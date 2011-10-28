130-year-old photographs: The Statue of Liberty under construction
October 28, 2016 /Photography News/
130 years ago today, the Statue of Liberty was unveiled in New York Harbor, when France dedicated the monument to celebrate "the
Alliance of the two Nations in achieving the Independence of the United
States of America and attests their abiding friendship."
Here is a wonderful collection of photos showing the Statue of Liberty under construction:
Album de la construction de la Statue de
la Liberté. 1883. Photographs by Albert Fernique
(1841-1898)
Model of the Statue of Liberty. Fernique, Albert -- Photographer. 1883. Source: Album de la construction de la Statue de la Liberte. Repository: The New York Public Library. Photography Collection, Miriam
and Ira D. Wallach Division of Art, Prints and Photographs.
[Men in a workshop hammering sheets of copper for the construction of
the Statue of Liberty.]. Fernique, Albert -- Photographer. 1883. Source: Album de la construction de la Statue de la Liberte. Repository: The New York Public Library. Photography Collection, Miriam
and Ira D. Wallach Division of Art, Prints and Photographs.
[Construction of the skeleton and plaster surface of the left arm and
hand of the Statue of Liberty.]. Fernique, Albert -- Photographer. 1883. Source: Album de la construction de la Statue de la Liberte. Repository:
The New York Public Library. Photography Collection, Miriam
and Ira D. Wallach Division of Art, Prints and Photographs.
Men at work at the construction of the Statue of Liberty. Fernique, Albert -- Photographer. 1883. Source: Album de la construction de la Statue de la Liberte. Repository:
The New York Public Library. Photography Collection, Miriam
and Ira D. Wallach Division of Art, Prints and Photographs.
[View of the workshop, with models of the Statue of Liberty in the background.]. Fernique, Albert -- Photographer. 1883. Source: Album de la construction de la Statue de la Liberte. Repository:
The New York Public Library. Photography Collection, Miriam
and Ira D. Wallach Division of Art, Prints and Photographs.
[Men in a workshop shaping sheets of copper for the construction of the
Statue of Liberty.]. Fernique, Albert -- Photographer. 1883. Source: Album de la construction de la Statue de la Liberte. Repository:
The New York Public Library. Photography Collection, Miriam
and Ira D. Wallach Division of Art, Prints and Photographs.
[Head of the Statue of Liberty on display in a park in Paris.]. Fernique, Albert -- Photographer. 1883. Source: Album de la construction de la Statue de la Liberte. Repository:
The New York Public Library. Photography Collection, Miriam
and Ira D. Wallach Division of Art, Prints and Photographs.
[View of the external area of the workshop in Paris, showing
construction materials, the head of the Statue of Liberty, and a group
of men gathered in front of the left foot of the statue.]. Fernique,
Albert -- Photographer. 1883. Source: Album de la construction de la Statue de la Liberte. Repository:
The New York Public Library. Photography Collection, Miriam
and Ira D. Wallach Division of Art, Prints and Photographs.
[Assemblage of the Statue of Liberty in Paris, showing the bottom half
of the statue erect under scaffolding, the head and torch at its feet.].
Fernique, Albert -- Photographer. 1883. Source: Album de la construction de la Statue de la Liberte. Repository:
The New York Public Library. Photography Collection, Miriam
and Ira D. Wallach Division of Art, Prints and Photographs.
[Assemblage of the Statue of Liberty in Paris.]
Fernique, Albert -- Photographer. 1883. Source: Album de la construction de la Statue de la Liberte. Repository:
The New York Public Library. Photography Collection, Miriam
and Ira D. Wallach Division of Art, Prints and Photographs
history in photos. loved it!
Soumen says
Love it.
Anonymous says
Amazing, that’s a premiere!! nice to know
glo_gem says
beautiful :)
Trevor Samson says
Calgary Mortgage Broker
Mortgage Broker Calgary
Calgary Mortgage
Calgary Mortgages
Life Insurance Calgary
Life Insurance Quotes Calgary
Life Insurance
Super Visa Canada
Super Visa
Canadian Super Visa
best performing mutual funds
Mutual Funds
Investment Advisor
Edmonton Mortgage Broker
Mortgage Broker Edmonton
Edmonton Mortgage Brokerx
Mortgage Brokers Edmonton
Life Insurance Vancouver
Life Insurance Quotes Vancouver
Life Insurance
Exempt Market Dealer
Alternative Investments
Exempt Market
Crimson avalanche says
Amazing !! I love it
Thanks for sharing ..
Jhon Paulo says
Justin says
On the off chance that a standard mortgage is the street which best fits your circumstance, it will in any case advantage you to search for those with lower financing costs. Little advances do well with credit unions who regularly charge less hobby. cash advance
Mahmoud Samir says
افضل دمات مكافحة الحشرات فى المملكة العربية السعودية لما لدينا من افضل المبيدات الحشرية التى تقضى على الحشرات دون عودة منها اطول فترة ممكنة الى جانب اننا افضل شركة مكافحة النمل الابيض بالرياض حيث لدينا خدمات جبارة فى التخلص من الارضة مستخدمين افضل المبيدات المعتر بها عالميا لمكافحة النمل الابيض الى جانب اننا نتميز بالقدرة الطويلة التى نمنحها لعلائنا كضمان لنا كشركة مكافحة نمل الابيض بالرياض الى جانب اننا نقوم بتخلصك من كاافة الحشرات حيث لدينا شركة رش دفان بالدمام ولدينا ايضا شركة رش دفان بالرياض ال جانب اننا لدينا شركة مكافحة حشرات بحائل وبريدة والقصيم الى جانب اننا لدينا شركة رش رش دفان بجدة كل هذه الخدمات مقدمة لكم من خلال شركة ثراء الخليج للخدمات المنزلية
Vashikaran Sutra says
Vashikaran Baba
Astrologer Home says
totke for good job
Saket Bhai says
husband wife problem solution
Jalaj Sharma says
Love Vashikaran Mantra
Moulana Rafi Ud-din says
Husband Wife Problem
Moulana Rafi Ud-din says
Love marriage spell
Spells Kings says
Real love spell that work fast
شركة فرسان الخليج says
شركة تنظيف بالمدينة المنورة
شركة تنظيف كنب بالمدينة المنورة
شركة مكافحة النمل الابيض بينبع
شركة مكافحة البق بينبع
نقل عفش في المدينة المنورة
نقل عفش بالمدينه
نقل العفش بالمدينة المنورة
نقل عفش في المدينة المنورة
نقل عفش بالمدينه
نقل العفش بالمدينة المنورة
نقل العفش
شركات نقل العفش
شركة غسيل خزانات بالمدينة المنورة
شركة رش مبيدات بالمدينة المنورة
شركة رش مبيدات
شركة نقل عفش بالمدينة المنورة
شركة عزل اسطح بالمدينة المنورة
مكافحة حشرات بالمدينة المنورة
شركة مكافحة الحشرات بالمدينة المنورة
Paulo says
The term of the advance alludes to when the credit gets to be expected and payable. The amortization time frame alludes to the timeframe over which the essential installments are amortized with the end goal of processing the regularly scheduled installment. payday loans san-diego
Pocket Monster says
togel sgp
situs poker online
berita hari ini
Film Semi
Film Bokep
Husnul Hidayah says
Dimana Beli Jelly Gamat
Obat Alergi Pernafasan Pada Bayi, Anak Dan Dewasa
Somnath Brahma says
I am really pleased after going through your article. It's really informative and your style of writing is great. I will regularly follow your blog from now on.
I am a blogger myself and I know how much hard work you need to put in to develop a niche audience.
I have a blog of my own about New Year 2017 where you will find all the latest wallpapers,new year pics
, quotes, wishes and messages about New Year 2017. You can
go through it and I am wishing you all a very happy new year 2017 in advance.
jalpa prajapati says
Really this is very great information. Thanks lot.Examhelpline.in
Avijit Naskar says
Get exclusive collection of sms,HD Pics and wallpapers on the occasion of Happy New Year 2017 and enjoy the festival with your beloved, To know further please View my blog New Year 2017
Husnul Hidayah says
Thank you very much for your post to do. I love your post and everything you share with us up to date and quite informative.
Penyebab Sakit Tulang Ekor Saat Hamil Muda
Tanda dan Gejala Penyakit Herpes
Olahraga Untuk Mengecilkan Perut Buncit
Husnul Hidayah says
My Big Wish :-)
QnC Jelly Gamat untuk Jerawat dan Bekasnya
Obat Tradisional Bopeng Bekas Jerawat Dimunum & Dioles
Tanda dan Gejala Infeksi Ginjal