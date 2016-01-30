In photos: Post-1870 Sydney exposed

[Weatherboard buildings, Market Street, at the corner of Clarence Street, Sydney], [Dec 1875] / by unknown photographer. Notes: This photograph accompanied a scathing Government report into the city’s sewerage system. Of these dwellings, it said, ‘Any one who may be curious to know how long Colonial timber will last, until, by the combined action of the elements, white ants, and other sources of destruction, it becomes triturated into powder, can satisfy their curiosity by ascertaining the date on which these houses were constructed. The corner house is occupied and used as a butcher's shop; it is a filthy stinking place...’