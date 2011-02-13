In Photos: Remembering French Photographer Eugène Atget

February 12, 2017 / Photography News / Born 160 years ago today, on February 12, 1857, in Libourne near Bordeaux and raised by his uncle, Eugène Atget’s youth was molded by his time as a sailor. Upon his return from the sea, Atget turned to the stage and pursued an acting career. After minor success as an actor, Atget abandoned the stage and at the age of forty took up painting, then quickly turned to his true life’s work as a photographer. For the next thirty years, until just a few short months before his death in 1927, Atget undertook a systematic documentation of the city of Paris, creating approximately five thousand negatives and nearly ten thousand prints.





Because he refused to work with the latest advances in photographic technology, Atget’s images evoke a sense of timelessness, due in part to the slower exposure times and the pre-visualization of the final image that was required. Atget produced glass plate negatives, using an 18 x 24 cm. view camera that was fitted with a brass rectilinear lens and had no shutter. Rather, Atget would simply remove the cap from the lens and capture the scene before him, allowing any motion to appear as a blur. Atget carried this large camera around Paris as he worked to document its essential elements: streets, shop windows, building facades, architectural details, and the landscape of the public gardens and parks in and around the city.





Man Ray who worked to promote Atget as one of the pre-eminent photographic modernists. Later, the efforts of Berenice Abbott , who acquired Atget’s negatives and prints after his death, finally situated Atget’s work in the history of photography where it continues to gain in stature and influence. Atget’s unique documentation of the French capital captured the eye of surrealist photographerwho worked to promote Atget as one of the pre-eminent photographic modernists. Later, the efforts of, who acquired Atget’s negatives and prints after his death, finally situated Atget’s work in the history of photography where it continues to gain in stature and influence.





George Eastman House holds approximately 500 prints by Eugène Atget.

Marchard d'abat-jour, rue Lepic. 1899-1900

Au Port Salut - Cabaret Rue des Fosses St. Jacques (5e). 1903

Brocanteur 38 rue Descartes (5e arr). 1909

Porte d’Italie. - zone des fortifications - va disparaitre (chiffonniers) (18e arr). 1913

Au Tambour, 63 quai de la Tournelle (5e arr). 1908