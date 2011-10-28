Google+

130-year-old photographs: The Statue of Liberty under construction

October 28, 2016 /Photography News130 years ago today, the Statue of Liberty was unveiled in New York Harbor, when France dedicated the monument to celebrate "the Alliance of the two Nations in achieving the Independence of the United States of America and attests their abiding friendship."

Here is a wonderful collection of photos showing the Statue of Liberty under construction:

Album de la construction de la Statue de la Liberté. 1883. Photographs by Albert Fernique (1841-1898)

Model of the Statue of Liberty. Fernique, Albert -- Photographer. 1883. Source: Album de la construction de la Statue de la Liberte. Repository: The New York Public Library. Photography Collection, Miriam and Ira D. Wallach Division of Art, Prints and Photographs
Model of the Statue of Liberty. Fernique, Albert -- Photographer. 1883. Source: Album de la construction de la Statue de la Liberte. Repository: The New York Public Library. Photography Collection, Miriam and Ira D. Wallach Division of Art, Prints and Photographs.
[Men in a workshop hammering sheets of copper for the construction of the Statue of Liberty.]. Fernique, Albert -- Photographer. 1883. Source: Album de la construction de la Statue de la Liberte. Repository: The New York Public Library. Photography Collection, Miriam and Ira D. Wallach Division of Art, Prints and Photographs.
[Men in a workshop hammering sheets of copper for the construction of the Statue of Liberty.]. Fernique, Albert -- Photographer. 1883. Source: Album de la construction de la Statue de la Liberte. Repository: The New York Public Library. Photography Collection, Miriam and Ira D. Wallach Division of Art, Prints and Photographs.
[Construction of the skeleton and plaster surface of the left arm and hand of the Statue of Liberty.]. Fernique, Albert -- Photographer. 1883. Source: Album de la construction de la Statue de la Liberte. Repository: The New York Public Library. Photography Collection, Miriam and Ira D. Wallach Division of Art, Prints and Photographs.
[Construction of the skeleton and plaster surface of the left arm and hand of the Statue of Liberty.]. Fernique, Albert -- Photographer. 1883. Source: Album de la construction de la Statue de la Liberte. Repository: The New York Public Library. Photography Collection, Miriam and Ira D. Wallach Division of Art, Prints and Photographs.
Men at work at the construction of the Statue of Liberty. Fernique, Albert -- Photographer. 1883. Source: Album de la construction de la Statue de la Liberte. Repository: The New York Public Library. Photography Collection, Miriam and Ira D. Wallach Division of Art, Prints and Photographs.
Men at work at the construction of the Statue of Liberty. Fernique, Albert -- Photographer. 1883. Source: Album de la construction de la Statue de la Liberte. Repository: The New York Public Library. Photography Collection, Miriam and Ira D. Wallach Division of Art, Prints and Photographs.
[View of the workshop, with models of the Statue of Liberty in the background.]. Fernique, Albert -- Photographer. 1883. Source: Album de la construction de la Statue de la Liberte. Repository: The New York Public Library. Photography Collection, Miriam and Ira D. Wallach Division of Art, Prints and Photographs.
[View of the workshop, with models of the Statue of Liberty in the background.]. Fernique, Albert -- Photographer. 1883. Source: Album de la construction de la Statue de la Liberte. Repository: The New York Public Library. Photography Collection, Miriam and Ira D. Wallach Division of Art, Prints and Photographs.
[Men in a workshop shaping sheets of copper for the construction of the Statue of Liberty.]. Fernique, Albert -- Photographer. 1883. Source: Album de la construction de la Statue de la Liberte. Repository: The New York Public Library. Photography Collection, Miriam and Ira D. Wallach Division of Art, Prints and Photographs.
[Men in a workshop shaping sheets of copper for the construction of the Statue of Liberty.]. Fernique, Albert -- Photographer. 1883. Source: Album de la construction de la Statue de la Liberte. Repository: The New York Public Library. Photography Collection, Miriam and Ira D. Wallach Division of Art, Prints and Photographs.
[Head of the Statue of Liberty on display in a park in Paris.]. Fernique, Albert -- Photographer. 1883. Source: Album de la construction de la Statue de la Liberte. Repository: The New York Public Library. Photography Collection, Miriam and Ira D. Wallach Division of Art, Prints and Photographs.
[Head of the Statue of Liberty on display in a park in Paris.]. Fernique, Albert -- Photographer. 1883. Source: Album de la construction de la Statue de la Liberte. Repository: The New York Public Library. Photography Collection, Miriam and Ira D. Wallach Division of Art, Prints and Photographs.
[View of the external area of the workshop in Paris, showing construction materials, the head of the Statue of Liberty, and a group of men gathered in front of the left foot of the statue.]. Fernique, Albert -- Photographer. 1883. Source: Album de la construction de la Statue de la Liberte. Repository: The New York Public Library. Photography Collection, Miriam and Ira D. Wallach Division of Art, Prints and Photographs.
[View of the external area of the workshop in Paris, showing construction materials, the head of the Statue of Liberty, and a group of men gathered in front of the left foot of the statue.]. Fernique, Albert -- Photographer. 1883. Source: Album de la construction de la Statue de la Liberte. Repository: The New York Public Library. Photography Collection, Miriam and Ira D. Wallach Division of Art, Prints and Photographs.
[Assemblage of the Statue of Liberty in Paris, showing the bottom half of the statue erect under scaffolding, the head and torch at its feet.]. Fernique, Albert -- Photographer. 1883. Source: Album de la construction de la Statue de la Liberte. Repository: The New York Public Library. Photography Collection, Miriam and Ira D. Wallach Division of Art, Prints and Photographs.
[Assemblage of the Statue of Liberty in Paris, showing the bottom half of the statue erect under scaffolding, the head and torch at its feet.]. Fernique, Albert -- Photographer. 1883. Source: Album de la construction de la Statue de la Liberte. Repository: The New York Public Library. Photography Collection, Miriam and Ira D. Wallach Division of Art, Prints and Photographs.
[Assemblage of the Statue of Liberty in Paris.] Fernique, Albert -- Photographer. 1883. Source: Album de la construction de la Statue de la Liberte. Repository: The New York Public Library. Photography Collection, Miriam and Ira D. Wallach Division of Art, Prints and Photographs
[Assemblage of the Statue of Liberty in Paris.] Fernique, Albert -- Photographer. 1883. Source: Album de la construction de la Statue de la Liberte. Repository: The New York Public Library. Photography Collection, Miriam and Ira D. Wallach Division of Art, Prints and Photographs

.


25 comments:

  1. Anonymous says
    October 28, 2011 at 7:48 PM  

    history in photos. loved it!


    Soumen says
    October 29, 2011 at 9:41 AM  

    Love it.


    Anonymous says
    October 29, 2011 at 7:58 PM  

    Amazing, that’s a premiere!! nice to know


    glo_gem says
    September 30, 2012 at 4:57 AM  

    beautiful :)


    Trevor Samson says
    November 3, 2015 at 11:47 PM  

    Calgary Mortgage Broker
    Mortgage Broker Calgary
    Calgary Mortgage
    Calgary Mortgages
    Life Insurance Calgary
    Life Insurance Quotes Calgary
    Life Insurance
    Super Visa Canada
    Super Visa
    Canadian Super Visa
    best performing mutual funds
    Mutual Funds
    Investment Advisor
    Edmonton Mortgage Broker
    Mortgage Broker Edmonton
    Edmonton Mortgage Brokerx
    Mortgage Brokers Edmonton
    Life Insurance Vancouver
    Life Insurance Quotes Vancouver
    Life Insurance
    Exempt Market Dealer
    Alternative Investments
    Exempt Market


    Crimson avalanche says
    November 11, 2015 at 4:45 PM  

    Amazing !! I love it
    Thanks for sharing ..


    Jhon Paulo says
    December 30, 2015 at 3:52 PM  
    This comment has been removed by the author.

    Justin says
    January 31, 2016 at 8:59 PM  

    On the off chance that a standard mortgage is the street which best fits your circumstance, it will in any case advantage you to search for those with lower financing costs. Little advances do well with credit unions who regularly charge less hobby. cash advance


    Mahmoud Samir says
    February 20, 2016 at 9:11 PM  

    افضل دمات مكافحة الحشرات فى المملكة العربية السعودية لما لدينا من افضل المبيدات الحشرية التى تقضى على الحشرات دون عودة منها اطول فترة ممكنة الى جانب اننا افضل شركة مكافحة النمل الابيض بالرياض حيث لدينا خدمات جبارة فى التخلص من الارضة مستخدمين افضل المبيدات المعتر بها عالميا لمكافحة النمل الابيض الى جانب اننا نتميز بالقدرة الطويلة التى نمنحها لعلائنا كضمان لنا كشركة مكافحة نمل الابيض بالرياض الى جانب اننا نقوم بتخلصك من كاافة الحشرات حيث لدينا شركة رش دفان بالدمام ولدينا ايضا شركة رش دفان بالرياض ال جانب اننا لدينا شركة مكافحة حشرات بحائل وبريدة والقصيم الى جانب اننا لدينا شركة رش رش دفان بجدة كل هذه الخدمات مقدمة لكم من خلال شركة ثراء الخليج للخدمات المنزلية







    Vashikaran Sutra says
    April 1, 2016 at 8:59 AM  

    Vashikaran Baba


    Astrologer Home says
    April 14, 2016 at 2:54 PM  

    totke for good job


    Saket Bhai says
    June 8, 2016 at 11:32 AM  

    husband wife problem solution


    Jalaj Sharma says
    June 8, 2016 at 3:12 PM  

    Love Vashikaran Mantra


    Moulana Rafi Ud-din says
    June 9, 2016 at 7:26 AM  

    Husband Wife Problem


    Moulana Rafi Ud-din says
    June 9, 2016 at 9:03 AM  

    Love marriage spell


    Spells Kings says
    June 20, 2016 at 7:51 AM  

    Real love spell that work fast


    شركة فرسان الخليج says
    July 17, 2016 at 5:53 PM  


    شركة تنظيف بالمدينة المنورة

    شركة تنظيف كنب بالمدينة المنورة

    شركة مكافحة النمل الابيض بينبع

    شركة مكافحة البق بينبع

    نقل عفش في المدينة المنورة

    نقل عفش بالمدينه

    نقل العفش بالمدينة المنورة

    نقل عفش في المدينة المنورة

    نقل عفش بالمدينه

    نقل العفش بالمدينة المنورة

    نقل العفش

    شركات نقل العفش

    شركة غسيل خزانات بالمدينة المنورة

    شركة رش مبيدات بالمدينة المنورة

    شركة رش مبيدات

    شركة نقل عفش بالمدينة المنورة

    شركة عزل اسطح بالمدينة المنورة

    مكافحة حشرات بالمدينة المنورة

    شركة مكافحة الحشرات بالمدينة المنورة


    Paulo says
    October 24, 2016 at 8:44 AM  

    The term of the advance alludes to when the credit gets to be expected and payable. The amortization time frame alludes to the timeframe over which the essential installments are amortized with the end goal of processing the regularly scheduled installment. payday loans san-diego


    Pocket Monster says
    November 15, 2016 at 11:34 AM  


    togel sgp

    situs poker online

    berita hari ini

    Film Semi

    Film Bokep


    Husnul Hidayah says
    November 16, 2016 at 4:59 AM  

    Dimana Beli Jelly Gamat
    Obat Alergi Pernafasan Pada Bayi, Anak Dan Dewasa


    Somnath Brahma says
    November 29, 2016 at 9:18 AM  


    I am really pleased after going through your article. It's really informative and your style of writing is great. I will regularly follow your blog from now on.
    I am a blogger myself and I know how much hard work you need to put in to develop a niche audience.
    I have a blog of my own about New Year 2017 where you will find all the latest wallpapers,new year pics
    , quotes, wishes and messages about New Year 2017. You can
    go through it and I am wishing you all a very happy new year 2017 in advance.


    jalpa prajapati says
    December 1, 2016 at 11:18 AM  

    Really this is very great information. Thanks lot.Examhelpline.in


    Avijit Naskar says
    December 1, 2016 at 1:39 PM  

    Get exclusive collection of sms,HD Pics and wallpapers on the occasion of Happy New Year 2017 and enjoy the festival with your beloved, To know further please View my blog New Year 2017


    Husnul Hidayah says
    December 9, 2016 at 10:39 AM  

    Thank you very much for your post to do. I love your post and everything you share with us up to date and quite informative.
    Penyebab Sakit Tulang Ekor Saat Hamil Muda
    Tanda dan Gejala Penyakit Herpes
    Olahraga Untuk Mengecilkan Perut Buncit


    Husnul Hidayah says
    December 15, 2016 at 2:46 AM  

    My Big Wish :-)
    QnC Jelly Gamat untuk Jerawat dan Bekasnya
    Obat Tradisional Bopeng Bekas Jerawat Dimunum & Dioles
    Tanda dan Gejala Infeksi Ginjal


25 comments so far. What do you think?

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)