World Animal Day: A celebration in 17 photos
October 4, 2016 /Photography News/ World Animal Day is celebrated each year on October 4, since 1931 when a group of ecologists hoping to get attention for the plight of endangered species introduced it at a convention in Florence, Italy. October 4 was originally chosen for World Animal Day because it is the feast day of Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals and the environment. The day is now set aside as a time to reflect on all of the animals we share this world with, and our involvement with them - and to spur action to commemorate that respectful relationship. Below is a collection of old photos of animals around the world (17 photos).
|Yawning koala bear. Fox Photos. The Daily Herald Archive, National Media Museum
|Kangaroo & girls, ca. 1925 - ca. 1945, by Sam Hood.
|Suckling, Shackleton - Rowett Expedition, Antarctica, 1921 - 1922. From the collection of the State Library of New South Wales.
|Dog riding a trycicle, photographer unknown. National Media Museum
|Boy with pigeons at [Circular] Quay, Sydney, 22 June 1935, by Sam Hood. From the collection of the State Library of New South Wales.
|Cat in the window, 1930s, by Sam Hood. From the collection of the State Library of New South Wales
|Wreck of the "Gratitude", Macquarie Island, 1911. Notes: First Australasian Antarctic Expedition, 1911-1914. From the collections of the Mitchell Library, State Library of New South Wales
|"Christening of bears" at Koala Park, September 1938, by Sam Hood. Notes: Koala Park is a small zoo in the Sydney suburb of West Pennant Hills.From the collection of the State Library of New South Wales
|Two exhibitors eye eachother's charges, Sheep Show, ca. 1945, Jeff Carter, Walkabout photograph. Notes: This photograph is from a collection of images taken for Walkabout magazine, between 1934 and 1974. From the collection of the State Library of New South Wales
|Police dog, Tess, 29 January 1935, by Sam Hood
|Margaret Shaffhauser with bull terrier at the Canine Association Show, 3 Nov 1934
|Cat sitting on a radio, 1930s, Sydney, by Sam Hood
|Study of a girl with ringlets teaching her dog to sit up, 1930s, by Sam Hood
|Yap Yap (dog) in cart pulled by Achong - Trundle, NSW, n.d., unknown photographer
|A group of Dalmatians and their owners before the judges, 1920s or 30s, by Sam Hood
|Girl photographing a dog, photographer unknown. Collection of the National Media Museum
|Ninely and Nine, by Joseph Gale (1830-1906). Collection of the National Media Museum
27 comments:
very, very cute! happy world animal day! :)
Delovara says
this is epic!
Anonymous says
I wish that all the animals could be as happy and feel so free as the animals of long ago!!!
Jagdish Mittal says
the rights of these sweet and cute animals must be protected at all the costs so that they can live happily with honor .
Anonymous says
Wonderful! I wish people can treat and respect nicely all the animals in the world!
marko says
Jhon Paulo says
Justin says
Vashikaran Sutra says
Astrologer Home says
Jalaj Sharma says
Moulana Rafi Ud-din says
John says
Spells Kings says
Justin says
marko says
Paulo says
Paulo says
Husnul Hidayah says
Husnul Hidayah says
Rudy Lay says
Husnul Hidayah says
