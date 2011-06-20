Google+

World Refugee Day: 15 storytelling photos of refugees around the world

June 20, 2016 /Photography News/ Observed on June 20 each year, the World Refugee Day is dedicated to raising awareness of the situation of refugees throughout the world.

The day was created in 2000 by a special United Nations General Assembly Resolution. June 20 had previously been commemorated as African Refugee Day in a number of African countries.

These photos tell stories of men, women, and children who have fled their country under danger of discrimination, conflict, and aggression, to find safety and shelter elsewhere in the world. 

Refugee in Malta. Photo: Olmo Calvo Rodríguez
Refugee in Malta. Photo: Olmo Calvo Rodríguez

A family of the Madi tribe returns home from a refugee camp in Uganda, unable to go back to their family plot, occupied by the Internally Displaced Persons from other parts of southern Sudan. 28/10/2008. Nimule, Sudan. UN Photo/Tim McKulka. www.un.org/av/photo
A family of the Madi tribe returns home from a refugee camp in Uganda, unable to go back to their family plot, occupied by the Internally Displaced Persons from other parts of southern Sudan.
28/10/2008. Nimule, Sudan. UN Photo/Tim McKulka. www.un.org/av/photo

Bahn refugee camp, 50 km from the Liberia/Ivory Coast border. This camp, set up by UNHCR, has capacity for 15,000 refugees. At the time the picture was taken, it was accomodating about 2,000 - but more people are arriving from Ivory Coast every day, fleeing the fierce fighting and political unrest there. The UK government is providing an urgent emergency aid package to help tens of thousands of people affected by the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Liberia and the Ivory Coast. Photo: Department for International Development/Derek Markwell
Bahn refugee camp, 50 km from the Liberia/Ivory Coast border. This camp, set up by UNHCR, has capacity for 15,000 refugees. At the time the picture was taken, it was accomodating about 2,000 - but more people are arriving from Ivory Coast every day, fleeing the fierce fighting and political unrest there. The UK government is providing an urgent emergency aid package to help tens of thousands of people affected by the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Liberia and the Ivory Coast. Photo: Department for International Development/Derek Markwell

Refugees in Malta. Photo: Olmo Calvo Rodríguez
Refugees in Malta. Photo: Olmo Calvo Rodríguez

Woman and children in Turkish refugee camp at the end of the first Gulf War. Photo: Brian Kelly
Woman and children in Turkish refugee camp at the end of the first Gulf War. Photo: Brian Kelly

Coping with disasters: Refugees and displaced persons in Southeast Asia. An elderly refugee resting at the Lubhini Transit Centre in Bangkok, Thailand. There are about 2,000 refugees in this camp from Cambodia, Vietnam and Laos and they will be going to the United States, Canada, Italy and France. 01/07/1979. Bangkok, Thailand. UN Photo/John Isaac. www.unmultimedia.org/photo/
Coping with disasters: Refugees and displaced persons in Southeast Asia. An elderly refugee resting at the Lubhini Transit Centre in Bangkok, Thailand. There are about 2,000 refugees in this camp from Cambodia, Vietnam and Laos and they will be going to the United States, Canada, Italy and France. 01/07/1979. Bangkok, Thailand. UN Photo/John Isaac. www.unmultimedia.org/photo/

Rohingya children in the Nayapara refugee camp. The Rohingyas are a persecuted ethnic and religious minority from Myanmar, and the groups in Cox's Bazar fled that persecution in 1991 to live in Bangladesh. Photo: Ruben Flamarique/Austcare
Rohingya children in the Nayapara refugee camp. The Rohingyas are a persecuted ethnic and religious minority from Myanmar, and the groups in Cox's Bazar fled that persecution in 1991 to live in Bangladesh. Photo: Ruben Flamarique/Austcare

Refugees in Malta. Photo: Olmo Calvo Rodríguez
Refugees in Malta. Photo: Olmo Calvo Rodríguez

Refugees in Malta. Photo: Olmo Calvo Rodríguez
Refugees in Malta. Photo: Olmo Calvo Rodríguez

Boho refugee camp, Somalia. Photo: Frank Keillor
Boho refugee camp, Somalia. Photo: Frank Keillor

Dheisheh refugee camp, Bethlehem, Palestine. Photo: Reham Alhelsi
Dheisheh refugee camp, Bethlehem, Palestine. Photo: Reham Alhelsi

Burmese refugee project. Photo: Saoire O'Brien
Burmese refugee project. Photo: Saoire O'Brien

Refugee women at the Shamshatoo camp at a frontier province in North-West Pakistan. The camp was a temporary home to some 70,000 Afghan refugees. 12/03/2001. Pakistan. UN Photo/Eskinder Debebe. www.un.org/av/photo/
Refugee women at the Shamshatoo camp at a frontier province in North-West Pakistan. The camp was a temporary home to some 70,000 Afghan refugees. 12/03/2001. Pakistan. UN Photo/Eskinder Debebe. www.un.org/av/photo/

Kosovar refugees fleeing their homeland. [Blace area, The former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia] 01/03/1999. Blace. UN Photo/R LeMoyne. www.un.org/av/photo/
Kosovar refugees fleeing their homeland. [Blace area, The former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia]
01/03/1999. Blace. UN Photo/R LeMoyne. www.un.org/av/photo/

De-Deur refugee camp. Arine Tusenge from Burundi is among refugees that found themselves out in the open again after several they were evicted from a shelter on the Vaal, South Africa.They had been moved to the shelter after 2008's xenophobia related attacks. They fear re-intergration into society and prefer to stay in the open.01-10-09. Photo: Tawedzerwa Zhou
De-Deur refugee camp. Arine Tusenge from Burundi is among refugees that found themselves out in the open again after several they were evicted from a shelter on the Vaal, South Africa.They had been moved to the shelter after 2008's xenophobia related attacks. They fear re-intergration into society and prefer to stay in the open.01-10-09. Photo: Tawedzerwa Zhou 

See also: Sahrawi: Maghreb's Forgotten Refugees, by Paulo Nunes dos Santos



8 comments:

  1. maticzorman says
    June 20, 2011 at 11:03 PM  

    Would love to see a deeper story! Here it's my short report from Gaza about refugees in one of the most dense populated places on earth. Jabaliya refugee camp in Gaza.

    http://maticzorman.wordpress.com/2011/06/20/gaza-7/


    Spells Kings says
    August 1, 2016 at 1:48 PM  

    Nice post.
    Vashikaran Mantra for Love


    James Lackey says
    August 2, 2016 at 9:50 AM  

    Those posts are really heart touching and there is a story behind it in all things.I found your blog the most informative one .thanks for providing it as it helped me a lot in grooming my knowledge. RTC Bus advertising in Pune provides great street- level reads to a commuting audience and throughout metropolitan areas. As buses slowly cruise city streets, your message can be seen by both pedestrian and vehicular traffic on this large transit media.


    Kelly Anni says
    August 18, 2016 at 10:15 AM  

    Great info. I would like more information about this, because it is very nice. Thanks for sharing : contact form | snapchat emoji


    Paulo says
    September 22, 2016 at 7:10 PM  

    Preparing credits fall into two characterizations, Federal direction and Private preparing propels. Right when an understudy is pondering blend it is basic to keep these classes secluded. The procedure for registering union financing costs for chose guideline credits are totally coordinated by the organization. cash advance san-diego


    Rudy Lay says
    October 20, 2016 at 8:24 PM  

    Super website with a great sha and amazing stories is ur web.. please keep doing what u do now.. thanks to you.
    Agen Bandarq

    Agen Domino99

    Domino Online

    Agen Poker

    Bandar Domino99


    Monu Dabas says
    November 8, 2016 at 12:00 PM  

    Informative post are here.lot of interesting things.
    Hostgator Promo codes


    Pransisca Siska Ananda says
    November 27, 2016 at 7:01 AM  

    If you like click to play
    Bandar Poker

    dominoqiu

    bandarqiu

    qqceme

    bandarceme

    SejarahQQ.net Agen DominoQQ Online BandarQ Terpercaya


8 comments so far. What do you think?

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)