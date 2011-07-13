13 iconic photographs of Egypt

July 23, 2016 /Photography News/ Egypt commemorates today - July 23, 2016 - the 64th anniversary of the 1952 Revolution which inspired other neighboring Arab and African countries to undertake social and economic reforms.
These photographs tell stories of Egyptian people who lead a simple life (long) before the 1952 Revolution. How did Egypt change over time?
Egypt, Gizeh. Sphinx and Pyramid. Brooklyn Museum Archives
Sacca (service d'eau a domicile). Photographer: G. Lekegian & Cie. 1860s-1920s. The New York Public Library. Photography Collection, Miriam and Ira D. Wallach Division of Art, Prints and Photographs.
Egypt. 1860s-1920s. The New York Public Library. Photography Collection, Miriam and Ira D. Wallach Division of Art, Prints and Photographs.
Egypt - Mosque of ali Mehemet, Cairo. Brooklyn Museum Archives.
Egypt. 1860s-1920s. The New York Public Library. Photography Collection, Miriam and Ira D. Wallach Division of Art, Prints and Photographs.
Arab porters, Alexandria, Egypt. Brooklyn Museum Archives.
Cairo - The pyramids. 1860s-1920s. The New York Public Library. Photography Collection, Miriam and Ira D. Wallach Division of Art, Prints and Photographs.
Fellah women, Egypt. 1860s-1920s. Notes: Typed on reverse and crossed out in pencil : The fellah women are geniuses in producing rising generations and foolish geese in rearing the brood. The New York Public Library. Photography Collection, Miriam and Ira D. Wallach Division of Art, Prints and Photographs.
Egypt - Market at Kasr-en-Nil. Brooklyn Museum Archives.
Egypt - Beggars, Alexandria. Brooklyn Museum Archives.
Egyptian Girls, Old Cairo. Slide colored by Joseph Hawkes. Brooklyn Museum Archives.
Inundation du Nil et palmiers. Photographer: Zangaki. 1860s-1920s. The New York Public Library. Photography Collection, Miriam and Ira D. Wallach Division of Art, Prints and Photographs.
Charmeur des serpents. Photographer: Zangaki. 1860s-1920s. The New York Public Library. Photography Collection, Miriam and Ira D. Wallach Division of Art, Prints and Photographs.
Wow these are great photos, I've spent several years in Egypt and loved every minute of it. These images give an insight into a time long ago, but a time when Egypt was being discovered by the outside world. As a photographer I love looking back into a time gone by using cutting edge (at that time) technology is fascinating. Thanks
domino online says
Yes I’m seeking for someone, to help me. So that some day I will be the someone to help some other one.
Poker online terpecaya
bandar poker
domino online
judi poker
Agen poker online
poker online
agen poker
Agen Poker terpecaya
Buat twinpoker88.com
domino online
judi poker
agen poker
poker online
bandar poker
agen poker online
juegos friv gratis says
Very good. you are the winner. Do not forget update new information regularly. thank !
diep.io says
Thanks for this marvellous post.
Pokemon GO says
I must appreciate the way you have expressed your feelings through your blog!
DEWI PERAMAL says
Agen Poker | Bandar Poker | Bandar Kiu | Judi Poker | Poker Facebook | Agen Domino | Poker Online | Daftar Poker | Kumpulan Poker | Agen Terpercaya | Judi Poker Indonesia | Judi Kartu
Anjali Ahuja says
Hi,Guys I Am Amisha Call Girls In Dwarka,I Am Providing Escorts service For You In Delhi At All Place Out Calls And In Calls. http://www.Dwarkagirls.in
Call Girls In Dwarka
Leina Jordan says
Pendarahan Rahim Selain Menstruasi
Air Liur Penderita Ayan
Leina Jordan says
Pantangan Makanan Penderita Puting Payudara
Manfaat Berjalan Kaki
Rudy Lay says
She told me she just didn’t see herself as a leader and didn’t realize that other people at the school saw her as a leader as well
Togel Online Singapore
Togel Online Hongkong
Bandar Togel Singapore
Bandar Togel
Togel Online Terpercaya
Bandar Togel Online Terpercaya
Togel Online
Agen Togel Online Hanoi
Agen Togel Online
Togel Online Cambodia
dada24 Xu says
true religion outlet
rayban
ysl outlet
nfl jerseys
north face jackets
pandora jewelry
armani exchange
coach factory outlet
canada goose outlet
true religion jeans
2061922caiyan
tank trouble says
OMG. here is full of very great game. let go of your game.
gun mayhem | age of war
learn to fly | happy wheels game
tank trouble
Candy Sim says
The blog or and best that is extremely useful to keep I can share the ideas
of the future as this is really what I was looking for, I am very comfortable and pleased to come here. Thank you very much.
gold miner|stick war 3| pokemongo
| stick man|animal jam login
Rudy Lay says
Super website with a great sharing and amazing stories is ur web.. please keep doing what u do now.. thanks to you.
Togel Online Singapore
Togel Online Hongkong
Bandar Togel Singapore
Bandar Togel
Togel Online Terpercaya
Bandar Togel Online Terpercaya
Togel Online
Agen Togel Online Terpercaya
Agen Togel Online
agen togel
agen togel indonesia
togel sgp
daftar togel online
Togel Online terbesar
bandar Togel Online
Husnul Hidayah says
Anyeonghaseo :)
Kaki Bengkak Karena Asam Urat Apa Obatnya
abcya says
I love all the posts, I really enjoyed, I would like more information about this, Thanks for sharing
starfall | nick jr | minecraft games | barney
Nguyen dung says
I found lots of interesting information here.Great work
Thanks for the share loved reading the article, please do share more like this wiht us .
juegos gratis | juegos de futbol
Vashi Mantra says
Really Nice Post...
HAIR TRANSPLANT IN DELHI
VASHIKARAN MANTRA
VASHIKARAN MANTRA
200 HOUR YOGA TEACHER TRAINING
Husnul Hidayah says
Good afternoon, welcome to resume its activities :-)
Cara Mengobati Maag Kronis
Husnul Hidayah says
Thanks for share :)
Obat Tradisional Penyakit Ginjal Bengkak
chenlina says
cheap nfl jerseys
uggs for women
coach outlet store online
beats by dre
ugg boots
ralph lauren polo outlet
ed hardy clothing
adidas superstar
uggs uk
ugg boots
chenlina20161027
Drone Topaz says
TAKE A LOAN @ 2% INTEREST RATE With victoriafinancier@outlook.com
Do you need a loan to pay off your debt?
Do you have bad credit?
Do you need a loan construction or to invest?
Do u you need loan to start doing business? if yes,
VICTORIA FINANCIER TRUST LOAN FIRM
are Granting you personal loan, Business loan, mortgage loan,
Construction loan, Debt loan, Student loan, Auto loan, e.t.c. loan at any currency are range
from $10,000 ''min'' to $100,000.000 ''max'' @ 2% interest rate.
If you are interested kindly send
response to: victoriafinancier@outlook.com
*Full Name/Company Name:_________
*Address:_________
*Tell:_________
*loan amount:_________
*Loan duration:_________
*Country:_________
*Purpose of loan:_________
*Next of kins :_________
*Email :_________
*Awaiting your Response:_______
victoriafinancier@outlook.com
Best Regard
VICTORIA FINANCIER
Husnul Hidayah says
Good job !!
Tanda dan Gejala Alergi
Cemilan Sehat Untuk Penderita Maag Kronis
Sunil says
Nice photographs of Egypt. Thank you for sharing.
Candy Sim says
This is one of the cult game now, a lot of people enjoy playing them . Also you can refer to the game :
gold mine strike | pokemon go 2
The game controls are shown just under . Movement mechanisms primarily include acceleration and tilting controls.
stickman games | stick war 2 | animal jam 2
nairy uness says
اجمل العاب فلاش متجدد باستمرار يمكنكم اللعب اون لاين من AL3AB AL3AB 10
Rudy Lay says
Super website with a great sharing and amazing stories is ur web.. please keep doing what u do now.. thanks to you.
Agen Bola Resmi
Bandar bola
Agen Bola Terpercaya
Agen Bola Terbesar
Agen Bola online
Judi bola
Berita Bola
Agen Sbobet
Agen Ibcbet
delima pk says
That is very fascinating, You are a very skilled blogger.
I’ve joined your feed and sit up for in quest of extra of your wonderful
post. Additionally, I’ve shared your website in my social networks
Agen Togel
Buku Mimpi
Togel Singapore
Togel Hongkong
Togel Sydney
Bandar Togel
Livedraw Togel