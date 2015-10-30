In photos: Four decades of Oldsmobiles (1897 -1938)
September 16, 2016 /Photography News/ General Motors, also known as GM, was founded on 16 September 1908, in Flint, Michigan, as a holding company for Buick, then controlled by William C. Durant. At the turn of the 20th century there were fewer than 8,000 automobiles in America and Durant had become a leading manufacturer of horse-drawn vehicles in Flint, MI, before making his foray into the automotive industry. Today GM employs more than 200,000 people around the world.
General Motors Company. Oldsmobiles 1897 - 1938. Photographs courtesy of the New York Public Library.
|Our First Oldsmobile - 1897
|1900 - Oldsmobile, curved dashed ru[n]about, 1 cylinder
|1901 - Oldsmobile, curved dashed runabout, 1 cylinder
|1903 - Oldsmobile PIRATE special 1 cylinder racer, holder of 1 mile straight record.. 1903
|1904 - Oldsmobile , curved dashed runabout model 6, 1 cylinder.. 1904
|1909 . Oldsmobile Model D, 4 cylinders
|1910 - Oldsmobile Model 23-24, limited, 6 cylinders
|1913 - Oldsmobile Model 40, 4 cylinders
|1915 - Oldsmobile Model 43, 4 cylinders
|1926 - Oldsmobile Model 30-D, 6 cylinder, Landau Sedan
|1935 - Oldsmobile Model F-35, 6 cylinder
|1936 - Oldsmobile Model F-36, Touring Sedan, 6 cylinder
|1937 - Oldsmobile Six Convertible Coupe - Family outing
|1937 - Santa Claus writes O.K. on a new Oldsmobile Six
|1938 - Lady with the fox terrier trying to shift gears in a new Oldsmobile eight cylinder convertible coupe
30 comments:
