In Photos: Remembering 19th-Century Daguerreotypist Thomas Easterly
October 3, 2018 /Photography News/ Born 209 years ago today, on October 3, 1809, Thomas Martin Easterly was one of the most prominent and well-known daguerreotypists in the Midwest United States during the 1850s, with his studio becoming one of the first permanent art galleries in Missouri.
By 1844, Easterly had begun practicing photography taking outdoor photographs of architectural landmarks and scenic sites in Vermont. Among his earliest daguerreotypes, made a decade before outdoor photography was popular or profitable, those of the Winooski and Connecticut rivers are the only known examples to be self-consciously influenced by the romantic landscape paintings of the Hudson River School artists. He was also the first and only daguerreotypist to identify his work using engraved signatures and descriptive captions.
|Ruins of the Great St. Louis Fire, 17-18 May 1849. Daguerreotype by Thomas M. Easterly, 1849. Source: Missouri History Museum Photographs and Prints Collections
|No-Che-Ninga-An, Chief of the Iowas, 1845
|Lynch's Slave Market, 104 Locust Street, 1852, by Thomas Martin Easterly. According to the National Parks Service, "there were constant reminders of the horrors of slavery in antebellum St. Louis. One of the worst involved the open sales of slaves at various places along the city’s busiest streets, which was an accepted community practice. Regular slave auctions and sales were held in several places, most notably at the slave market run by Bernard M. Lynch on Locust Street between Fourth and Fifth. This market was moved in 1859 to Broadway and Clark Streets. Lynch’s “slave pens” were former private residences with bars placed on all the windows to secure them like prisons. Slaves were herded off steamboats and up the street to the slave houses, then sold to persons, especially after 1840, from outside St. Louis, mostly from the western counties in Missouri or further down the river. Families were broken up, with children taken from mothers, fathers sold down the river, husbands and wives separated. And all of this was done in full view of crowds wishing to buy and passersby going about their daily business." Source: Missouri History Museum.
In the fall of 1845, Easterly traveled to the Midwest United States and toured the Mississippi River with Frederick F. Webb as representatives of the Daguerreotype Art Union. The two gained some notoriety from their photography of the criminals convicted of the murder of George Davenport in October of that year. Iowa newspapers reported that Easterly and Webb had achieved a "splendid likeness" of the men shortly before their execution.
Easterly soon became popular for his portraits of prominent residents of St. Louis and visiting celebrities which were displayed in a temporary gallery on Glasgow Row. One of these portraits was that of Chief Keokuk taken March 1847. He also took a daguerreotype of a lightning bolt, one of the first recorded "instantaneous" photographic images, while in St. Louis. This was later recorded in the Iowa Sentinel as an "Astonishing Achievement in Art". Before returning to Vermont in August 1847, the St. Louis Reveille described his as an "unrivaled daguerreotypist".
Easterly was brought back to Missouri by John Ostrander, founder of the first daguerreotype gallery in St. Louis, in early 1848. Preparing for an extended "tour of the south", Ostringer asked Easterly to manage his portrait gallery. Esterly would continue running the gallery when Ostringer died a short time later. Many of his unique streetscapes depicting mid-19th-century urban life were taken from the window's of Ostringer's gallery. In June 1850, he married schoolteacher Anna Miriam Bailey and settled in St. Louis permanently.
|Daguerreotype portrait of Enoch Long, circa 1855, Thomas Easterly. Source: Missouri Historical Society
By the 1860s most photographers had abandoned the daguerreotype process for the albumen and collodion processes. Easterly felt that the daguerreotype was an art form and refused to adopt new techniques, urging the public to "save your old daguerreotypes for you will never see their like again". His studio suffered from declining patronage, and he himself developed poor health, probably due to the mercury poisoning often associated with the daguerreotype process.
Despite the declining interest for pictures on silver, he was able to maintain his gallery until it burned in a fire in 1865. He was forced to move to a smaller location and continued working in near obscurity until his death in St. Louis on March 12, 1882.
|Daguerreotype Gallery of Thomas Martin Easterly, St. Louis, Missouri, 1851. Author: unattributed. Source: Missouri History Museum
After his death, his wife sold most of his personal collection to John Scholton, another noted St. Louis photographer. The Scholton family eventually donated the plates to the Missouri Historical Society where they remained for nearly a century before being rediscovered during the 1980s by art scholars studying pre-American Civil War photography.
Although his reputation was limited to the Midwest during his lifetime, Easterly is considered to have been one of the foremost experts in the field of daguerreotype photography in the United States during the mid-to-late 19th century.
The most complete appreciation of Easterly's life and work, with 233 illustrations is Dolores Kilgo's book “Likeness and Landscape: Thomas M. Easterly and the Art of the Daguerreotype” published by the Missouri Historical Society Press in 1994. An exhibit of the same name accompanied the book.
23 comments:
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
What a beautiful piece of living history!
Trevor Samson says
Calgary Mortgage Broker
Mortgage Broker Calgary
Calgary Mortgage
Calgary Mortgages
Life Insurance Calgary
Life Insurance Quotes Calgary
Life Insurance
Super Visa Canada
Super Visa
Canadian Super Visa
best performing mutual funds
Mutual Funds
Investment Advisor
Edmonton Mortgage Broker
Mortgage Broker Edmonton
Edmonton Mortgage Brokerx
Mortgage Brokers Edmonton
Life Insurance Vancouver
Life Insurance Quotes Vancouver
Life Insurance
Exempt Market Dealer
Alternative Investments
Exempt Market
Justin says
I am beginning to see some positive results, advancing right here amidst this reprisal period. We all viewed - amidst the 'income sans work cycle' which simply finished - as a few industry onlookers and others were stating "... we better start to police ourselves, before the legislature does it for us ...." It's unfortunate in any case, those notices were not paid attention to by the vast majority. Cash Advance Chicago
musa ibrahim says
You could be attraction yourself, what is my best choice? The acceptance is clear: Car Appellation Loans! Subprime borrowers with low FICO evaluations, can get a anchored change utilizing their auto alpha as of acclimatized now. Cash Advance San-diego
Vashikaran Sutra says
Black Magic Specialist
Vashikaran Sutra says
free astrology
Shyam Das says
Black magic specialist
Saket Bhai says
husband wife problem solution
Moulana Rafi Ud-din says
Vashikaran Expert astrologer
Saket Bhai says
Vashikaran Mantra to Control Husband
Jalaj Sharma says
love vashikaran specialist in gujrat
Marriageproblem Solution says
vashikaran mantra in hindi
Spells Kings says
Online Vashikaran Mantra
Justin says
Private Financing - You might be in a circumstance where you can organize private financing of a crisis advance through a relative or a companion. This can transform into a troublesome circumstance, morally and ethically, as you're never completely beyond any doubt that all accomplices in the arrangement are in agreement. cash advance san-diego
Justin says
Se non siete troppo in imbarazzo a rivolgersi al proprio medico, e considerare che un metodo discreto di aiuto, ci sono molti farmaci oggi sul mercato per aiutare gli uomini con disfunzione erettile. disfunzione erettile ed erezione
Justin says
Odds are the point at which you have a school advance you will be searching for the best advance out there. You have numerous choices from government, state, and private advances. You will find that each has its advantages and disservices. Payday Loans
Justin says
Government credits that you can get past rounding out the FAFSA are generally a great deal less demanding for you to manage when you graduate than the private advances are. This unquestionably makes it worth your opportunity to round out. Payday Loans
Justin says
Speculative stock investments and private value firms likewise shape private loaning organizations or have business contract loaning divisions. Some are set up as organizations others are restricted risk organizations (LLC). Payday Loans
Justin says
Your initial phase in getting a release on your understudy credits is asking for a release. A great many people are under the incorrect conviction that you can't acquire absolution of these advances, so most never attempt and most chapter 11 lawyers have no clue about what I'm going to let you know. Here are some intriguing measurements to demonstrate this point. payday loans san-diego
marko says
Simply torment combining understudy advances is likewise a choice. A great deal of the time understudies will solidify stores with a specific end goal to amplify the measure of time they need to pay, and lower the regularly scheduled installments that they make. check cashing
Paulo says
The Student Loans plan was intended to help understudies with their expenses of living amid their time of study. With the credit market in UK practicing and blasting as for the different financial circles, understudy advances from private players are slowly getting to be less demanding to get. check cashing
case study says
I appreciate this work amazing post for us I like it.
Case Study Writing Services
Rudy Lay says
Super website with a great sharing and amazing stories is ur web.. please keep doing what u do now.. thanks to you.
Agen Bola Resmi
Bandar bola
Agen Bola Terpercaya
Agen Bola Terbesar
Agen Bola online
Judi bola
Berita Bola
Agen Sbobet
Agen Ibcbet