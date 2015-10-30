In photos: Four decades of Oldsmobiles (1897 -1938)

General Motors, also known as GM, was founded on 16 September 1908, in Flint, Michigan, as a holding company for Buick, then controlled by William C. Durant. At the turn of the 20th century there were fewer than 8,000 automobiles in America and Durant had become a leading manufacturer of horse-drawn vehicles in Flint, MI, before making his foray into the automotive industry. Today GM employs more than 200,000 people around the world.