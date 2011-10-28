130-year-old photographs: The Statue of Liberty under construction

[View of the external area of the workshop in Paris, showing construction materials, the head of the Statue of Liberty, and a group of men gathered in front of the left foot of the statue.]. Fernique, Albert -- Photographer. 1883. Source: Album de la construction de la Statue de la Liberte. Repository: The New York Public Library. Photography Collection, Miriam and Ira D. Wallach Division of Art, Prints and Photographs.