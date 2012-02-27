In photos: Remembering Karl Bulla, the father of photo-reporting in Russia

February 26, 2017 /Photography News/ Born in Leobschütz in Prussia on February 26, 1855 (or 1853 -- his exact birth year is unclear), Carl Oswald Bulla was a prominent Russian photographer, often referred as the "father of photo-reporting in Russia".
In 1865 Bulla ran away from his family in Russia, to St. Petersburg, where 10 years later he opened his first photographic studio, and in 1886 he received the permit from the St. Petersburg Police allowing him to take pictures anywhere outside his studio and to become more involved into photography of city life.
At the end of the 19th century newspaper printing technology allowed the publishing of photographs. In 1894 Russian Department of Post and Telegraphs also allowed use of postcards. Both events significantly increased the demand for Bulla's images. At that time, his advertisment read: "The oldest photographer-illustrator Karl Bulla photographs for the illustrated magazines anything and anywhere without limits from the landscape or the building, indoor or outdoor day or night at the artificial light".
In 1916 Bulla passed the management of his firm "Bulla and sons" to his sons Alexander and Victor and moved to Ösel Island (currently Saaremaa, Estonia). He lived a quiet life there, photographing the local ethnographic material and teaching Estonian boys the basics of photography until his death in 1929.
In 1935 the son of Karl, Victor Bulla donated to the State Archive of Leningrad District 132,683 negatives of Bulla's photographs. The archive grew and now consists of more than 200,000 negatives of works by Karl Bulla and his sons.
|Left: Medical inspection (or medical study), 1900s. Right: Group with poles, 1900s
|Left: 1900s. Right: Lunch in the kitchen for the poor, 1910
|Left: Street scene. Right: Ukrainian/Russian aviators Igor Sikorsky,Genner, Kaulbars in the airplane "Russian Vityaz", 1915
|Left: Self-portrait by Karl Bulla. Middle: Grigory Rasputin, Major General Putyatin and Colonel Lotman, 1904-1905. Right: Leonid Andreyev and his wife, Countess Anna Wielhorska, 1903
|Left: Leo Tolstoy, 1902. Right: Vladimir Bekhterev
|Left: Catastrophy of Egyptian Bridge in Saint Petersburg, February 2, 1905. Right: Apraksin Dvor on fire, July 3, 1914
|Bulla VyborgDeputies.jpg Left: Former Deputies of Russian State Duma arrive to Vyborg to sign the Vyborg Manifesto, July 1906. Right: Photo taken in May 1912
|Left: Trams ride on the ice of Newa river, Saint-Petersburg, end of 19th or just the beginning of 20tn century. Photo from the collection of Hermitage museum, cca. 1900. Right: Ilya Repin reads the news about Leo Tolstoy death. Present Korney Chukovsky and Nordman-Severova (Repin's wife). November 1910, Kuokkala
BW photography is an art form. Too bad it's fading away.
Photo Booth Rental says
Karl Bulla born in Prussia. He known as the best pre-revolutionary photographer and founder of Photo-Journalism in Russia.
Eri Alaaspari says
thank you very much gan , the article is very interesting that we can refer to.
obat ganglion
jhon says
Despite the abrogating consequence no acclaim analysis payday accommodation companies acquire in the media, they're actuality to break and serve the needs of accustomed folk, aloof like you and I, who may acquire tripped and stumbled in these adverse times.
payday loans chicago
Saradha Devi says
keep sharing useful post
Best Selenium Training in Chennai | Android Training in Chennai | Java Training in chennai | Webdesigning Training in Chennai
Rajapriya R says
nice and really helpful article to everyone... thanks for sharing
selenium training in chennai | selenium training institute in chennai | Android training in chennai | android training institute in chennai
Geetha Devi says
Nice blog Best Selenium Training in Chennai |Selenium Training in Chennai |
Rudy Lay says
She told me she just didn’t see herself as a leader and didn’t realize that other people at the school saw her as a leader as well
Togel Online Singapore
Togel Online Hongkong
Bandar Togel Singapore
Bandar Togel
Togel Online Terpercaya
Bandar Togel Online Terpercaya
Togel Online
Agen Togel Online Hanoi
Agen Togel Online
Togel Online Cambodia
christy nivedita says
100% job oriented training & placements in chennai.
Best software training in chennai
Sanjana E says
The blog was absolutely fantastic! Lot of great information which was helpful
Dot net Training institute in velachery
bloons tower defense 5 says
help me!