In photos: Four decades of Oldsmobiles (1897 -1938)

September 16, 2016 /Photography NewsGeneral Motors, also known as GM, was founded on 16 September 1908, in Flint, Michigan, as a holding company for Buick, then controlled by William C. Durant. At the turn of the 20th century there were fewer than 8,000 automobiles in America and Durant had become a leading manufacturer of horse-drawn vehicles in Flint, MI, before making his foray into the automotive industry. Today GM employs more than 200,000 people around the world. 

General Motors Company. Oldsmobiles 1897 - 1938. Photographs courtesy of the New York Public Library.

Our First Oldsmobile - 1897

1900 - Oldsmobile, curved dashed ru[n]about, 1 cylinder

1901 - Oldsmobile, curved dashed runabout, 1 cylinder

1903 - Oldsmobile PIRATE special 1 cylinder racer, holder of 1 mile straight record.. 1903

1904 - Oldsmobile , curved dashed runabout model 6, 1 cylinder.. 1904

1909 . Oldsmobile Model D, 4 cylinders

1910 - Oldsmobile Model 23-24, limited, 6 cylinders

1913 - Oldsmobile Model 40, 4 cylinders

1915 - Oldsmobile Model 43, 4 cylinders

1926 - Oldsmobile Model 30-D, 6 cylinder, Landau Sedan


1935 - Oldsmobile Model F-35, 6 cylinder

1936 - Oldsmobile Model F-36, Touring Sedan, 6 cylinder

1937 - Oldsmobile Six Convertible Coupe - Family outing

1937 - Santa Claus writes O.K. on a new Oldsmobile Six

1938 - Lady with the fox terrier trying to shift gears in a new Oldsmobile eight cylinder convertible coupe


