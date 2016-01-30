In photos: Post-1870 Sydney exposed

January 26, 2017 /Photography News/
Celebrated annually on 26 January, Australia Day
(previously known as Anniversary Day, Foundation Day, and ANA Day) commemorates the arrival of the First Fleet at Sydney Cove in 1788 and the proclamation at that time of British sovereignty over the eastern seaboard of New Holland.
The collection below is a photographic record of the people, places and events of Sydney after 1870, highlighting the history and changing nature of Sydney, Australia's first and largest metropolis.
|[Weatherboard buildings, Market Street, at the corner of Clarence Street, Sydney], [Dec 1875] / by unknown photographer. Notes: This photograph accompanied a scathing Government report into the city’s sewerage system. Of these dwellings, it said, ‘Any one who may be curious to know how long Colonial timber will last, until, by the combined action of the elements, white ants, and other sources of destruction, it becomes triturated into powder, can satisfy their curiosity by ascertaining the date on which these houses were constructed. The corner house is occupied and used as a butcher's shop; it is a filthy stinking place...’
|The Gap, Sydney, 188- / photographer unknown. Note: Sydney's most notorious suicide spot, the cliff in front of the buildings, right. On 20 September 1857, the Dunbar was trying to enter Sydney Heads at night in a blinding storm and was smashed on the rocks, lower right. Only one survivor was found the next day. The Dunbar was less than a mile from safety after her more than 10,000 mile journey from Britain. Children still marvel to the story as they view the anchor now on display on the clifftop walk.
|Advertising hoarding for McLean, Rigg from Sydney, ca. 1885-1890 / photographed by Arthur K. Syer.
|King and Elizabeth Street corner from Sydney, 1890 / photographed by Arthur K. Syer.
|Arrival of Governor Sir Robert Duff, Circular Quay, Sydney, June 1893 / photographer unknown. Note: the sailing ship called the "Convict Hulk Success", a commercial exhibit, upper right, and the bald-faced building with two towers which is a fire station, upper left.
|Horsedrawn ambulance outside Civil Ambulance & Transport Brigade headquarters, corner of George & Pitt Sts opposite the Benevolent Asylum, now Central Square, c. 1900, by unknown photographer.
|[Pedestrians on George St], ca. 1900, from Frederick Danvers Power : photonegatives, 1898-1926 / Frederick Danvers. Power Notes: Amateur photographer Frederick Danvers Power had a concealed detective camera, which he used to snap these women crossing Martin Place at George Street, with the Post Office behind them. This image gives us a more accurate idea of what women actually wore, than formal studio photographs or magazine illustrations. People wore their best outfit to the portrait studio and parasols and hats, which shaded the face, were not permitted. On the other hand, the idealised renditions of fashion published in magazines show neither creased clothes nor worn shoes.
|Society of Artists' Selection Committee, Sydney, 1907 / photographer Henry King. (l to r) Julian Ashton, Mrs Norman Lindsay, Harry Weston, Will Dyson, Norman Lindsay, young Souter, Sidney Long & D.H. Souter. Norman Lindsay is perhaps the best known of these young bohemian artists having a picnic in their rooms. He is looking pensive, fifth from the left.
|Sydney markets, by Rex Hazlewood, c. 1911-1916.
|New gas-masks for the NSW Fire Brigade, Castlereagh Street headquarters, Sydney, 1927 / Sam Hood. Firemen display their latest gasmask at the Fire Brigade's Castlereagh Street headquarters, where popular demonstrations for the public were given on Wednesday afternoons.
|Twenty four pigs being driven along Day Street, Sydney, by a truck, ca. 1929 / Sam Hood. Notes: As odd as it may seem today, Sydney regularly had livestock in its streets. However, this example of a truck driving a herd of pigs along the Day Street waterfront towards Market Street is an anachronism, as the area for penning animals had become the City Council depot and the city livestock markets had moved 20km out of the city to Homebush.
|View from pulley-wheels of north side creeper-crane (jibbed right out) looking into box section of south side arch, Sydney Harbour Bridge, May 1930 / Ted Hood (hanging upside down 130 metres - 420 feet - above the Harbour)
|[Artillery fire the salute at the opening of the Harbour Bridge], 19 March 1932, by Sam Hood
|Views in Sydney and New South Wales, 1930-40 / by Charles F. Walton. Notes: No title, thought to have been taken 1935 between Kent and High Streets, Sydney.
|Tram and taxi smash in Pitt Street, 25/6/1937 / Sam Hood. Notes: Trams and their operation were blamed for many accidents in Sydney’s narrow streets. In this case, traffic in Pitt Street was held up when a taxi pulled out from the curb and was struck by one of Sydney’s notorious ‘toast rack’ trams. Pedestrians have added to the confusion, creating a bottleneck. In 1921 regulations were passed which required motorists to signal their intention to stop or turn, but hand signals were not always given or seen.
animated gif card valentines day
pc background pics valentines day 2016
improve love relationship valentine
romantic greeting cards for valentine's day 2016
rose day 2016 quotes
happy rose day images 2016
falling hearts widget for blog and website
hints for unique present gifts for her
teddy bear day valentine whatsapp
best valentines day messages collection
hug day valentine whatsapp wishes
kiss day valentine whatsapp wishes
promise day valentine whatsapp
week list with date
propose day valentine 2016 whatsapp
chocolate day valentine 2016 whatsapp
rose day valentine 2016 whatsapp
pretty unique hint propose day
best gift a kiss to her
know hints ways choose gifts him her
valentine dress hint outfit woman wear
valentine day love birds wallpaper 2016
2016 image red date valentines day
first date-on valentines female
2016 happy valentine day wallpaper
yash chaurasia says
http://www.valentinedayimagesz.com/uncategorized/valentine-romantic-poems-for-him.html
http://www.valentinedayimagesz.com/uncategorized/valentines-day-latest-poems-for-boyfriends.html
http://www.valentinedayimagesz.com/uncategorized/valentines-day-poems-for-kids-2016.html
http://www.valentinedayimagesz.com/uncategorized/valentine-day-lovely-couple-wallpaper-images.html
http://www.valentinedayimagesz.com/uncategorized/happy-valentine-day-2016-wallpaper-free-download.html
http://www.valentinedayimagesz.com/uncategorized/funny-valentine-ecards-wallpapers-2016.html
http://www.valentinedayimagesz.com/uncategorized/anti-valentines-day-quotes-images-wallpapers.html
http://www.valentinedayimagesz.com/uncategorized/happy-valentine-day-free-wallpaper-2016.html
http://www.valentinedayimagesz.com/uncategorized/valentines-day-facts-about-girlfriend.html
http://www.valentinedayimagesz.com/uncategorized/homemade-valentines-cards-ideas.html
http://www.valentinedayimagesz.com/uncategorized/valentine-wishes-messages-for-friends.html
http://www.valentinedayimagesz.com/uncategorized/latest-valentine-day-quotes-for-girlfriend.html
http://www.valentinedayimagesz.com/uncategorized/latest-valentine-day-quotes-for-girlfriend.html
http://www.valentinedayimagesz.com/happy-valentines-day/valentines-day-love-cards-2.html
yash chaurasia says
best valentines gifts suggestions boyfriend to girlfriend
valentines day 2016 week images with dates
happy chocolate day image free download
happy chocolate day hd pics free download
happy chocolate day wishes wallpapers 2016
happy chocolate day fb wallpapers pictures
happy chocolate day whatsapp status images
chocolate day special messages for girlfriendboyfriend
happy chocolate day wallpapers pictures messages
valentine day funny quotes for girlfriend boyfriend
valentines day gifts for him beautiful pictures images
chocolate day whatsapp messages 2016
happy chocolate day sms wishes 2016
happy chocolate day wishes quotes pictures
happy chocolate day images wallpapers
yash chaurasia says
valentine day lovely couple wallpaper
valentine day gifts for him
valentines day for him
valentines day history story with images
valentines day facts about girlfriend spouse
creative valentines day 2016 ideas for gfbf
happy valentines day hd wallpaper 2016
cute valentines day quotes for girlfriend
homemade valentines cards new ideas
valentine wishes messages cards for friends
happy valentines day quotes
love wallpapers for valentines day
when is rose day
printable valentines day cards ideas
valentine week information
valentine day quotes for her
yash chaurasia says
valentine propose ideas
valentine day sayings
valentine images
valentine gift ideas
valentine ideas for bf
valentine gifts
valentine week dates list
valentine movies
valentine ideas
valentine gift ideas
valentine poems
valentine quotes
yash chaurasia says
Valentine day poems for him and her
Valentine day quotes for gf girlfriend
valentine day love cards ideas quotes
valentine day funny love ideas quotes
valentine day homemade card ideas quotes
Valentine day Gifts for him
Valentine day quotes wishes sms images
Valentine day Ideas plans
Valentine day quotes for him
homemade valentine cards ideas
chocolate day quotes wishes pictures
valentine day week dates list schedule images
Ahmed Khan says
Really awesome post, keep sharing informative stuff like this.
T20 World Cup 2016 Time Table
Asia World Cup 2016 Schedule
Book T20 World Cup 2016 Tickets to India
Ajay Damraliya says
Hey :)
Its great.! I'm going to subscribe so that i can come to know every updates !
Thank u very much
Greetings Everyday
Justin says
The title you claim can really be on anything. So you can take out a credit on your bicycle, your get truck, your SUV or even your vessel so far as that is concerned. You simply need to say the kind of vehicle you claim, the year of the buy, the make the style, the model and the year when you are applying for the credit. Payday Loans Chicago
slither.io says
Lucky patcher apk allows you to get free in app purchases, Install modded play store, remove ads and License verification from android apps and games.
lucky patcher games list
Paulo says
With both a vendor loan and an advance, you're going to get cash, yet that is about all they have in like manner. One of the best advantages of a loan is that you have a vastly improved possibility of being affirmed and speedier endorsement rating. auto title loans
Paulo says
Business loans turn out to be a comfort that bank credits are not generally ready to supply. For independent ventures that need quick finances, business loans are rapid, just taking up to 3 days to have trade out hand. check cashing san-diego
indra says
obat nyeri pantat bokong
obat tumor usus
kidney care capsule
cara mengobati nyeri betis
John Thimakis says
Awesome pictures
dinisanjaya says
Sudah merupakan fakta bahwa seorang pembaca akan terpengaruh oleh isi tulisan dari sebuah halaman saat ia melihat tata letaknya. obat aborsi surabaya, obat aborsi jakarta
Rudy Lay says
She told me she just didn’t see herself as a leader and didn’t realize that other people at the school saw her as a leader as well
Togel Online Singapore
Togel Online Hongkong
Bandar Togel Singapore
Bandar Togel
Togel Online Terpercaya
Bandar Togel Online Terpercaya
Togel Online
Agen Togel Online Hanoi
Agen Togel Online
Togel Online Cambodia
lionel abi says
By the way, Thank you for sharing with us, and we sincerely hope you will continue to update or post other articles.
obat penebalan dinding rahim herbal
hoa pikey says
We are really grateful for your blog post. You will find a lot of approaches after visiting your post. Great work.
hotmail login | red ball
messi awaludin says
By the way, Thank you for sharing with us, and we sincerely hope you will continue to update or post other articles.
ginkgo biloba plus capsule