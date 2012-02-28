Google+

In Photos: Remembering Robert Macpherson, the first to photograph inside the Vatican

February 27, 2017 /Photography News/ Born 203 years ago on February 27, 1814, Robert Turnbull Macpherson was a Scottish artist and photographer who worked in Rome, Italy in the 19th century.

During his initial years in Rome, Macpherson practiced his art as a painter. While records exist of several works between 1840 and 1845, his only known surviving work is a large oil painting of the Roman Campagna, dated 1842. In addition to painting, he worked as an art dealer.

In 1851, having failed to achieve notice as a painter, Macpherson turned to the new art of photography, using albumin on glass negatives. By 1856 he had transitioned to collodio-albumin, allowing the easier transport of dry plates. He typically utilized large-format negatives and long exposure times to attain exceptional detail of Roman architecture, monuments, ruins, landscapes, and sculptures. His work emphasized careful composure of scenes to capture three-dimensional architectural relationships on the two-dimensional photographic medium. Macpherson emphasized the artistic aspects of his photography, stating in 1863 that "I remain a photographer to this day, without any feeling that by doing so I have abandoned art, or have in any way forfeited my claim to the title of artist."

By the early 1860s, Macpherson's photographic career was near its zenith, with exhibitions in Edinburgh and London. His work received critical acclaim, with "subjects chosen with fine taste and the pictures executed with skill and delicacy."

Macpherson was the first photographer permitted to photograph inside the Vatican, and in 1863 published Vatican Sculptures, Selected and Arranged in the Order in which they are Found in the Galleries, a guide book to 125 Vatican sculptures featuring woodcut illustrations carved by his wife from his photographs.

By the late 1860s Macpherson's fortunes were in decline. His health had deteriorated due to malaria, and the increasing political instability in Rome reduced the stream of British tourists that made up much of his customer base. At the same time, technical advances in photography moved the medium from the realm of artists to that of a commodity.

Robert Macpherson died on 17 November 1872, and was buried at San Lorenzo fuori le Mura in Rome, though his grave has since been lost.

Over the course of his photography career, Macpherson cataloged 1,019 photographs. Today, a significant number of Macpherson works are held at the George Eastman House, the J. Paul Getty Museum, the Courtauld Institute of Art, and the British School at Rome. Smaller collections are found worldwide.

Roma - Trinita dei Monti, By Robert MacPherson (1811-1872)
Roma - Trinita dei Monti, By Robert MacPherson (1811-1872)
Tomba di Cecilia Metella, By Robert MacPherson (1811-1872)
Tomba di Cecilia Metella, By Robert MacPherson (1811-1872)

Temple of Vesta at Tivoli, ca. 1858, By Robert MacPherson (1811-1872)
Temple of Vesta at Tivoli, ca. 1858, By Robert MacPherson (1811-1872)


Rome - St. Peter's Dome in the Vatican, Before 1872, By Robert MacPherson (1811-1872)
Rome - St. Peter's Dome in the Vatican, Before 1872, By Robert MacPherson (1811-1872)
Rome - Loggia of Raphael in the Vatican Palace, Before 1872, By Robert MacPherson (1811-1872)
Rome - Loggia of Raphael in the Vatican Palace, Before 1872, By Robert MacPherson (1811-1872)

Rome - Trajan's Forum and column, Before 1872, By Robert MacPherson (1811-1872)
Rome - Trajan's Forum and column, Before 1872, By Robert MacPherson (1811-1872)

The Chiaramonti Museum, one among the Vatican Museums, Before 1872, By Robert MacPherson (1811-1872)
The Chiaramonti Museum, one among the Vatican Museums, Before 1872, By Robert MacPherson (1811-1872)


11 comments:

  1. Soumen Basu Mallick says
    February 28, 2012 at 7:01 AM  

    Legend becomes alive. Fantastic.


    Bill Hader says
    March 30, 2016 at 9:23 AM  

    I like this a lot. Thank you for sharing. I'm always looking for upcycles like this. In the end, you don't know it was a shipping pallet to begin with!
    Kolkata Knight Riders Team Squad Captain Name
    ICC t20 worldcup qualified teams
    Royal Challengers Bangalore Jersey logo Images


    Eri Alaaspari says
    April 7, 2016 at 12:09 PM  

    thank you very much gan , the article is very interesting that we can refer to.
    obat ganglion


    Shan Jonson says
    April 18, 2016 at 11:01 AM  

    Overusing payday loans is addition problem, as abounding borrowers accept gotten into situations area they accept to cycle over loans because they cannot accord them. This after-effects in banking ruin, as accounts accuse accumulation up and all of a abrupt your banking "emergency" becomes a banking "nightmare". Again, if you borrow infrequently and responsibly, this can be avoided, and payday loans can be apparent for what they are.
    cash advance


    Karan Arora says
    April 29, 2016 at 12:29 AM  

    Mothers Day 2016 Shayari
    Mothers Day 2016 Love Shayari
    Happy Mothers Day 2016 Shayari


    Sapnokirani Hamari says
    May 19, 2016 at 2:36 PM  

    I really like this blog because it was very need full for me. Thanks for share this post.
    Call Girl in Jaipur
    Escorts in Dehradun
    Call Girls in Dehradun
    Escorts in Gurgaon
    Escorts in Delhi


    happy new year 2017 says
    September 8, 2016 at 6:57 PM  

    happy new year wishes
    ipl schedule 2017
    happy valentine day quotes
    vivo ipl schedule
    happy new year quotes
    happy new year
    happy new year sms in hindi


    Full2 Entertain says
    October 2, 2016 at 12:49 PM  

    300mb movie download

    full movie download

    worldfree4u

    fimlywap


    Rudy Lay says
    December 2, 2016 at 7:17 PM  

    Super website with a great sharing and amazing stories is ur web.. please keep doing what u do now.. thanks to you.
    Agen Bola Resmi
    Bandar bola
    Agen Bola Terpercaya
    Agen Bola Terbesar
    Agen Bola online
    Judi bola
    Berita Bola
    Agen Sbobet
    Agen Ibcbet


    Khasrang Jamatia says
    December 6, 2016 at 4:45 AM  

    Valentine's Day 2017
    Happy Valentines Day SMS 2017
    Happy Valentines Day 2017 Pics
    Happy Valentines Day 2017 HD Wallpapers
    Happy Valentines Day 2017 Greetings
    Happy Valentines Day 2017 Wishes
    Happy Valentines Day 2017 Poems


    Khasrang Jamatia says
    December 27, 2016 at 12:26 PM  

    Valentines day sms
    valentines day sms for girlfriend
    valentines day sms for boyfriend
    valentines day sms for wife
    valentines day sms for husband
    valentines day sms for lover
    valentines day sms for friends
    valentine day romantic sms
    valentine day sms in hindi
    valentines day bangla sms
    valentine day sms in marathi
    Valentines day sms in malayalam
    valentine day sms in hindi hot
    Happy Valentines Day SMS 140 Character in Hindi
    funny valentine day sms
    valentine day sms in english
    romantic valentine day sms


11 comments so far. What do you think?

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)