Google+

World Animal Day: A celebration in 17 photos


October 4, 2016 /Photography News/ World Animal Day is celebrated each year on October 4, since 1931 when a group of ecologists hoping to get attention for the plight of endangered species introduced it at a convention in Florence, Italy. October 4 was originally chosen for World Animal Day because it is the feast day of Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals and the environment. The day is now set aside as a time to reflect on all of the animals we share this world with, and our involvement with them - and to spur action to commemorate that respectful relationship. Below is a collection of old photos of animals around the world (17 photos).

Yawning koala bear. Fox Photos. The Daily Herald Archive, National Media Museum
Yawning koala bear. Fox Photos. The Daily Herald Archive, National Media Museum
Kangaroo & girls, ca. 1925 - ca. 1945, by Sam Hood.
Kangaroo & girls, ca. 1925 - ca. 1945, by Sam Hood.

Suckling, Shackleton - Rowett Expedition, Antarctica, 1921 - 1922. From the collection of the State Library of New South Wales.
Suckling, Shackleton - Rowett Expedition, Antarctica, 1921 - 1922. From the collection of the State Library of New South Wales.
Dog riding a trycicle, photographer unknown. National Media Museum
Dog riding a trycicle, photographer unknown. National Media Museum
 
Boy with pigeons at [Circular] Quay, Sydney, 22 June 1935, by Sam Hood. From the collection of the State Library of New South Wales.
Boy with pigeons at [Circular] Quay, Sydney, 22 June 1935, by Sam Hood. From the collection of the State Library of New South Wales.

Cat in the window, 1930s, by Sam Hood. From the collection of the State Library of New South Wales
Cat in the window, 1930s, by Sam Hood. From the collection of the State Library of New South Wales
Wreck of the "Gratitude", Macquarie Island, 1911. Notes: First Australasian Antarctic Expedition, 1911-1914. From the collections of the Mitchell Library, State Library of New South Wales
Wreck of the "Gratitude", Macquarie Island, 1911. Notes: First Australasian Antarctic Expedition, 1911-1914. From the collections of the Mitchell Library, State Library of New South Wales
"Christening of bears" at Koala Park, September 1938, by Sam Hood. Notes: Koala Park is a small zoo in the Sydney suburb of West Pennant Hills.From the collection of the State Library of New South Wales
"Christening of bears" at Koala Park, September 1938, by Sam Hood. Notes: Koala Park is a small zoo in the Sydney suburb of West Pennant Hills.From the collection of the State Library of New South Wales
Two exhibitors eye eachother's charges, Sheep Show, ca. 1945, Jeff Carter, Walkabout photograph. Notes: This photograph is from a collection of images taken for Walkabout magazine, between 1934 and 1974. From the collection of the State Library of New South Wales
Two exhibitors eye eachother's charges, Sheep Show, ca. 1945, Jeff Carter, Walkabout photograph. Notes: This photograph is from a collection of images taken for Walkabout magazine, between 1934 and 1974. From the collection of the State Library of New South Wales
Police dog, Tess, 29 January 1935, by Sam Hood
Police dog, Tess, 29 January 1935, by Sam Hood

Margaret Shaffhauser with bull terrier at the Canine Association Show, 3 Nov 1934
Margaret Shaffhauser with bull terrier at the Canine Association Show, 3 Nov 1934
Cat sitting on a radio, 1930s, Sydney, by Sam Hood
Cat sitting on a radio, 1930s, Sydney, by Sam Hood
Study of a girl with ringlets teaching her dog to sit up, 1930s, by Sam Hood
Study of a girl with ringlets teaching her dog to sit up, 1930s, by Sam Hood
Yap Yap (dog) in cart pulled by Achong - Trundle, NSW, n.d., unknown photographer
Yap Yap (dog) in cart pulled by Achong - Trundle, NSW, n.d., unknown photographer
A group of Dalmatians and their owners before the judges, 1920s or 30s, by Sam Hood
A group of Dalmatians and their owners before the judges, 1920s or 30s, by Sam Hood
Girl photographing a dog, photographer unknown. Collection of the National Media Museum
Girl photographing a dog, photographer unknown. Collection of the National Media Museum

Ninely and Nine, by Joseph Gale (1830-1906). Collection of the National Media Museum
Ninely and Nine, by Joseph Gale (1830-1906). Collection of the National Media Museum



27 comments:

  1. Anonymous says
    October 4, 2011 at 6:47 PM  

    very, very cute! happy world animal day! :)


    Delovara says
    October 4, 2012 at 11:25 PM  

    this is epic!


    Anonymous says
    October 6, 2012 at 8:12 PM  

    I wish that all the animals could be as happy and feel so free as the animals of long ago!!!


    Jagdish Mittal says
    October 11, 2012 at 2:08 PM  

    the rights of these sweet and cute animals must be protected at all the costs so that they can live happily with honor .


    Anonymous says
    October 6, 2014 at 4:55 PM  

    Wonderful! I wish people can treat and respect nicely all the animals in the world!


    Trevor Samson says
    November 5, 2015 at 12:04 AM  

    Calgary Mortgage Broker
    Mortgage Broker Calgary
    Calgary Mortgage
    Calgary Mortgages
    Life Insurance Calgary
    Life Insurance Quotes Calgary
    Life Insurance
    Super Visa Canada
    Super Visa
    Canadian Super Visa
    best performing mutual funds
    Mutual Funds
    Investment Advisor
    Edmonton Mortgage Broker
    Mortgage Broker Edmonton
    Edmonton Mortgage Brokerx
    Mortgage Brokers Edmonton
    Life Insurance Vancouver
    Life Insurance Quotes Vancouver
    Life Insurance
    Exempt Market Dealer
    Alternative Investments
    Exempt Market


    marko says
    November 8, 2015 at 2:20 PM  

    There are some online activities that you need to submit about yourself and the auto model which you need to purchase. There is a structure you need to fill. In this structure you need to say your general data. cash advance chicago


    Jhon Paulo says
    December 30, 2015 at 3:53 PM  
    This comment has been removed by the author.

    Justin says
    February 27, 2016 at 12:12 PM  

    You might work hard to procure your paycheck however that doesn't mean you can manage the cost of what you are advocating with this reason. Regardless of the possibility that you do have the cash and can practically manage the cost of it, does that mean you ought to spend the cash? On the off chance that you are attempting to spare cash or are adhering to a financial plan, this reason won't legitimize spending. This reason of privilege frequently comes from needing to carry on with a specific way of life which incorporates amassing material belonging. check cashing near me


    Vashikaran Sutra says
    April 1, 2016 at 9:06 AM  

    Famous Astrologer In India


    Astrologer Home says
    April 14, 2016 at 2:57 PM  

    love problem solution


    Jalaj Sharma says
    June 8, 2016 at 3:16 PM  

    Love Marriage specialist in india


    Moulana Rafi Ud-din says
    June 9, 2016 at 7:29 AM  

    Nice Blog
    Husband Wife Problem


    Moulana Rafi Ud-din says
    June 9, 2016 at 9:07 AM  

    love marriage problem solution


    John says
    June 13, 2016 at 2:12 PM  

    nike free run flyknit
    mlb jerseys wholesale
    nike free flyknit 3.0
    hollister co
    babyliss flat iron
    louis vuitton outlet online
    yeezy boost 350
    coach outlet
    hollister clothing store
    nike air max uk
    ray ban outlet store online
    ray ban sunglasses
    coach outlet online
    gucci handbags outlet
    louboutin shoes
    kobe 11
    cheap nike shoes
    ray bans
    louboutin shoes
    michael kors outlet
    louis vuitton purse
    abercrombie outlet
    adidas nmd
    designer handbags outlet
    kate spade uk
    stephen curry shoes
    michael kors handbags outlet
    nike air max
    armani jeans
    christian louboutin uk
    coach factory outlet
    true religion jeans outlet
    instyler max
    cheap jordans
    oakley sunglasses
    polo ralph lauren
    rolex watches uk
    2016613yuanyuan


    Spells Kings says
    June 20, 2016 at 7:54 AM  

    Protection Spells


    Justin says
    July 31, 2016 at 8:56 PM  

    Presently, Bob chooses to go to the neighborhood merchant and purchase another pickup truck. He gets back home one Saturday morning driving that new get and "amazing" Fred is truly inquisitive. He asks, Bob the amount he paid for the glossy new pickup truck. Sway says " I paid 27,550 for it". Cash Advance


    marko says
    September 9, 2016 at 8:10 PM  

    Look at the private understudy credits ensured by the state that apply to your and your school objectives and exploit. Tutoring can be more than costly and out of range for a large number of understudies all through America today however the administration is here to offer assistance. cash advance san-diego


    Paulo says
    September 17, 2016 at 10:55 AM  

    The way to keeping up this obligation as a positive power inside accounts is to protect on-time regularly scheduled installments. As much as these credits can work in a man's support, the aggregate obligation likewise makes the start-up score lower than those without understudy advance. check cashing san-diego


    Paulo says
    October 29, 2016 at 9:46 PM  

    Most importantly else get a copy of your credit report from any of the three credit reporting associations - Experian, Trans Union, Equifax. Consider the credit report before you apply for Bad commitment singular advances and give finding a shot the tangles in the credit report. cash advance chicago


    Husnul Hidayah says
    November 12, 2016 at 9:53 AM  

    Terapi Obat Ginjal Tanpa Cuci Darah
    Pengobatan Miom Dengan Propolis


    Pocket Monster says
    November 15, 2016 at 11:35 AM  


    togel sgp

    situs poker online

    berita hari ini

    Film Semi

    Film Bokep


    Husnul Hidayah says
    November 16, 2016 at 10:59 AM  

    Selamat sore :-)
    Obat Tradisonal Penyakit Hiperurisemia
    Dampak Penyempitan Pembuluh Darah Di Usia Muda


    raybanoutlet001 says
    December 1, 2016 at 10:51 AM  

    birkenstock sandals
    washington redskins jerseys
    baltimore ravens jerseys
    air jordan uk
    jaguars jersey
    lions jerseys
    lebron james shoes
    michael kors handbags
    instyler max 2
    philadelphia eagles jerseys


    Rudy Lay says
    December 2, 2016 at 6:04 PM  

    She told me she just didn’t see herself as a leader and didn’t realize that other people at the school saw her as a leader as well
    Togel Online Singapore
    Togel Online Hongkong
    Bandar Togel Singapore
    Bandar Togel
    Togel Online Terpercaya
    Bandar Togel Online Terpercaya
    Togel Online
    Agen Togel Online Hanoi
    Agen Togel Online
    Togel Online Cambodia


    Uşak Web Tasarım says
    December 9, 2016 at 1:47 AM  

    Heyyy !! Let's Play Free Girl Games . Come on !!!!!!!Anna Frozen Pregnant Play Anna Frozen Easter Room Cleaning


    Husnul Hidayah says
    December 19, 2016 at 5:32 AM  

    Buah dan Sayur Penurun Gula Darah
    Tanda dan Gejala Jantung Bocor


27 comments so far. What do you think?

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)