In Photos: Valentine Love From the Early 20th Century
February 14, 2017 /Photography News/ Here is a collection of photographs from the beginning of the 20th century. Happy Valentine's Day!
|Zulu couple, 1903. (via Okinawa Soba)
|Young couple chalking hearts onto a tree. Valentine's Day, 1944. The Galt Museum & Archives
|The kiss
|Young couple seated in garden, circa 1900. Phillips Glass Plate Negative Collection, Powerhouse Museum. Gift of the Estate of Raymond W Phillips, 2008.
|Margaret Ballardini & Fred Watson, Luna Park, St Kilda, Victoria, ca. 1927. Photographed by M D True, Electric Studio.
|Soldier's goodbye & Bobbie the cat, ca. 1939-ca. 1945 / by Sam Hood. The State Library of New South Wales.
|Sydney, NSW. 1919. A wounded AIF soldier receives an affectionate welcome home at the Anzac Buffet in The Domain. This photograph is from the Australian War Memorial's collection.
