jewelry, pandora jewelry, canada goose uk, coach outlet, thomas sabo, canada goose, moncler outlet, sac louis vuitton pas cher, moncler, ugg pas cher, swarovski, louis vuitton, louis vuitton, replica watches, pandora charms, moncler, canada goose outlet, barbour, canada goose, juicy couture outlet
ninest123 16.01
حسام داود says
levelشركة تسليك مجارى بالرياض
شركة تنظيف بالرياض
شركة تنظيف شقق بالرياض
شركة تنظيف منازل بالرياض
شركة تنظيف خزنات بالرياض
شركة مكافحة حشرات بالرياض
شركة رش مبيدات بالرياض
شركة تخزين اثاث بالرياض
شركة تنظيف مجالس بالرياض
شركة تنظيف فلل بالرياض
Sophia Martin says
Get The T20 wordcup livescore updates match details. Worldcup schedule on 8th March 2016. t20 worldcup livscore india vs pakistan livematch
T
Champion League says
thanks for this
rio olympics 2016 live
uefa euro 2016 live streaming
copa america centenario 2016 live
Icc World Cup 2016 says
T20 CRICKET WORLD CUP 2016
Anonymous says
20 20 world cup
phones in India
Hindi Songs bollywood
IPL Streaming
Media Culture says
ICC World T20 2016 Schedule
World T20 2016 Schedule
ICC World T20 2016 timetable
شركة روائع للخدمات says
شراء اثاث مستعمل بالرياض
شراء الاثاث المستعمل بالرياض
محلات شراء الاثاث المستعمل بالرياض
ارقام الاثاث المستعمل بالرياض
حقين الاثاث المستعمل بالرياض
شراء اثاث مستعمل
Rekha says
Rocky Handsome Review
Rocky Handsome Box Office Collection
Rocky Handsome opening day collection
Rocky Handsome Movie Review
Rocky Handsome first day collection
Watch Rocky Handsome 1st day collection
Rocky Handsome Audience Response
Sarrainodu Review
Sarrainodu Box Office Collection
Sarrainodu Audio Launch Date
Sarrainodu Collections
Sarainodu Review
Sarrainodu Theaters List
Sarrainodu movie Review
Sarrainodu first day collection
Sarrainodu 1st day Box Office Collection
Sarrainodu Songs Release Date
Sarrainodu Audio Release Date
Watch Sarrainodu Audio Launch Live
Sarrainodu Review
Watch Sarainodu Audo Launch Live
Sarainodu Review
Sarainodu first day Collection
Sunny Prajapati says
Good Friday Images Pictures
Good Friday Quotes
Good Friday Pictures And Quotes
Good Friday Quotes And Pictures
Good Friday Quotes With Images
very nice i wish you
Ankit Das says
Want to know regular updates of Euro Cup 2016????
Get Euro Cup live Streaming,Euro Cup 2016 Schedule,Euro Cup 2016 Fixture,Euro Cup 2016 Live Streaming,Euro Cup 2016 Live Stream,Euro Cup 2016 Live Score.
Venue-France,From 10th june-10july. 24 teams,10 stadiums. Stay updated.
zeshana wan says
Bedava lig tv izle, Ücretsiz online Lig tv canlı izle. Türk Super Lig için bedava online izle lig tv canlı izle . Türk Super Lig için bedava online izle Lig tv canlı izle.
Arthur Paul says
Italy Serie B Live Stream
Live football on TV guide for top Europe football tournaments.
Sourav Choudhary says
There is definately a great deal to learn about this topic.
I like all the points you have made.
happy mother`s day
funny mothers day quotes
funny mothers day poems
mother’s day messages for a friend
funny mothers day sayings
Zheng junxai5 says
zhengjx20160409
nhl jerseys
concord 11
louis vuitton outlet
louis vuitton bags
coach outlet
true religion outlet store
michael kors outlet
kate spade handbags
coach factorty outlet
retro 11
oakley store
louis vuitton outlet online
red bottom shoes
christian louboutin shoes
asics shoes for men
ray ban sunglasses uk
coach outlet store online
louis vuitton purses
nike roshe run
kate spade handbags
pandora jewelry
christian louboutin sale clearance
coach outlet clearance
oakley outlet
coach outlet
vans sneakers
coach factorty outlet
nfl jerseys
louis vuitton outlet
ray ban sunglasses outlet
louis vuitton outlet online
louis vuitton bags
toms outlet
rolex watches
cheap oakleys
christian louboutin shoes
louis vuitton outlet
louis vuitton bags
cheap jordans
coach outlet online
Astrologer Home says
enemy problem solution
tollycolors says
sarinodu movie review
sarrinodu movie review
AP Inter 1st Year Results 2016
AP Intermediate 1st Year Results 2016
samantha says
10th SSC RESULTS 2016
TS 10th SSC RESULTS 2016
TS SSC RESULTS 2016
TS 10th RESULTS 2016
Anonymous says
manabadi ts ssc results 2016
schools9 ts 10th results 2016
Kombat Mortal says
Thanks for your post. Click to play !
- Mortal Kombat XL
- Atari Breakout
- Dragon Ball Z Games
color switch says
Excellent read, Positive site, where did u come up with the information on this posting?
mortal kombat x says
I really like the dear information you offer in your articles.
roblox says
Im fairly positive theyre likely to be informed a great deal of new stuff here than anyone
شركة روائع للخدمات says
شراء اثاث مستعمل بالرياض
شراء الاثاث المستعمل بالرياض
محلات شراء الاثاث المستعمل بالرياض
ارقام الاثاث المستعمل بالرياض
حقين الاثاث المستعمل بالرياض
شراء اثاث مستعمل
شركة مكافحة حشرات بجدة
مكافحة حشرات بجدة
Free Movie Download says
Maha Result 2016
www.mahresult.nic.in
mahresult.nic.in
Pune 10th Result 2016
Pune 12th Result 2016
Mumbai 12th Result 2016
Mumbai 10th Result 2016
box office collection of sultan
Mah HSC Result 2016
Candy Sim says
All the best blogs that is very useful for keeping me share the ideas
of the future as well this is really what I was looking for, and I am
very happy to come here. Thank you very much
earn to die
earn to die 2
earn to die 3
Hi! I’ve been reading your blog for a while now and finally got the
earn to die 4
courage to go ahead and give youu a shout out from
earn to die 6
Austin Texas! Just wanted to tell
earn to die 5
Hi! I’ve been reading your blog for a while now and finally got the
happy wheels
strike force heroes
slitherio
you keep up the fantastic work!my weblog
age of war
earn to die 5
good game empire
a10 games says
I really like the dear information you offer in your articles.
roblox says
I’m able to bookmark your site and show the kids check out up here generally.
mortal kombat x says
Im fairly positive theyre likely to be informed a great deal of new stuff here than anyone
color switch online says
I think your post is very interesting and mostly i keep looking for like this type of websites where i learn or get new concept. I am happy to visit on your site. Thanks to share it.
Somnath Roy says
Want to watch the 5th game of the Euro Cup,that is Turkey Vs Croatia live streaming live from your home,just check out my site.
John says
cartier watches for sale
nike flyknit racer
cheap jordan shoes
skechers shoes
north face jackets
ray ban sunglass,ray ban sunglasses,ray ban outlet,cheap ray bans,cheap ray ban sunglasses,cheap ray bans,ray bans
pandora charms
adidas nmd
louis vuitton outlet online
north face uk
prada sunglasses
coach outlet
adidas nmd
coach factory outlet
tiffany uk
abercrombie and fitch
true religion outlet
nike store uk
versace
louis vuitton outlet
louboutin outlet
christian louboutin
ralph lauren outlet online
rolex submariner
ugg outlet
basketball shoes
michael kors outlet
michael kors outlet clearance
polo ralph lauren
air force 1
valentino shoes
lacoste shoes
polo ralph lauren outlet
chaussure louboutin
adidas superstars
rolex replica watches
lebron james shoes 2016
2016613yuanyuan
Anonymous says
Neet 2016 Result
Neet result 2016
Neet 2016
Neet result 2016
Neet results 2016
IPL 2017 Live Streaming
Vivo IPL 2017
IPL 2017 Schedule
IPL 2017
IPL 2017 Point Table
Fifa World Cup 2018 schedule
Omkar Bhandare says
This looks like here the lots oF useful information is getting provided.
Sultan Box Office Collection
Sultan Movie Review
Kabali Movie 1st Day Box Office Collection
Kabali Movie 1st Day Box Office Collection
1st Day Box Office Collection of Kabali Movie
Sultan 1st Day Box Office Collection
Sultan first Day Box Office Collection
1st Day Box Office Collection of Sultan Movie
Sultan Public Response
Sultan 1st day Box Office Collection
Salman Khans Sultan Movie Box Office Collection
Sultan 3rd Day Collection prediction
Sultan 2nd Day Collection Prediction
Sultan 1st Day Collection Prediction
Sultan Box Office Collection Prediction
Prediction Of Sultan Box office Collection
Sultan Movie Star Rating
Sultan Total Box Office Collection Prediction
Sultan Movie Box Office Expectation
Business Of Sultan Movie
Sultan Release Date In India
Critics Review Of Sultan
Panuganti Venkatesh says
Telugu Cinema News
Tollywood News
Candy Sim says
The blog or and best that is extremely useful to keep I can share the ideas
of the future as this is really what I was looking for, I am very comfortable and pleased to come here. Thank you very much.
wings io| earn to die 6
earn to die 5| happy wheels
|Red Ball | duck life
Rohit Roy says
Your blog is one of the best I have come across. Keep up the good work and check out
Aircel customer care number
Abo Fahd says
نقل الاثاث مع الفك والتركيب افضل شركة غسيل وتعقيم خزانات غسيل الكنب والسجاد ومكافحة الحشرات وتسليك المجارى بالمدينة المنورة المثالية 0552692371
شركة تنظيف بالمدينة المنورة تنظيف الفلل والشقق بالمدينة المنورة متخصصون شراء الاثاث المستعمل بالمدينه المنوره
شركة شراء اثاث مستعمل بالمدينه المنوره
شركة شراء الاثاث المستعمل بالمدينة المنورة
شراء الاثاث المستعمل بالمدينة المنورة
شراء الاثاث المستعمل بالمدينة المنورة
شراء الاثاث المستعمل بالمدينة المنورة
شراء الاثاث المستعمل بالمدينة المنورة
شركة تنظيف كنب بالمدينة المنورة
شركة تنظيف خزانات بالمدينة المنورة
شركة تنظيف خزانات بالمدينة المنورة
شركة مكافحة حشرات بالمدينة المنورة
شركة مكافحة حشرات بينبع
شركة تنظيف خزانات بالمدينة المنورة
شركة تنظيف كنب بالمدينة المنورة
شركة تنظيف شقق بالمدينة المنورة
شركة مكافحة حشرات بالمدينة المنورة
شركة تنظيف خزانات بالمدينة المنورة
شركة تنظيف كنب بالمدينة المنورة
شركة تنظيف شقق بالمدينة المنورة
شركة تنظيف كنب بالمدينة المنورة
شركة مكافحة حشرات بالمدينة المنورة
شركة تسليك مجارى بالمدينة المنورة
شركة مكافحة حشرات بالمدينة المنورة
شركة كشف تسربات المياة بالمدينة المنورة
شركة تسليك مجارى بالمدينة المنورة
شراء الاثاث المستعمل بالدمام
شراء الاثاث المستعمل بالخبر
شركة نقل عفش بالمدينة المنورة
شركة نقل اثاث بالمدينة المنورة
شركة نقل عفش بالمدينة المنورة
شركة تركيب غرف نوم بالمدينة المنورة
شركة تركيب غرف نوم بالمدينة المنورة
Unknown says
Let’s keep are safe place to play the very best free games for kids! Please click:
slither.io | wings.io | happy wheels | abcya| happy wheels the game free | tetris | pokemon go to play for free!
amrutha says
Get Your Neet Result Here
rmworx says
movie reviews, telugu movie reviews, tollywood movie reviews, movie review rating, telugu movie review rating
Friendship Day 2016 says
NEET result 2016
NEET exam result 2016
Happy Independence Day 2016 Messages
Happy Independence Day 2016 Status whats-app
Happy Independence Day 2016 Quotes
Neet Exam 2016 result
newman says
Happy New Year 2017
New Year Messages 2017
New Year Sms 2017
New Year Quotes 2017
New Year Sayings
New Year Images
Happy Independence Day Status
Happy Independence Day Messages
Happy Independence Day Sms
Happy Independence Day Quotes
Happy Independence Day Profile Picture
Happy Valentine's Day 2017
Happy Valentine's Day Sms
Happy Valentine's Day Quotes
Happy Valentine's Day Status
Happy Valentine's Day Messages
Happy Valentine's Day dp
Happy Valentine's Day Profile Pictures
Happy Valentine's Day Wishes
Happy Valentine's Day Greetings
Happy Independence Day 2016 Sayings
Happy Independence Day 2016 Quotes
Happy Independence Day 2016 Images
Happy Independence Day Messages
NEET exam result 2016
NEET exam result 2016 phase 1
NEET exam result 2016 phase 2
NEET result 2016
NEET result 2016
2016 NEET exam result
NEET 2016
2016 NEET result
Cbse Neet exam result 2016
Aipmt NEET exam result 2016
game says
Happy Diwali 2016 Staus Messages
Happy Diwali 2016 SMS
Happy Diwali 2016 Pictures
Happy Diwali 2016 Wallpapers
Somnath Brahma says
Have a look at Cat Day 2016 to learn everything you want to know about Cat Day, an exclusive day for cats and stay updated.
Enjoy this special day with your pets.
advitha says
Thanks for the useful information in the article
Latest Mobile Reviews
Hua Cai says
hollister
michael kors outlet
christian louboutin outlet
chicago blackhawks jerseys
michael kors uk outlet
cartier uk
mizuno running shoes
hermes outlet
jordan pas cher
nike air max 90
ugg outlet online
cheap uggs
cartier watches for sale
ray-ban sunglasses
adidas nmd
michael kors bags
oakley sunglasses wholesale
michael kors uk
prada sneakers
michael kors outlet online
coach outlet online
ugg outlet
ray ban sunglasses
ferragamo outlet
marc jacobs sale
soccer jerseys
oakley sunglasses
michael kors outlet
michael kors online outlet
ugg boots
prada sunglasses
true religion outlet
rolex watches
ugg boots
michael kors outlet online
20160818caihuali
Venkatesh panuganti says
Janatha Garage Movie 1st Day Collection
Janatha Garage Movie Day 1 Collection
Janatha Garage Movie First Day Collection
Janatha Garage Movie Opening Day Collection
Janatha Garage Movie Starting Day Collection
Janatha Garage Movie Total Box Office Collection
Janatha Garage Movie 1st Day Collection
Janatha Garage Movie 1st Day Collection
Janatha Garage Movie 1st Day Collection
Janatha Garage Movie Review
Janatha Garage Movie Review
Janatha Garage Movie Review
Janatha Garage Movie Review
Janatha Garage Movie Review
Janatha Garage Review
Janatha Garage Movie Rating
Janatha Garage Rating
Janatha Garage Review and Rating
Janatha Garage Movie Review and Rating
Janatha Garage Telugu Movie Review
NTR Janatha Garage Movie Review
Gilman Permana says
Your website is very nice and interesting, the website may increasingly exist and no one @ http://goo.gl/MP0FoP
Amar Nadh says
IBPS Clerks VI 2016 Online Application,Notification,Exam dates
Get Entrance exams information.. on
Dhruva Movie
Dhruva full HD Movie Download
Jee Main results 2017
JEE Main 2017 Application form Eligibility Notification
JEE Main Admit card 2017
JEE Mans 2017
Candy Sim says
This is one of the cult game now, a lot of people enjoy playing them . Also you can refer to the game :
gold mine strike | pokemon go 2
The game controls are shown just under . Movement mechanisms primarily include acceleration and tilting controls.
stickman games | stick war 2 | animal jam 2
mohamed sameer says
;شركة مكافحة حشرات بجدة
شركة تنظيف منازل بجدة
شركة مكافحة النمل الابيض بالرياض شركة تنظيف فلل بالدمام
شركة تنظيف موكيت بالدمام
شركة رش مبيدات بالدمام
شركة تنظيف بالقطيف شركة تنظيف فلل بالرياض
شركة تنظيف منازل بجدة
شركة تنظيف خزانات بالدمام
تنظيف الستائر بسهوله
-
+++
mohamed sameer says
شركة مكافحة حشرات بالدمام
شركة مكافحة النمل الابيض بالدمام
شركة مكافحة حشرات بالاحساء
شركة تنظيف منازل بالرياض
شركة كشف تسربات المياه بالرياض upgrading
شركة مكافحة حشرات بالرياض
---
شركة مكافحة حشرات بالاحساء
شركة مكافحة النمل الابيض بالاحساء
شركة مكافحة حشرات بالدمام
شركة مكافحة النمل الابيض بجدة
التخلص من الحشرات
amrutha says
To Get Prisma Android Here
mohamed gamal says
شراء اثاث مستعمل بالرياض
شراء الاثاث المستعمل بالرياض
محلات شراء الاثاث المستعمل بالرياض
ارقام الاثاث المستعمل بالرياض
حقين الاثاث المستعمل بالرياض
شراء اثاث مستعمل
شركة مكافحة حشرات بجدة
مكافحة حشرات بجدة
شراء الاثاث المستعمل بجدة ومكة
sabt123 says
ثبت شرکت
ثبت شرکت
ثبت شرکت
طراحی سایت
ثبت شرکت
ثبت شرکت
طراحی سایت
طراحی سایت
طراحی سایت
طراحی سایت
Just Blogger says
Much Liked content Janatha Garage review on the next level for more intresting factor to know more
Janatha Garage Review from starting to ending point general combination
Janatha Garage Box Office collections good work
Uchiha Fatihin says
fatihij
blogger says
Happy Diwali 2016 Songs
Happy Diwali 2016 Pictures
Diwali Celebration in India
Diwali Celebration in India
Happy Deepavali 2016
Happy Deepavali 2016 SMS
Happy Veterans Day 2016 Photos
Happy Veterans Day 2016 Parade
Veterans Day Celebration in USA
Whens Veterans Day 2016 Holiday
Happy Veterans Day Cards to Share
Happy Veterans Day Cards to Share
Happy Veterans Day 2016 Wallpapers
Happy Veterans Day 2016 Photos
mohamed gamal says
شراء اثاث مستعمل بالرياض
شراء الاثاث المستعمل بالرياض
محلات شراء الاثاث المستعمل بالرياض
ارقام الاثاث المستعمل بالرياض
حقين الاثاث المستعمل بالرياض
شراء اثاث مستعمل
شركة مكافحة حشرات بجدة
مكافحة حشرات بجدة
شراء الاثاث المستعمل بجدة ومكة
Anonymous says
Download SHAREit for PC or Computer on Windows 7/8/8.1/ easily. Shareit for PC
happy new year 2017 says
icc schedule 2017
happy valentines day
happy new year quotes
ipl schedule 2017
Suman Das says
To know more about action-adventure game gta 6 visit our blog.
Abhijith Pandey says
Awesome info in the article..
Latest Movie Updates
Rekha says
Barbershop near me
black Barber Shop near me
Barber Shop near me
top Barber Shops near me
Barbershops near me
Barbershop near me
black Barber Shop near me
best black Barber Shops near me
Barber Shop near me
top Barber Shops near me
Barbershops near me
Barbershop near me
black Barber Shop near me
best black Barber Shops near me
Barber Shop near me
top Barber Shops near me
Rekha says
good black Barber Shops near me
Barbershop near me
Barber Shop near me
Barber Shops near me
black Barber Shop near me
black Barber Shops near me
Barber Shop near me
Barber Shops near me
Barber Shops near me
best black Barber Shops near me
Barbershop near me
Barber Shop near me
good Barber Shops near me
black Barber Shop near me
black Barber Shops near me
Barber Shop near me
Barber Shops near me
Top Barber Shops near me
Best black Barber Shops near me
Barbershop near me
Barber Shop near me
Barber Shops near me
black Barber Shop near me
black Barber Shops near me
top Barber Shop near me
Suman Das says
Know more about Sims 5 Release Date for more enjoyment.
amrutha says
To Get Shareit for PC download here
Candy Sim says
This is one of the cult game now, a lot of people enjoy playing them . Also you can refer to the game :
gold mine strike | pokemon go 2
The game controls are shown just under . Movement mechanisms primarily include acceleration and tilting controls.
stickman games | stick war 2 | animal jam 2
Amar Nadh says
really awesome news...
Get Entrance exams information
Dhruva Full hd Movie Download
Amar Nadh says
Get Entrance exams information
Karnataka SET 2017
KEAM 2017
Happy new year new year says
happy valentines day sms
ipl schedule
new year poems
happy new year quotes
happy valentine day quotes
happy new year poems
advitha says
Thanks for the useful information in the article
Latest Movie News
Somnath Brahma says
Have a look at Cat Day 2016 to learn everything you want to know about Cat Day, an exclusive day for cats and stay updated.
Enjoy this special day with your pets.
On Line says
There is a lot of site that allows its users the possibility to watch movies for ways Pokerschool Wayne , but we give our customers watch movies the quality high and very quickly where our site is located in the best Alserfarat Internatioanl and that makes the site speed is great, there are a lot of films of cost inside Mwaguena and We care about providing renew films inside Alsenemat and download movies box office .
All this and more you'll find inside سيتي فور اونلاين افلام عربيه اون لاين افلام هنديه مترجمه اون لاين مسلسلات اجنبيه اون لاين افلام اجنبيه مترجمه اون لاين شركة غسيل مكيفات بالرياض شركة اصلاح مكيفات بالرياض شركة فك و تركيب مكيفات بالرياض شركة صيانه مكيفات بالرياض شركة تنظيف مكيفات بالرياض
****
شركة مكافحة حشرات بالدمام says
Beautyfull post !!
we wait you here شركة تنظيف منازل بالرياض شركة تنظيف مجالس بالرياض شركة تنظيف موكيت بالرياض شركة مكافحة حشرات بالرياض شركة مكافحة النمل الابيض بالرياض شركة رش مبيدات بالرياض شركة نقل عفش بالرياض شركة كشف تسربات المياه بالرياض شركة تسليك مجارى بالرياض شركة تنظيف فلل بالرياض
good good good
احمد فوزى says
شركة شراء الاثاث المستعمل بالمدينة المنورة
شركة شراء اثاث مستعمل بالمدينة المنورة
شراء الاثاث المستعمل بالمدينة المنورة
ارقام محلات شراء الاثاث المستعمل بالمدينة المنورة
محل شراء الاثاث المستعمل بالمدينة المنورة
شركة مكافحة حشرات بالمدينه المنوره
شركة مكافحة فئران بالمدينه المنوره
شركة مكافحة البق بالمدينه المنوره
شركة مكافحة النمل الابيض بالمدينه المنوره
شركة مكافحة الصراصير بالمدينه المنوره
R.Singhania says
Helpful updated news about technology in Techvicity site.
Anonymous says
SHAREit is a free application that lets you send your content between PC, iOS and Android devices like photos, videos, music, and documents. SHAREit for PC
محمد الخطيب says
شركة كشف تسربات المياه بالجبيل
كشف تسربات المياه بالجبيل
شركة عزل اسطح بالجبيل
شركة عزل خزانات المياه بالجبيل
شركه عزل مائى بالجبيل
شركة عزل حرارى بالجبيل
شركة ترميم منازل بالجبيل
شركة مكافحة حشرات بالجبيل
شركة رش مبيدات بالجبيل
شركة تسليك مجارى بالجبيل
Unknown says
Information about super amazing Samsung Galaxy S8 popularity. Visit our blog http://fudoweb.com/will-galaxy-s8-feature-the-5th-generation-gorilla-glass/
diksha gupta says
Are you presently anxious about being ripped off when getting Android App Store reviews/ratings? This is genuine that a number of people are presenting benefits for users merely to rate apps. These categories of evaluations are tracked by Google. Provide us with the chance to assist you with reliable reviews & ratings. buy reviews for android app
amrutha says
To Check CBSE Result 2017 Download Here
amrutha says
To Check CBSE 10th Results 2017 Download Here
Avinash Roy says
Latest Happy Valentines Day quotes and wishes for Girl friend/Boy Friend.
Dominic Fernando says
its really great information Thank you sir And keep it up More Post
CBSE Result 2017
Awesome stuff is being shared by you
CBSE 10th Result
I must say indeed an awesome post and just loved the whole read.
CBSE 12th Result
francisstephen says
Excellent pieces. Keep writing such kind of information on your page. Im really impressed by your blog.
Kerala SSLC Result 2017
Karnataka SSLC Result 2017
Tamilnadu SSLC Result 2017
Create New World says
best cat litter box review
best mattress-protector
seo Company and services | digital marketing
ilayathalapathy vijay fans club,
Sai Baba Images,
body massage in bangalore,
spa and massage in bangalore,
rekka movie review
premam audio launch live streaming
megz says
watch middle school the worst years of my life full movie - watch the birth of a nation full movie online - watch storks full movie - watch deepwater horizon full movie online - watch miss peregrine's home for peculiar children online - watch the girl on the train full movie online
khaled ali says
شركة رش مبيدات بخميس مشيط
شركة تنظيف بخميس مشيط
شركة تنظيف خزانات بخميس ميشط
شركة كشف تسربات المياه بخميس مشيط
شركة مكافحة حشرات بخميس مشيط
شركة تنظيف منازل بخميس مشيط
شركة نقل اثاث وعفش بخميس مشيط
شركة تسليك مجارى بخميس مشيط
Avinash Roy says
Best Happy New Year 2017 wishes for you.
Rudy Lay says
She told me she just didn’t see herself as a leader and didn’t realize that other people at the school saw her as a leader as well
Togel Online Singapore
Togel Online Hongkong
Bandar Togel Singapore
Bandar Togel
Togel Online Terpercaya
Bandar Togel Online Terpercaya
Togel Online
Agen Togel Online Hanoi
Agen Togel Online
Togel Online Cambodia
Dominic Fernando says
Good and excellent article
CBSE Result
CBSE 10th Class Result
CBSE 12th Class Result
Prince V.M says
Happy Diwali Sayings 2016
Happy Diwali Images 2016
Happy Diwali Wishes 2016
Happy Diwali Quotes
Diwali Wallpapers
Diwali Quotes
Diwali Messages
Diwali Status
Happy Diwali Status
Happy Diwali 2016 Quotes
Diwali 2016 Messages
Happy Diwali 2016 Wallpapers
Happy Diwali 2016 Images
Happy Diwali 2016 Wallpapers
khaled ali says
The company to clean the tanks in Khamis Mushayt best companies working in this area, which has the superior experience in this area where our work overall cleanliness of the reservoir, whether from home and abroad شركة تنظيف بخميس مشيط The spraying pesticide company in Khamis Mushayt stronger companies working in the field of pesticide spraying and this area is one of the most important things that practiced by many of our valued customers to carry out spraying final and get rid of any kind of dangerous insects
شركة رش مبيدات بخميس مشيط Is the company specialized in the field of pest control in Khamis Mushayt big companies and the best of our company absolutely has the optimal solutions and better in order to get effective results and the superb quality of the elimination of all kinds of insects شركة مكافحة حشرات بخميس مشيط
شركة رش مبيدات بخميس مشيط
شركة تنظيف بخميس مشيط
شركة تنظيف خزانات بخميس ميشط
شركة كشف تسربات المياه بخميس مشيط
شركة مكافحة حشرات بخميس مشيط
شركة تنظيف منازل بخميس مشيط
شركة نقل اثاث وعفش بخميس مشيط
شركة تسليك مجارى بخميس مشيط
Dominic Fernando says
CBSE Result
CBSE 10th Result
CBSE 12th Result
Pinky DreamGirl says
Nice Post Buddy , You can also check
Merry Christmas SMS Quotes Wishing
Merry Christmas SMS Quotes Wishing
Learn Blogging on Blogspot
hit or flop movies list
Unknown says
Hairstyles for Men with Curly Hair
Hairstyles for Curly Hair Men
Hairstyles for Women over 50
Hairstyles for Older Women
Hairstyles for Boys
Haircuts for Boys
Wedding Hairstyles for Short Hair Women
Wedding Hairstyles for Short Hair
Hairstyles for Women over 60
Hairstyles for Women
Hairstyles for Men with Short Hair
Hairstyles for Men with Curly Hair
Medium Length Hairstyles for Wavy Hair
Medium Length Hairstyles for Curly Hair
African American Hairstyles for Women
African American Women hairstyles
Hairstyles for Men with Long Hair
Hairstyles for Men
Hairstyles for Boys with Long Hair
Long Hair Hairstyles for Boys
huong duong says
Love has not spoken language does not mean that the enemy does not have feelings for you. Just a little attention you can see, they are silently concern you by the gestures, the smallest saying that!
baixar musicas , baixar musicas gratis , musicas baixar , download musicas , musicas download
huong duong says
Ordinary people just asked a simple "Do you eat?", "Are you hungry?". But if they truly care about you, they will also want to know whether today you eat, if not palatable. Do not ignore the small signs showing interest from the enemy!
snapchat , baixar snapchat , snapchat baixar , snapchat download , download snapchat
John Cannon says
happy new year in italian
happy new year facebook wishes
happy new year in marathi
happy new year sms in hindi
happy new year in italian
happy new year facebook wishes
happy new year in german
John Cannon says
The National Library of Wales has five albums of photographs from the Dillwyn Llewelyn family, as well as a number of single images. The albums combine informal family portraits with landscapes, still life studies and architectural studies. These albums contain prints prepared from calotypes and wet collodion negatives.
garageband for windows
Blackmart alpha apk
Gevaa says
شركة مكافحة حشرات بجدة
شركة رش مبيدات بجدة
شركة تنظيف منازل بجدة
شركة عزل خزانات بجدة
شركة تنظيف بجدة
شركة مكافحة حشرات بمكة
شركة رش مبيدات بمكه
شركة مكافحة حشرات بالطائف
شركة رش مبيدات بالطائف
شركة تنظيف بالطائف
Gevaa says
شركة شفط بيارات بالرياض
شركة تسليك مجارى بالرياض
شركة تنظيف بالمزاحميه
شركة نقل عفش بالمزاحميه
شركة نقل عفش بالمجمعه
شركة كشف تسربات مياه بالمزاحمه
شركة تنظيف بالخرج
شركة نقل عفش بالخرج
شركة مكافحة حشرات بالخرج
شركة تنظيف منازل بالخرج
R Sunitha says
WATCH HINDI FULL MOVIE ONLINE HERE
WATCH Telugu FULL MOVIE ONLINE HERE
WATCH Tamil FULL MOVIE ONLINE HERE
WATCH Malayalam FULL MOVIE ONLINE HERE
WATCH Kannada FULL MOVIE ONLINE HERE
WATCH Punjabi FULL MOVIE ONLINE HERE
WATCH Odia FULL MOVIE ONLINE HERE
Mohamed Sameer says
النمل الابيض : هي حشره ارضيه تسمى (بالارضه ) فهي تعيش تحت الارض في حفر و خنادق و فراغات تصنعها بنفسها . تتغذى بشكل اساسي على مادة السليلوز الموجوده في صور الحياه المتعدده و تتمثل تلك الماده في الاخشاب و الاوراق و السجاد و المفروشات و الدواليب و الابواب الخشبيه الاسلاك الكهربيه و الصابون و حتى الاثاثات الخرسانيه …. الخ تلك الحشره تتميز بلونها الابيض المائل الي الاصفر بها ستة ارجل لديها قرون استشعار تمكنها من التحرك بسرعه و مهاره قد تنتشر تلك الحشره حين غزوها بجيوش كبيره جدااا تتعدي الملايين من النمل مقسمه لفئات لكل فئه دور معين يعمل النمل الابيض في نظام و تعاون دائم فبرغم ما تسببه تلك الحشره من خسائر كارثيه و برغم صغر حجمها الضئيل الا انه من الصعب جدا التحكم في وجود تلك الحشره و السيطره عليها و لكن لكي نتمكن من القضاء عليها فيجب ان نلجأ الى البرامج العلميه تحت ايدي المتخصصين كما شركة تويكسات
و لدينا بشركة تويكسات لكل نوع من تلك الحشرات الطريقه المثاليه و الآمنه للقضاء على كل نوع و ابادته الاباده الكامله و في اقصر فتره ممكنه اما عن النمل الابيض : هذا النوع من الحشرات بمتاز بسرعة التكاثر كما يسبب الكثير من الاضرار و الخسائر الفادحه التي قد تودي بحياة الاشخاص و ذلك لتعدد الاسباب لانه كما نعلم ان النمل الابيض يتغذى على مادة السليلوز و المنتشره بصور مختلفه في الشبابيك الخشبيه و الاثاث المنزلي الخشبي و السجاد و الموكيت و المفروشات و حتى اثاث المنزل الاسمنتي و الخرسانه حيث يتواجد النمل الابيض فيضعف الاثاث و قد يؤدي لا قدر الله الى انهيار المبني بالكامل لذلك فالحرص هو اهم وسيله لتجنب خطر النمل الابيض و مع شركتنا يوجد الحل السريع المطلق للقضاء التام على النمل و تباطئ تكاثره بأجود المبيدات و افضلها ذات التأثير الفعال شركة مكافحة حشرات بالرياض شركة مكافحة النمل الابيض بالرياض شركة مكافحة حشرات بالدمام شركة مكافحة النمل الابيض بالدمام شركة مكافحة حشرات بالخبر شركة مكافحة حشرات بالجبيل شركة مكافحة حشرات بابها شركة مكافحة حشرات بالطائف شركة مكافحة حشرات بجازان .,شركة مكافحة حشرات بالقصيم
Robert Fizzo says
Impressive Story. Meanwhile visit our website:
Skip Bins Gold Coast
Rubbish Removal Experts
Mini Skips Brisbane
amrutha says
To Download The RRB Result 2016 Download Here
raybanoutlet001 says
birkenstock sandals
washington redskins jerseys
baltimore ravens jerseys
air jordan uk
jaguars jersey
lions jerseys
lebron james shoes
michael kors handbags
instyler max 2
philadelphia eagles jerseys
saied samir says
ماذا تنتظر اتصل الان على شركة تنظيف المنازل بجدة و وفر مالك وجهدك و وقتك و ضعهم فى المكان الصحيح معنا فقط فى شركة تنظيف المنازل من ستجد عندهم الكفاءة العاليه و الخبرة الطويلة فى مجال العمل .شركة مكافحة حشرات بجدة
شركة رش مبيدات بجدة
شركة تنظيف منازل بجدة
شركة عزل خزانات بجدة
شركة تنظيف بجدة
شركة مكافحة حشرات بمكة
شركة رش مبيدات بمكة
شركة مكافحة حشرات بالطائف
saied samir says
اما عن تنظيف التواليت فتوفر الشركة منظفات خاصة من اجل تنظيف التواليت وذلك لانه يعتبر من اكثر الاماكن التى قد تتواجد بها البكتريا والجراثيم حيث ان هذه الجراثيم تفضل العيش فى الاماكن الدافئه فيتم استخدام مركبات قاتله للبكتيريا و الجراثيم كما تجعل الاسطح لامعه و نظيفه مع المحافظه عليها من اي كسر او تلف كما نقوم بمعالجة اي مشاكل قد تواجهنا اثناء عملية التنظيف .
شركة رش مبيدات بالطائف
شركة تنظيف بالطائف
شركة شفط بيارات بالرياض
شركة تسليك مجاري بالرياض
شركة تنظيف بالمزاحمية
شركة نقل عفش بالمزاحمية
شركة نقل عفش بالمجمعة
شركة كشف تسربات المياه بالمزاحمية
saied samir says
يتم التواصل مع الشركة عن طريق الاتصال على الرقم المخصص بها و هو 0501116992 وسوف يجيبك على الفور احد المندوبين و تحديد معاد مع العميل حتى يذهب الى المنزل المراد تنظيفه و تحديد مساحته و الاتفاق على السعر المطلوب و الخدمة متاحة طوال ايام الاسبوع و فى اى وقت و ذلك لان شركتنا تتميز بخدمة عملاء ممتازه لن تجد مثلها فى اى شركة اخرى من شركات التنظيف .
شركة تنظيف بالخرج
شركة نقل عفش بالخرج
شركة مكافحة حشرات بالخرج
شركة تنظيف منازل بالخرج
شركة تنظيف بالرياض
شركة تنظيف منازل بالرياض
شركة تنظيف فلل بالرياض
شركة تنظيف موكيت بالرياض
saied samir says
و تستخدم فى تنظيف الستائر افضل انواع و طرق التنظيف مثل التنظيف
بالبخار و استخدام افضل الطرق و النظفات و المطهرات المستخدمه فى عمليات التنظيفو ايضا تنظيف الخزانات و تسليك البالوعات و المجاري و فحص شبكات الصرف الصحي بشكل كاملشركة تنظيف مجالس بالرياض
شركة تنظيف خزانات بالرياض
شركة مكافحة حشرات بالرياض
شركة مكافحة النمل الابيض بالرياض
شركة رش مبيدات بالرياض
شركة نقل عفش بالرياض
شركة كشف تسربات المياه بالرياض
شركة تسليك مجاري بالرياض
Rudy Lay says
She told me she just didn’t see herself as a leader and didn’t realize that other people at the school saw her as a leader as well
Togel Online Singapore
Togel Online Hongkong
Bandar Togel Singapore
Bandar Togel
Togel Online Terpercaya
Bandar Togel Online Terpercaya
Togel Online
Agen Togel Online Hanoi
Agen Togel Online
Togel Online Cambodia
عبدالعزيز الاميرى says
شركة نظافة فلل،شركات نظافة فلل، شركات نظافة فلل بجدة، شركات نظافة شقق بجدة، شركة نظافة شقق، أرخص شركة نظافة بجدة، شركات نظافة منازل بجدة، شركة تنظيف منازل بجدة، أفضل شركة تنظيف شقق، شركات بجدة، شركات تنظيف بالمملكة، شركات تنظيف قصور، شركة تنظيف فلل ومنازل وشقق، أفضل شركة تنظيف، أرخص شركات نظافة، أسرع شركة تنظيف.
شركة المصطفى لتنظيف الشقق والفلل والمنازل بجدة
شركة المصطفى لتنظيف الشقق والفلل والمنازل بجدة
شركة المصطفى لتنظيف الشقق والفلل والمنازل بجدة هي أكبر شركة موجودة في المملكة تختص بتنظيف كل الأماكن التي تريدها كالشقق والفلل والمنازل والمكاتب والشركات وإلخ.
تتميز شركة المصطفى لتنظيف الشقق والفلل والمنازل بجدة أنها أفضل شركة لتنظيف الشقق والفلل والمنازل بجدة، حيث أنها تتميز عن منافسيها في جدة بدرجة كفاءتها العالية، فضلاً عن أن لديها عمالة مرتبة ومنظمة، ف شركة المصطفى : لتنظيف الشقق والفلل والمنازل بجدة لها أكثر من فريق عمل، ولديها عمالة فلبينية مرتبة ومنظمة ومدربة في مجال تنظيف الشقق والفلل والمنازل، تحت قيادة فنيين معروفين ومتميزين، ومتواجد مع الفريق أحدث وسائل التنظيف العالمية، وكذلك أفضل المنظفات المصرح للعمل بها.
شركة المصطفى لتنظيف الشقق والفلل والمنازل بجدة
شركة المصطفى لتنظيف الشقق والفلل والمنازل بجدة
تلبي شركة المصطفى لتنظيف الشقق والفلل والمنازل بجدة طلباتكم بالتواجد لإتمام عملية النظافة فور إتصالكم بها وفي أسرع وقت، وللشركة إحترافية عالية في عملية التنظيف، وكذلك يمكنكم إبرام عقد دوري مع الشركة لتتم النظافة بصفة دورية وبأرخص الأسعار، وبأسرع وقت، وبأعلي كفاءة ودقة.
شركة المصطفى لتنظيف الشقق والفلل والمنازل بجدة
شركة المصطفى لتنظيف الشقق والفلل والمنازل بجدة
* الخطوات التي تقوم شركة المصطفى لتنظيف الشقق والفلل والمنازل بجدة بعملها:
- يقوم فريق شركة المصطفى لتنظيف الشقق والفلل والمنازل بجدة بتحديد الأماكن التي سيتم العمل بها، ورسم خطة زمنية منظمة لبدء العمل عن طريق الفنيين المحترفين، والمسئولين عن قيادة فريق عمل الشركة، ليتم إنجاز العمل بكل إحترافية ودقة ودون إضاعة أي وقت.
- يقوم فريق عمل شركة المصطفى لتنظيف الشقق والفلل والمنازل بجدة بإزالة أي آثار للدهانات أو البويات الموجودة سواء علي الأرضية أو علي الجدران والحيطان، وكذلك تنظيف الجدران بالكامل من أي آثار للإتساخ أو ما شابه ذلك.
- يقوم فريق عمل شركة المصطفى لتنظيف الشقق والفلل والمنازل بجدة بتلميع الأبواب من الداخل والخارج بصورة عالية الدقة.
- يقوم فريق عمل شركة المصطفى لتنظيف الشقق والفلل والمنازل بجدة بتنظيف الأرضيات بجميع أنواعها .
شركة المصطفى لتنظيف الشقق والفلل والمنازل بجدة
شركة المصطفى لتنظيف الشقق والفلل والمنازل بجدة
- يقوم فريق عمل شركة المصطفى لتنظيف الشقق والفلل والمنازل بجدة بتنظيف المفروشات كلها والستائر وما شابه ذلك.
- يقوم فريق عمل شركة المصطفى لتنظيف الشقق والفلل والمنازل بجدة بتنظيف جميع أركان المنزل وإزالة خيوط العنكبوت، وغسل الجدران تماماً وكأنها جديدة.
- يقوم فريق شركة المصطفى لتنظيف الشقق والفلل والمنازل بجدة بتنظيف المطبخ وجميع أركانه ومتعلقاته كما يجب أن تكون، بمنظفات آمنة وصحية ولا ضرر منها.
- كذلك يقوم فريق عمل شركة المصطفى لتنظيف الشقق والفلل والمنازل بجدة بتنظيف البدروم إن وجد والغرف المتعلقة.
- يقوم فريق عمل شركة المصطفى لتنظيف الشقق والفلل والمنازل بجدة بتنظيف النجف والمعلقات جميعها.
المصادر:
شركة تنظيف بجده
شركة تنظيف قصور بجده
شركة تنظيف شقق بجده
شركة تنظيف منازل بجده
عبدالعزيز الاميرى says
شركة, تنظيف خزانات , عزل, صيانة, تعقيم , تطهير , غسيل, خزانات, جده,نظافة خزانات, اصلاح ,شركات, افضل شركات
تنظيف خزانات جده وصيانتها مع العزل والتعقيم بسعر رخيص
نتحدث اليوم عن واحدة من اهم الشركات للناس وهى شركة تنظيف خزانات المياة بجده يقول البعض لما تقول اهم الشركات بالنسبة للناس ارد قائلا بأن المياه هى سر الحياة ، و يتعود الانسان منذ البدائيات على تخزين المياه داخل خزانات وهذه الخزانات تكون نوعين اما ارضية او علوية ، وسنتطرق للحديث عنها الواحد تلو الاخر
اولا تنظيف وعزل وصيانة الخزانات العلوية
جميع الشركات ومنها شركة تنظيف وعزل خزانات جده تعلم جيدا ماهي الخزانات العلوية وهى خزانات تكون اعلي السطح وتقوم على تخزين المياة وحيث أنها أعلى السطح معرضة لاشعة الشمس الدائمة فهى تحتاج من وقت لاخر الى شركة تنظيف خزانات فى جده او قريبة من اماكن تواجد الخزانات واذا نظرت جيدا داخل تلك الخزانات من حين لاخر تحد لونا أخضر فى قاع الخزان وهذا يدل على وجود فطريات ،وعفن داخل المياة ، وعليه يجب عليك يا سيدى فى الحال الاتصال فورا على افضل شركة تنظيف خزانات جده رخيصة لما ذا رخيصة ؟
لا هناك العديد من الشركان التى تستغل العميل ، وتفرض عليه أموالا طائلة سواء فى التنظيف او العزل وهذا غير مقبول لدينا لاننا نتعا مل من عملينا ليس على انه عميل فحسب وانما على اساس المصداقية ، والسعر المناسب مع جودة وأتقان العمل
وللخزان العلوى طرقا عديدة فى تنظيفه وتعقيمه او عزله من الداخل هذه الطرق منها استخدام أفضل المنظفات ويقوم الفنى بالنزل الى الخزان وحكه وتطهيره وغسله بمنظفات المانيه مرخصة ليس لها اى ضرر على صحة الانسان وحاصلة على شهاده الايزو 9001،واليك طريقة العمل وكيفية تنظيف الخزانات اولا يجب ملؤه بالمياه ووضع المنظفات المبدئية بداخله لفترة من الوقت ثم بعد ذلك يتم شفط تلك المياه والنزول الى الخزان لنقوم بالمرحلة التانية وهيا حك جدران الخزان بشئ خشن حتى نستطيع القضاء على الاوساخ المتراكمة على جدرانه ونقوم بمعالجته ،واصلاحه اذا كان به شئ من الثقوب او التسربات فنعمل سريعا على سدها وعزل بأفضل مواد العزل
ثانيا : الخزانات الارضية
وهذه الخزانات اشد خطرا من سابقتها لماذا ؟ لانها تكون قريبة من البيارات او بالاحرى المجارى ، وهنا بعض الخزانات التى بها عيوب او غير معزولة تلتقى بها المياه النظيفة بمياة الصرف واذا حدث ذلك فتلك هى المصيبة لانها وقتها لاتصلح للاغتسال او الوضوء لانها قد تلوثت تماما من مياة الصرف
ارخص وافضل شركة تنظيف خزانات بجده
Cheaper and better cleaning tanks company in Jeddah
افضل وارخص شركة تنظيف خزانات بجده
افضل وارخص شركة تنظيف خزانات بجده
كيف ننظف الخزان الارضى
اولا نمعن النظر داخل الخزان جيدا ، وذلك بعد ازالة الماء منه وشفطها حتى يكون واضحا جليا اماما نستطيع تحديد ماذا يحتاجه هذا الخزان فان كان الأمر مقصورا على الاوساخ على جدرانه او وجود طحالب او غيره من الشوائب ننزل اليه فورا و نقول على غسل تلك الجدران بصوره مباشرة وجدية وجيدة وليس مجرد تشطيفه فقط لان كثرة الاحتكاك بشئ خشن على الجدران يساعد على تنظيف الجدان من الشوائب الضاره والاوساخ ونستخدم فى ذلك افضل المنظفات العالمية والدولية التى تقرها وزارات الصحة العالمية او الحاصلة على شهادات الايزو ونقوم بفرك تلك الجدران جيدا حتى تلمع الجدران ويظهر عليه عوامل النظافة اما اذا نظرنا فوجدنا تسريبا او فجوة تساعد مياة الصرف على الدخول الى الخزان فننتقل فورا الى المرحلة التالية وهيا عزل الخزانات
ارخص وافضل شركة عزل خزانات بجده
Cheaper and better isolate the tanks in Jeddah Company
المصادر:
المصطفى كلين
شركة تنظيف خزانات بجده
شركة عزل خزانات بجده
شركة صيانة خزانات بجده
عبدالعزيز الاميرى says
شركة نظافة بالمدينة المنورة
شركة نظافة بالمدينة المنورة
شركة نظافة بالمدينة المنورة
شركة نظافة بالمدينة المنورة
شركة نظافة بالمدينة المنورة
تعتقد شركة نظافة بالمدينة المنورة ان خدمات النظافة العامة بالمدينه تعد افضل شركة نظافة بالمدينة تقوم بالعمل علي نظافة المنازل وكل ما يلي نظافة فلل وشقق – نظافة القصور وعمائر – نظافة الزجاج للمعارض وكل المنشآت – نظافة الشركات والفنادق – نظافة المساجد والمدارس – نظافة الاحواش والاستراحات – نظافة الخزانات والمسابح – نظافة مجالس وكنب – نظافة موكيت وسجاد – نظافة وجهات الحجر – نظافة وجهات المباني الزجاجية – نظافة الباركية والرخام – والعمل علي جلي الرخام والبلاط في شركتنا شركة نظافة بالمدينه المنوره خدمات نظافة شاملة للمنازل وغيرها وبالاعتماد علي شركة نظافة بالمدينة لديها افضل الماكينات والمعدات والادوات لاعمال النظافة المنزلية .
شركة نظافة بالمدينة المنورة
شركة نظافة بالمدينة المنورة
شركة نظافة بالمدينة المنورة
هل كنتم تبحثون كثيرا عن شركة نظافة منازل متخصصة وتكون افضل شركة تنظيف بالمدينه تسعى لكل الخدمات النظافة العامة المنزلية ونسعي في شركتنا شركة نظافة بالمدينة المنورة للتميز دائما وان تحصل خدماتنا علي رضاكم ان شركتنا شركة نظافة بالمدينه هي افضل شركة تنظيف بالمدينه فهناك مصادر النظافة هامة في حياتنا الشخصية شركة نظافة بالمدينه شركة نظافة قصور بالمدينة لك حلول النظافة المنزلية بالكامل في شركتنا الخبيرة بأعمال النظافة ونقدم للعملاء التكاليف المناسبة لنا فقط فى افضل شركة نظافة بالمدينة هذا والمعتمدة فى مدينة المدينه فنحن افضل شركة نظافة بالمدينة المنورة من بين شركات نظافة بالمدينه المنوره .
ان افضل شركة تنظيف بالمدينة اسعار توفر لك كل ماهو جديد ومفيد مثل خدمات نقل الأثاث او نقل العفش المنزل بالكامل مع النظافة العامة لكل ما تريد
ولذلك تقوم افضل شركة تنظيف موكيت بالمدينه بتنظيف الموكيت وخدمة الفك والتغليف والتركيب مع الضمان
وشركتنا شركة نظافة عامة بالمدينة تتنافس علي افضل شركة نظافة بالمدينة انها تكون افضل شركات النظافة فى مدينة المدينه المنوره وعلي القواعد تهتم باعمال النظافة العامة
1- حيث انها تعمل شركتنا علي نظافة المساجد بالمدينة نقوم بخدمة تنظيف المساجد إنتاج اعمال شركة عزل اسطح بالمدينه هي شركة عالمية في خدمات نظافة المساجد والاهتمام بالالتزام بتنظيف بيوت الله لان العملاء يريدونها في اسرع وقت ممكن للصلاة بها
2- نظافة القصور والممرات والمسابح بالقصر وغيرها من الاماكن الخاصة والعامة بالمدينه المنوره
3- نقوم باعمال نظافة الخزانات مع التعقيم وبالاعتماد علي عزل الخزانات الخرسانية وغيرها بمادة الابوكسى
وافضل شركة تنظيف بالمدينة المنورة تتميز بالقيام والتطور والحرص التام باعمال النظافة العامة بالمدينه
ولذلك توفر شركتنا شركة نظافه بالمدينة المجموعة الفرنسية مجموعة ملتزمة وعلي استعداد دائما علي كل خدمات النظافة العامة .
وشركتنا شركة تنظيف بالمدينه المنوره الصفرات لخدمات النظافة العامة في منزلكم او في مكتبكم او في شركتكم بالمدينة
تعتبر الاولي في مجال التنظيف العام هي شركة تنظيف بالمدينه مجربة و اهمية النظافة من حولها والكل يري ان شركات نظافة المدينة المنورة من أفضل الحلول لتنظيف المنازل جيدا
شركة كلينر بالمدينه المنوره
شركة نظافه بالمدينه المنوره
شركة تنظيف عمائر بالمدينه المنوره
شركة تنظيف فنادق بالمدينه المنوره
شركة تنظيف قصور بالمدينه المنوره
عبدالعزيز الاميرى says
ان شركتنا افضل شركة نقل عفش بالمدينه المنوره تساعدك على ارخص نقل عفش الخاص بك بكل امان فلا داعي لاي قلق فشركتنا شركة نقل عفش بالمدينه رخيصه تعتبر أحسن شركات نقل العفش بالمدينة عزيزنا العميل اذا كنت من محبي الانتقال والتغيير الدائم بالتالى انت تريد بشدة واهمية الى الاستعانة بالمختصين في نقل العفش وخصوصا أفضل شركة نقل العفش بالمدينة لان الاستعانة والعمل بواسطة عمالة الشوارع الغير مدربين والتي لا تمتلك خبرة طويلة مثل شركتنا في نقل العفش او الحفاظ عليه سليما وليس هذا فقط فقد يؤدى الاستعانة دائما بعمالة الشوارع الى حدوث اي تلف وخدوش للعفش بالتالى المشاكل التي تضر بك عزيزى العميل فلا داعي للقلق ابدا من الان بشأن نقل اي عفش يخص بيتك طالما تعاملت مع شركتنا افضل شركة نقل عفش بالمدينة لنقل العفش في المدينة وخارج المدينه فنحن ليس الوحيدين فقط ولكننا بارعون عن اى شركة أخرى داخل وخارج المدينة وشهرتنا كأفضل شركة نقل عفش بالمدينة المنورة عن باقي شركات نقل عفش بالمدينه المنوره
افضل شركة نقل عفش بالمدينه المنوره
وما جعلنا الأفضل هو الاتي :
1- اننا لدينا أحسن وأمهر العمالة المدربة التي لدينا و التي عندها الخبرة الطويلة في نقل العفش الخاص بك والموبيليا بكل انواعها وكذلك البضائع بمختلف انواعها الي اي مكان داخل وخارج المدينة
2- عندنا خبراء و فنيين متميزين فقط في فك وتركيب عفشك والموبيليا بكل مهارة وخبرة جيدة وسرعة مع ضمان ان نحافظ على كل عفشك ومنقولاتك ونحن نضمن لك عميلنا العزيز سلامة عفشك لان هذا هو تخصصنا الذى نتميز فيه ونشتهر به على كل شركات نقل العفش بالمدينة عمالة فلبينية الأخرى .
3- ليس هذا فقط ما يجعلنا الأفضل فنحن نعمل علي استخدام كل نوع من انواع العفش وبطرق متنوعة للتغليف مثل الكرتون والبلاستيك او شرائح الفوم او استعمال الاسفنج الذي نعمل علي ضغطه وذلك للعمل علي الحفاظ علي عفشك من أي اضرار لأننا نعد أفضل شركة نقل عفش بالمدينة .
4- نعمل علي القيام بتقديم خدمة تعبئة وتغليف العفش والملابس والمقتنيات الغالية عليك عميلنا العزيز
5- ونحن كأفضل شركه نقل عفش بالمدينة نضع حرصنا في العمل علي نقل الزجاج والمرايا جيدا .
6- ومهمة عمليات نقل العفش مع شركتنا شركة تغليف عفش بالمدينة تتحول من مهمة صعبة ومعقدة الي مهمة هينة وجيدة لان طريقتنا في اتمام العمل تقوم علي راحة وارضاء كل العملاء الكرام .
7- لدينا في شركة نقل عفش بالمدينة المنورة عمالة فلبينية أحسن وأحدث السيارات المغلقة لنقل العفس بكل سلامة وامان كامل لارضاء العملاء .
8- ولدينا ايضا في شركتنا شركة تغليف عفش بالمدينه المنوره أفضل المستودعات الامنة ضد تقلبات الجو المعروفة لنضمن لك الحفاظ التام على عفشك امنا عميلنا العزيز وعدم تأثرة بأى حالة من حالات التغير في الجو كما اننا نخبر العملاء الكرام باماكن تخزين الاثاث التي تخصهم .
9- معنا في افضل شركة نقل عفش بالمدينه نستعمل طرق متزايدة وكثيرة في تغليف وتخزين العفش و نقل العفش وهذا اهم ما يميزينا ويجعلنا أفضل شركة نقل عفش بالمدينة المنورة فعلي العملاء البحث عن سريعا عن اسعار شركات نقل العفش بالمدينة ثم العمل علي البحث ارقام شركة نقل عفش بالمدينة واختيار شركة لها سيارات نقل العفش بمكة جيدة وهي شركتنا شركة نقل عفش بالمدينه رخيصة فاتصلوا بنا سريعا وسنصلكم اينما كنتم وفي اسرع وقت ممكن .
شركة نقل عفش بالمدينه المنوره
شركة نقل اثاث بالمدينه المنوره
عبدالعزيز الاميرى says
a
نحن في شركة تنظيف خزانات بالمدينة المنورة نعمل علي القيام بتنظيف كل انواع الخزانات مهما كانت احجامها كبيرة او صغيرة وذلك لاننا نمتلك الخبرة الكاملة لتنظيف كل انواع الخزانات باستخدام أفضل الطرق حيث نقوم بسحب جميع مياه الخزان ثم نقوم بالقضاء علي الرواسب التي توجد بالخزان باستخدام السبل والطرق الجديدة ثم نقوم بنظافة وغسيل حوائط وجدران كل الخزانات , ارضية الخزانات, اسقف الخزانات باستعمال أفضل انواع المنظفات التي لا تتفاعل مع مياه الخزان ابدا , وبعد ذلك نقوم بتعقيم الخزانات بطريقة سليمة عن طريق مواد التعقيم التي نعرفها جيدا والامنة على الخزانات وذلك لضمان تنظيف الخزان ولضمان ان يبقى امناً ويصلح لوضع المياه به واستعمالها
عزل الخزانات
شركة تنظيف خزانات بالمدينة المنورة
شركة تنظيف خزانات بالمدينة المنورة
شركة تنظيف خزانات بالمدينة المنورة
و عزل الخزانات هو بناء عازل على جدار الخزانات لمنع تسربات المياه, وعدم عزل الخزانات يتسبب في جعل الخزانات موسخة اكثر من المعدل الطبيعي لها وذلك لان تسريب المياه التي يتعرض اليها الخزان تؤدي الى كبر البكتيريا على جوانب الخزانات التي تؤدي الى الاصابة بالعديد من الامراض عند استعمال مياه هذه الخزان ولكن شركتنا شركة تنظيف خزانات بالمدينه مهمتها في الحفاظ على صحتك وصحة عائلتكم لذلك نقوم بتقديم الخدمات الخاصة بعزل الخزانات بالمدينة المنورة تتم عن طريق عمال يمتلكون الخبرة الطويلة في عزل الخزانات وعلى علم تام بالطريقة السليمة التي تناسب العملاء فيقومون بعزل الخزانات دون حدوث اي اصابات للخزانات باي تلف او ضرر فنحن شركة عزل خزانات بالمدينة المنورة نضمن لك خزانات سليمة عن الاستعانة باي خدمة في الخزانات سواء نظافة وغسيل خزانات او عزل خزانات, نقوم باستخدام مواد عازلة متميزة تتحمل كل درجات الحرارة المتنوعة التي تتعرض لها المملكة العربية السعودية اي تلك المواد الجيدة التي تمنع تسريبات المياه بشكل نهائي وبالتالي يمكنك الحفاظ على تنظيف الخزانات الى اطول وقت ممكن والحفاظ عليها من نمو الجراثيم والفطريات لان تسريبات المياه تتسبب في ان من الممكن يتم اتساخ الخزانات اكثر من الممكن فالطبيعي انه يجب ان تقوم بنظافة الخزانات مرة كل ثلاثة اشهر او حسب رؤيتك ومرادك ولكن بسبب تسريبات المياه داخل وخارج الخزانات سوف تقوم نظافة الخزانات كل فترة صغيرة من الزمن وسوف تكون خسارتك فادحة من الناحية المادية وستخسر الكثير .
اسعار الشركة
مصادرنا:
شركة تنظيف خزانات بالمدينه المنوره
شركة صيانة خزانات بالمدينه المنوره
شركة اصلاح خزانات بالمدينه المنوره
Red Ball 4 says
I found a lot of information here to create this actually best for all newbie here. Thank you for this information.
red ball 4 | ninjago games | strike force kitty 2 | red ball 3 | ninjago games
eljnoub says
Create short url موقع اختصار الروابط http://www.3nwan.net/vb
http://www.sheikhmaghreb.com/
amrutha says
To Get SHAREit APP Download Here
Aditi Rai says
http://www.radhimachauhan.com/
http://sumitspa.in/
Pengobatan Untuk Glaukoma says
Nece information ;)
Cara Membersihkan Flek Paru Paru
Cara untuk Mengobati Bronkitis Kronis
Cara Untuk Mengatasi Ginjal Bocor
Cara untuk Menangani Patah Tulang
Cara untuk Menangani Luka
Cara Mengobati Penyakit Perut Kronis
yoob games says
تعتبر العاب تلبيس من اشهر الانواع في هذا المجال وهي بدورها تتضمن عدة اصناف جميلة ويعشقها الكتير وخاصة البنات منها العاب تلبيس ومكياج التي تمزج بين التلبيس وكذلك الميك اب في آن واحد هذا الامر الدي يزيد من جمالها وتجعل كل من يلعبها يستمتع بذلك زد على ذلك العاب تلبيس باربي التي تعرف شعبية كبيرة لانها شخصية مشهورة ويعرفها الصغير والكبير ولهم ذكريات جميلة معها لانها اشتهرت في عالم الكارتون والان اصبح الامر كذلك في مجال الالعاب وغير هذا هناك كذلك نوع آخر مميز ايضا وهو العاب تلبيس عرائس فالجميع يحلم ان يقوم بتلبيسهما لانها تذكرهم بهذه المناسبة الجميلة الا وهي الزواج التي تعتبر اهم مرحلة في حياة الانسان وهناك انواع مغايرة لها جمهور كبير في كل انحاء العالم وهي العاب قص الشعر ليس هي فقط بل توجد ايضا العاب طبخ بنات التي يمكن للجميع لعبها سواء كانوا اولادا او بناتا وهي الاكتر طلبا في النت ويحبها الجميع ومعها ايضا العاب باربي التي تكلمنا عليها بكل انواعها تتنوع العاب فلاش وذلك على حسب كل شخص ورغبته فهناك عدة انواع منها وهناك من هي خاصة بالبنات واخرى للاولاد وتعتبر العاب تلبيس من اكتر الالعاب انتشارا في الويب وهي محبوبة عند الجميع ولديها جمهور واسع كما انها سهلة اللعب والجميع يمكنه لعبها بسهولة تامة بدون صعوبات تذكر كما ان هناك انواع اخرى متل العاب طبخ والعاب اكشن ومكياج و سيارات الى غير ذلك فلك صنف جمهوره ومحبيه ولكن تبقى العاب بنات جديدة الاكتر انتشارا وشعبيتنا في عالم العاب الفلاش كما انها تحتوي على شخصيات معروفة وغنية عن التعريف متل باربي و سندريلا وشخصيات اخرى تركت بصمتها في هذا المجال لهذا اصبح يعتمد عليها كتيرا في صنف العاب تلبيس بنات الدي تحبه البنات بكترة خاصة في العالم العربي مما يجعل المواقع الخاصة بهذا النوع تزداد يوما بعد الاخر فذلك ليس عبثا ففي الحقيقة نوع العاب التلبيس من اجمل اصناف العاب فلاش بصفة عامة
العاب حرب العاب ذكاء العاب اكشن العاب friv العاب مكياج
eljnoub says
شركات للربح من اختصار الروابط
موقع اختصار الروابط
Create short url
http://www.3nwan.net/vb
Create short url
موقع اختصار الروابط
قائمة أفضل شركات الربح من اختصار الروابط
تعتبر طريقة الربح من إختصار الروابط من أفضل طرق الربح من الأنترنت نظرا لسهولتها من جهة وفي كونها لا تتطلب منك مجهودا كبيرا للربح منها فكل ما عليك فعله هو تحويل الروابط مثل روابط المواقع المهمة أو روابط تحميل الملفات أو أي نوع آخر يجذب الناس للضغط عليه في موقع الشركة ثم تقوم بنشر الرابط الجديد في موقعك أو عبر المنتديات وشبكات التواصل الإجتماعي.
http://www.sheikhmaghreb.com/
خدمة اختصار الروابط الأولى من نوعها برؤية عربية احترافية.. اختصر روابطك الطويلة بضغطة زر إلى روابط قصيرة يسهل تذكرها.
جلب الحبيب
الشيخ الروحاني
هته الشركة تدفع أسعار جيدة للألف ظهور خاصة بالنسبة للدول العربية فمثلا تدفع 1.14 دولار للألف زائر من السعودية و 1.13 دولار من قطر و 1.23 دولار من الأردن و 1.85 من الإمراات العربية المتحدة 2.65 دولار من العراق و 0.57 دولار من مصر و 0.43 دولار من الجزائر والمغرب و 0.41 من لبنان و 0.42 من عمان و 0.44 من الكريت و 0.37 من سوريا أما بالنسبة للبلدان الأجنبية فهي تدفع 3.93 دولار للألف زائر من الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية و 2.78 من المملكة المتحدة و
الشيخ الروحاني
جلب الحبيب
الحد الأدنى للدفع: 5 دولار
طريقة الربح من موقع اختصار الروابط شركات الربح من اختصار الروابط شرح الربح من اختصار الروابط
mengobati says
cara mengobati sakit rahang
obat keram perut
obat tumor hati
obat troid
Candy Sim says
This is one of the cult game now, a lot of people enjoy playing them . Also you can refer to the game :
gold mine strike | pokemon go 2
The game controls are shown just under . Movement mechanisms primarily include acceleration and tilting controls.
stickman games | stick war 2 | animal jam 2
Musicon says
thevoice2017.com
thevoice USA 2017
thevoice UK 2017
thevoice Australia 2017
IPL Season 10
Hesham Mahmoud says
Thanks for your post
شركة مكافحة النمل الأبيض بجدة شركة مكافحة العته بجدة شركة مكافحة بق الفراش بجدة شركة مكافحة الفئران بجدة شركة مكافحة فئران بجدة شركة مكافحة الحشرات بجدة شركة رش حشرات بجدة
شركة شركة مكافحة الصراصير بجدة
GEETHA says
I will be really happy to see this post
I think is one of the most significant information for me.
CBSE 10th Results 2017
SSLC Results 2017
Kerala SSLC Results 2017
Karnataka SSLC Results 2017
Tamilnadu SSLC Results 2017
dhaval shah says
IPL 2017 SCHEDULE
IPL 2017 AUCTION
IPL 2017 NEWS
van tuan says
chung cư vinhomes nguyễn trãi abc
chung cu vinhomes nguyen trai xcb
vinhomes nguyen trai bcz
vinhomes nguyễn trãi abx
vinhome nguyễn trãi 2ds
vinhome nguyen trai hsk
vincom nguyễn trãi qut
vincom nguyen trai ujk
chung cư vinhomes nguyễn trãi abx
chung cu vinhomes nguyen trai acx
vinhomes nguyen trai adx
vinhomes nguyễn trãi edx
vinhome nguyễn trãi edc
vinhome nguyen trai edf
vincom nguyễn trãi rdk
vincom nguyen trai rkd
van tuan says
dự án chung cư vinhomes nguyễn trãi là một quần thể đô thị hiện đại chung cu vinhomes nguyen trai được trang bị nội thất tinh tế thiết kế vinhomes nguyễn trãi sang trọng vinhomes nguyen trai đẳng cấp kết hợp cùng tiện nghi vinhome nguyen trai cao cấp vinhomes nguyễn trãi là điểm đến lý tưởng vincom nguyen trai đầy đủ cho người tiêu dùng vincom nguyễn trãi có bán giày nam các loại giày công sở nam đẹp nhất
Weird Clips says
yts upcoming movie download
download collateral beauty full movie in hindi HD yify
download collateral beauty full movie 720p YTS
collateral beauty full movie download hindi 720p
passengers full movie download hindi 720p
suresh says
Really i appreciate the effort you made to share the knowledge. The topic here i found was really effective to the topic which i was researching for a long time.
AP EAMCET Exam 2017
TSRJC 2017
APRJC Application form 2017
suresh says
Really i appreciate the effort you made to share the knowledge. The topic here i found was really effective to the topic which i was researching for a long time.
GATE Result 2017
JEE Main 2017 Admit Card
Pankaj Sehoriya says
dell laptops under 50000
dell laptops under 60000
mobile under 11000
mobile under 12000
airtel free internet
get duplicate sim
Sachin Tendulker says
ipl live score 2017 cricbuzz
La Liga History
dlf ipl live score
Anonymous says
IPL 2017 10 edition