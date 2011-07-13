Google+

13 iconic photographs of Egypt

July 23, 2016 /Photography News/ Egypt commemorates today - July 23, 2016 - the 64th anniversary of the 1952 Revolution which inspired other neighboring Arab and African countries to undertake social and economic reforms.

These photographs tell stories of Egyptian people who lead a simple life (long) before the 1952 Revolution. How did Egypt change over time?


Egypt, Gizeh. Sphinx and Pyramid. Brooklyn Museum Archives
Egypt, Gizeh. Sphinx and Pyramid. Brooklyn Museum Archives

Sacca (service d'eau a domicile). Photographer: G. Lekegian & Cie. 1860s-1920s. The New York Public Library. Photography Collection, Miriam and Ira D. Wallach Division of Art, Prints and Photographs.
Sacca (service d'eau a domicile). Photographer: G. Lekegian & Cie. 1860s-1920s. The New York Public Library. Photography Collection, Miriam and Ira D. Wallach Division of Art, Prints and Photographs.
Egypt. 1860s-1920s. The New York Public Library. Photography Collection, Miriam and Ira D. Wallach Division of Art, Prints and Photographs.
Egypt. 1860s-1920s. The New York Public Library. Photography Collection, Miriam and Ira D. Wallach Division of Art, Prints and Photographs.
Egypt - Mosque of ali Mehemet, Cairo. Brooklyn Museum Archives.
Egypt - Mosque of ali Mehemet, Cairo. Brooklyn Museum Archives.
Egypt. 1860s-1920s. The New York Public Library. Photography Collection, Miriam and Ira D. Wallach Division of Art, Prints and Photographs.
Egypt. 1860s-1920s. The New York Public Library. Photography Collection, Miriam and Ira D. Wallach Division of Art, Prints and Photographs.
Arab porters, Alexandria, Egypt. Brooklyn Museum Archives.
Arab porters, Alexandria, Egypt. Brooklyn Museum Archives.
Cairo - The pyramids. 1860s-1920s. The New York Public Library. Photography Collection, Miriam and Ira D. Wallach Division of Art, Prints and Photographs.
Cairo - The pyramids. 1860s-1920s. The New York Public Library. Photography Collection, Miriam and Ira D. Wallach Division of Art, Prints and Photographs.
Fellah women, Egypt. 1860s-1920s. Notes: Typed on reverse and crossed out in pencil : The fellah women are geniuses in producing rising generations and foolish geese in rearing the brood. The New York Public Library. Photography Collection, Miriam and Ira D. Wallach Division of Art, Prints and Photographs.
Fellah women, Egypt. 1860s-1920s. Notes: Typed on reverse and crossed out in pencil : The fellah women are geniuses in producing rising generations and foolish geese in rearing the brood.  The New York Public Library. Photography Collection, Miriam and Ira D. Wallach Division of Art, Prints and Photographs.
Egypt - Market at Kasr-en-Nil. Brooklyn Museum Archives.
Egypt - Market at Kasr-en-Nil. Brooklyn Museum Archives.
Egypt - Beggars, Alexandria. Brooklyn Museum Archives.
Egypt - Beggars, Alexandria. Brooklyn Museum Archives.
Egyptian Girls, Old Cairo. Slide colored by Joseph Hawkes. Brooklyn Museum Archives.
Egyptian Girls, Old Cairo. Slide colored by Joseph Hawkes. Brooklyn Museum Archives.
Inundation du Nil et palmiers. Photographer: Zangaki. 1860s-1920s. The New York Public Library. Photography Collection, Miriam and Ira D. Wallach Division of Art, Prints and Photographs.
Inundation du Nil et palmiers. Photographer: Zangaki. 1860s-1920s. The New York Public Library. Photography Collection, Miriam and Ira D. Wallach Division of Art, Prints and Photographs.
Charmeur des serpents. Photographer: Zangaki. 1860s-1920s. The New York Public Library. Photography Collection, Miriam and Ira D. Wallach Division of Art, Prints and Photographs.
Charmeur des serpents. Photographer: Zangaki. 1860s-1920s. The New York Public Library. Photography Collection, Miriam and Ira D. Wallach Division of Art, Prints and Photographs.




28 comments:

  1. Nick Gregan says
    September 10, 2013 at 6:33 PM  

    Wow these are great photos, I've spent several years in Egypt and loved every minute of it. These images give an insight into a time long ago, but a time when Egypt was being discovered by the outside world. As a photographer I love looking back into a time gone by using cutting edge (at that time) technology is fascinating. Thanks


    domino online says
    August 10, 2016 at 11:50 AM  

    Yes I’m seeking for someone, to help me. So that some day I will be the someone to help some other one.
    Poker online terpecaya
    bandar poker
    domino online
    judi poker
    Agen poker online
    poker online
    agen poker
    Agen Poker terpecaya
    Buat twinpoker88.com
    domino online
    judi poker
    agen poker
    poker online
    bandar poker
    agen poker online


    juegos friv gratis says
    August 17, 2016 at 4:57 AM  

    Very good. you are the winner. Do not forget update new information regularly. thank !


    diep.io says
    August 17, 2016 at 4:59 AM  

    Thanks for this marvellous post.


    Pokemon GO says
    August 17, 2016 at 5:01 AM  

    I must appreciate the way you have expressed your feelings through your blog!


    DEWI PERAMAL says
    September 9, 2016 at 10:36 AM  

    Agen Poker | Bandar Poker | Bandar Kiu | Judi Poker | Poker Facebook | Agen Domino | Poker Online | Daftar Poker | Kumpulan Poker | Agen Terpercaya | Judi Poker Indonesia | Judi Kartu


    Anjali Ahuja says
    September 17, 2016 at 7:34 AM  

    Hi,Guys I Am Amisha Call Girls In Dwarka,I Am Providing Escorts service For You In Delhi At All Place Out Calls And In Calls. http://www.Dwarkagirls.in
    Call Girls In Dwarka


    Leina Jordan says
    September 17, 2016 at 10:29 AM  

    Pendarahan Rahim Selain Menstruasi
    Air Liur Penderita Ayan


    Leina Jordan says
    September 17, 2016 at 10:31 AM  

    Pantangan Makanan Penderita Puting Payudara
    Manfaat Berjalan Kaki


    Rudy Lay says
    September 17, 2016 at 6:02 PM  

    She told me she just didn’t see herself as a leader and didn’t realize that other people at the school saw her as a leader as well
    Togel Online Singapore

    Togel Online Hongkong

    Bandar Togel Singapore

    Bandar Togel

    Togel Online Terpercaya

    Bandar Togel Online Terpercaya

    Togel Online

    Agen Togel Online Hanoi

    Agen Togel Online

    Togel Online Cambodia


    dada24 Xu says
    September 22, 2016 at 9:19 AM  

    true religion outlet
    rayban
    ysl outlet
    nfl jerseys
    north face jackets
    pandora jewelry
    armani exchange
    coach factory outlet
    canada goose outlet
    true religion jeans
    2061922caiyan


    tank trouble says
    September 30, 2016 at 5:38 AM  

    OMG. here is full of very great game. let go of your game.
    gun mayhem | age of war
    learn to fly | happy wheels game
    tank trouble


    Candy Sim says
    October 5, 2016 at 11:28 AM  

    The blog or and best that is extremely useful to keep I can share the ideas
    of the future as this is really what I was looking for, I am very comfortable and pleased to come here. Thank you very much.
    gold miner|stick war 3| pokemongo
    | stick man|animal jam login


    Rudy Lay says
    October 8, 2016 at 8:31 PM  

    Super website with a great sharing and amazing stories is ur web.. please keep doing what u do now.. thanks to you.
    Togel Online Singapore
    Togel Online Hongkong
    Bandar Togel Singapore
    Bandar Togel
    Togel Online Terpercaya
    Bandar Togel Online Terpercaya
    Togel Online
    Agen Togel Online Terpercaya
    Agen Togel Online
    agen togel
    agen togel indonesia
    togel sgp
    daftar togel online
    Togel Online terbesar
    bandar Togel Online


    Husnul Hidayah says
    October 12, 2016 at 11:31 AM  

    Anyeonghaseo :)
    Kaki Bengkak Karena Asam Urat Apa Obatnya


    abcya says
    October 15, 2016 at 7:09 PM  

    I love all the posts, I really enjoyed, I would like more information about this, Thanks for sharing
    starfall | nick jr | minecraft games | barney


    Nguyen dung says
    October 16, 2016 at 11:59 AM  

    I found lots of interesting information here.Great work
    Thanks for the share loved reading the article, please do share more like this wiht us .
    juegos gratis | juegos de futbol


    Vashi Mantra says
    October 23, 2016 at 6:16 PM  

    Really Nice Post...
    HAIR TRANSPLANT IN DELHI
    VASHIKARAN MANTRA
    VASHIKARAN MANTRA
    200 HOUR YOGA TEACHER TRAINING


    Husnul Hidayah says
    October 24, 2016 at 8:43 AM  

    Good afternoon, welcome to resume its activities :-)
    Cara Mengobati Maag Kronis


    Husnul Hidayah says
    October 26, 2016 at 6:50 AM  

    Thanks for share :)
    Obat Tradisional Penyakit Ginjal Bengkak


    chenlina says
    October 27, 2016 at 5:45 AM  

    cheap nfl jerseys
    uggs for women
    coach outlet store online
    beats by dre
    ugg boots
    ralph lauren polo outlet
    ed hardy clothing
    adidas superstar
    uggs uk
    ugg boots
    chenlina20161027


    Drone Topaz says
    October 27, 2016 at 6:17 AM  

    TAKE A LOAN @ 2% INTEREST RATE With victoriafinancier@outlook.com

    Do you need a loan to pay off your debt?
    Do you have bad credit?
    Do you need a loan construction or to invest?
    Do u you need loan to start doing business? if yes,
    VICTORIA FINANCIER TRUST LOAN FIRM
    are Granting you personal loan, Business loan, mortgage loan,
    Construction loan, Debt loan, Student loan, Auto loan, e.t.c. loan at any currency are range
    from $10,000 ''min'' to $100,000.000 ''max'' @ 2% interest rate.
    If you are interested kindly send
    response to: victoriafinancier@outlook.com

    *Full Name/Company Name:_________

    *Address:_________

    *Tell:_________

    *loan amount:_________

    *Loan duration:_________

    *Country:_________

    *Purpose of loan:_________

    *Next of kins :_________

    *Email :_________

    *Awaiting your Response:_______
    victoriafinancier@outlook.com

    Best Regard
    VICTORIA FINANCIER


    Husnul Hidayah says
    October 31, 2016 at 5:44 AM  

    Good job !!
    Tanda dan Gejala Alergi
    Cemilan Sehat Untuk Penderita Maag Kronis


    Sunil says
    October 31, 2016 at 11:38 AM  

    Nice photographs of Egypt. Thank you for sharing.


    Candy Sim says
    November 9, 2016 at 4:02 AM  

    This is one of the cult game now, a lot of people enjoy playing them . Also you can refer to the game :
    gold mine strike | pokemon go 2
    The game controls are shown just under . Movement mechanisms primarily include acceleration and tilting controls.
    stickman games | stick war 2 | animal jam 2


    nairy uness says
    November 20, 2016 at 9:44 PM  

    اجمل العاب فلاش متجدد باستمرار يمكنكم اللعب اون لاين من AL3AB AL3AB 10


    Rudy Lay says
    December 2, 2016 at 6:25 PM  

    Super website with a great sharing and amazing stories is ur web.. please keep doing what u do now.. thanks to you.
    Agen Bola Resmi
    Bandar bola
    Agen Bola Terpercaya
    Agen Bola Terbesar
    Agen Bola online
    Judi bola
    Berita Bola
    Agen Sbobet
    Agen Ibcbet


    delima pk says
    December 20, 2016 at 2:42 PM  

    That is very fascinating, You are a very skilled blogger.
    I’ve joined your feed and sit up for in quest of extra of your wonderful
    post. Additionally, I’ve shared your website in my social networks

    Agen Togel
    Buku Mimpi
    Togel Singapore
    Togel Hongkong
    Togel Sydney
    Bandar Togel
    Livedraw Togel


28 comments so far. What do you think?

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)