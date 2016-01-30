Google+

In photos: Post-1870 Sydney exposed


January 26, 2017 /Photography NewsCelebrated annually on 26 January, Australia Day (previously known as Anniversary Day, Foundation Day, and ANA Day) commemorates the arrival of the First Fleet at Sydney Cove in 1788 and the proclamation at that time of British sovereignty over the eastern seaboard of New Holland.

The collection below is a photographic record of the people, places and events of Sydney after 1870, highlighting the history and changing nature of Sydney, Australia's first and largest metropolis. 


[Weatherboard buildings, Market Street, at the corner of Clarence Street, Sydney], [Dec 1875] / by unknown photographer. Notes: This photograph accompanied a scathing Government report into the city’s sewerage system. Of these dwellings, it said, ‘Any one who may be curious to know how long Colonial timber will last, until, by the combined action of the elements, white ants, and other sources of destruction, it becomes triturated into powder, can satisfy their curiosity by ascertaining the date on which these houses were constructed. The corner house is occupied and used as a butcher's shop; it is a filthy stinking place...’
[Weatherboard buildings, Market Street, at the corner of Clarence Street, Sydney], [Dec 1875] / by unknown photographer. Notes: This photograph accompanied a scathing Government report into the city’s sewerage system. Of these dwellings, it said, ‘Any one who may be curious to know how long Colonial timber will last, until, by the combined action of the elements, white ants, and other sources of destruction, it becomes triturated into powder, can satisfy their curiosity by ascertaining the date on which these houses were constructed. The corner house is occupied and used as a butcher's shop; it is a filthy stinking place...’

The Gap, Sydney, 188- / photographer unknown. Note: Sydney's most notorious suicide spot, the cliff in front of the buildings, right. On 20 September 1857, the Dunbar was trying to enter Sydney Heads at night in a blinding storm and was smashed on the rocks, lower right. Only one survivor was found the next day. The Dunbar was less than a mile from safety after her more than 10,000 mile journey from Britain. Children still marvel to the story as they view the anchor now on display on the clifftop walk.
The Gap, Sydney, 188- / photographer unknown. Note: Sydney's most notorious suicide spot, the cliff in front of the buildings, right. On 20 September 1857, the Dunbar was trying to enter Sydney Heads at night in a blinding storm and was smashed on the rocks, lower right. Only one survivor was found the next day. The Dunbar was less than a mile from safety after her more than 10,000 mile journey from Britain. Children still marvel to the story as they view the anchor now on display on the clifftop walk.

Advertising hoarding for McLean, Rigg from Sydney, ca. 1885-1890 / photographed by Arthur K. Syer.
Advertising hoarding for McLean, Rigg from Sydney, ca. 1885-1890 / photographed by Arthur K. Syer.

King and Elizabeth Street corner from Sydney, 1890 / photographed by Arthur K. Syer.
King and Elizabeth Street corner from Sydney, 1890 / photographed by Arthur K. Syer.

Arrival of Governor Sir Robert Duff, Circular Quay, Sydney, June 1893 / photographer unknown. Note: the sailing ship called the "Convict Hulk Success", a commercial exhibit, upper right, and the bald-faced building with two towers which is a fire station, upper left.
Arrival of Governor Sir Robert Duff, Circular Quay, Sydney, June 1893 / photographer unknown. Note: the sailing ship called the "Convict Hulk Success", a commercial exhibit, upper right, and the bald-faced building with two towers which is a fire station, upper left.

Horsedrawn ambulance outside Civil Ambulance & Transport Brigade headquarters, corner of George & Pitt Sts opposite the Benevolent Asylum, now Central Square, c. 1900, by unknown photographer.
Horsedrawn ambulance outside Civil Ambulance & Transport Brigade headquarters, corner of George & Pitt Sts opposite the Benevolent Asylum, now Central Square, c. 1900, by unknown photographer.

[Pedestrians on George St], ca. 1900, from Frederick Danvers Power : photonegatives, 1898-1926 / Frederick Danvers. Power Notes: Amateur photographer Frederick Danvers Power had a concealed detective camera, which he used to snap these women crossing Martin Place at George Street, with the Post Office behind them. This image gives us a more accurate idea of what women actually wore, than formal studio photographs or magazine illustrations. People wore their best outfit to the portrait studio and parasols and hats, which shaded the face, were not permitted. On the other hand, the idealised renditions of fashion published in magazines show neither creased clothes nor worn shoes.
[Pedestrians on George St], ca. 1900, from Frederick Danvers Power : photonegatives, 1898-1926 / Frederick Danvers. Power Notes: Amateur photographer Frederick Danvers Power had a concealed detective camera, which he used to snap these women crossing Martin Place at George Street, with the Post Office behind them. This image gives us a more accurate idea of what women actually wore, than formal studio photographs or magazine illustrations. People wore their best outfit to the portrait studio and parasols and hats, which shaded the face, were not permitted. On the other hand, the idealised renditions of fashion published in magazines show neither creased clothes nor worn shoes.

Society of Artists' Selection Committee, Sydney, 1907 / photographer Henry King. (l to r) Julian Ashton, Mrs Norman Lindsay, Harry Weston, Will Dyson, Norman Lindsay, young Souter, Sidney Long & D.H. Souter. Norman Lindsay is perhaps the best known of these young bohemian artists having a picnic in their rooms. He is looking pensive, fifth from the left.
Society of Artists' Selection Committee, Sydney, 1907 / photographer Henry King. (l to r) Julian Ashton, Mrs Norman Lindsay, Harry Weston, Will Dyson, Norman Lindsay, young Souter, Sidney Long & D.H. Souter. Norman Lindsay is perhaps the best known of these young bohemian artists having a picnic in their rooms. He is looking pensive, fifth from the left.

Sydney markets, by Rex Hazlewood, c. 1911-1916.
Sydney markets, by Rex Hazlewood, c. 1911-1916.

New gas-masks for the NSW Fire Brigade, Castlereagh Street headquarters, Sydney, 1927 / Sam Hood. Firemen display their latest gasmask at the Fire Brigade's Castlereagh Street headquarters, where popular demonstrations for the public were given on Wednesday afternoons.
New gas-masks for the NSW Fire Brigade, Castlereagh Street headquarters, Sydney, 1927 / Sam Hood. Firemen display their latest gasmask at the Fire Brigade's Castlereagh Street headquarters, where popular demonstrations for the public were given on Wednesday afternoons.

Twenty four pigs being driven along Day Street, Sydney, by a truck, ca. 1929 / Sam Hood. Notes: As odd as it may seem today, Sydney regularly had livestock in its streets. However, this example of a truck driving a herd of pigs along the Day Street waterfront towards Market Street is an anachronism, as the area for penning animals had become the City Council depot and the city livestock markets had moved 20km out of the city to Homebush.
Twenty four pigs being driven along Day Street, Sydney, by a truck, ca. 1929 / Sam Hood. Notes: As odd as it may seem today, Sydney regularly had livestock in its streets. However, this example of a truck driving a herd of pigs along the Day Street waterfront towards Market Street is an anachronism, as the area for penning animals had become the City Council depot and the city livestock markets had moved 20km out of the city to Homebush.

View from pulley-wheels of north side creeper-crane (jibbed right out) looking into box section of south side arch, Sydney Harbour Bridge, May 1930 / Ted Hood (hanging upside down 130 metres - 420 feet - above the Harbour)
View from pulley-wheels of north side creeper-crane (jibbed right out) looking into box section of south side arch, Sydney Harbour Bridge, May 1930 / Ted Hood (hanging upside down 130 metres - 420 feet - above the Harbour)

[Artillery fire the salute at the opening of the Harbour Bridge], 19 March 1932, by Sam Hood
[Artillery fire the salute at the opening of the Harbour Bridge], 19 March 1932, by Sam Hood
Views in Sydney and New South Wales, 1930-40 / by Charles F. Walton. Notes: No title, thought to have been taken 1935 between Kent and High Streets, Sydney.
Views in Sydney and New South Wales, 1930-40 / by Charles F. Walton. Notes: No title, thought to have been taken 1935 between Kent and High Streets, Sydney.

Tram and taxi smash in Pitt Street, 25/6/1937 / Sam Hood. Notes: Trams and their operation were blamed for many accidents in Sydney’s narrow streets. In this case, traffic in Pitt Street was held up when a taxi pulled out from the curb and was struck by one of Sydney’s notorious ‘toast rack’ trams. Pedestrians have added to the confusion, creating a bottleneck. In 1921 regulations were passed which required motorists to signal their intention to stop or turn, but hand signals were not always given or seen.
Tram and taxi smash in Pitt Street, 25/6/1937 / Sam Hood. Notes: Trams and their operation were blamed for many accidents in Sydney’s narrow streets. In this case, traffic in Pitt Street was held up when a taxi pulled out from the curb and was struck by one of Sydney’s notorious ‘toast rack’ trams. Pedestrians have added to the confusion, creating a bottleneck. In 1921 regulations were passed which required motorists to signal their intention to stop or turn, but hand signals were not always given or seen.


19 comments:

  1. Jatin Devganiya says
    January 30, 2016 at 8:32 PM  

    animated gif card valentines day

    pc background pics valentines day 2016

    improve love relationship valentine

    romantic greeting cards for valentine's day 2016

    rose day 2016 quotes

    happy rose day images 2016

    falling hearts widget for blog and website

    hints for unique present gifts for her

    teddy bear day valentine whatsapp

    best valentines day messages collection

    hug day valentine whatsapp wishes

    kiss day valentine whatsapp wishes

    promise day valentine whatsapp

    week list with date

    propose day valentine 2016 whatsapp

    chocolate day valentine 2016 whatsapp

    rose day valentine 2016 whatsapp

    pretty unique hint propose day

    best gift a kiss to her

    know hints ways choose gifts him her

    valentine dress hint outfit woman wear

    valentine day love birds wallpaper 2016

    2016 image red date valentines day

    first date-on valentines female

    2016 happy valentine day wallpaper


    yash chaurasia says
    February 2, 2016 at 4:01 PM  

    http://www.valentinedayimagesz.com/uncategorized/valentine-romantic-poems-for-him.html
    http://www.valentinedayimagesz.com/uncategorized/valentines-day-latest-poems-for-boyfriends.html
    http://www.valentinedayimagesz.com/uncategorized/valentines-day-poems-for-kids-2016.html
    http://www.valentinedayimagesz.com/uncategorized/valentine-day-lovely-couple-wallpaper-images.html
    http://www.valentinedayimagesz.com/uncategorized/happy-valentine-day-2016-wallpaper-free-download.html
    http://www.valentinedayimagesz.com/uncategorized/funny-valentine-ecards-wallpapers-2016.html
    http://www.valentinedayimagesz.com/uncategorized/anti-valentines-day-quotes-images-wallpapers.html
    http://www.valentinedayimagesz.com/uncategorized/happy-valentine-day-free-wallpaper-2016.html
    http://www.valentinedayimagesz.com/uncategorized/valentines-day-facts-about-girlfriend.html
    http://www.valentinedayimagesz.com/uncategorized/homemade-valentines-cards-ideas.html
    http://www.valentinedayimagesz.com/uncategorized/valentine-wishes-messages-for-friends.html
    http://www.valentinedayimagesz.com/uncategorized/latest-valentine-day-quotes-for-girlfriend.html
    http://www.valentinedayimagesz.com/uncategorized/latest-valentine-day-quotes-for-girlfriend.html
    http://www.valentinedayimagesz.com/happy-valentines-day/valentines-day-love-cards-2.html


    yash chaurasia says
    February 2, 2016 at 4:02 PM  

    best valentines gifts suggestions boyfriend to girlfriend
    valentines day 2016 week images with dates
    happy chocolate day image free download
    happy chocolate day hd pics free download
    happy chocolate day wishes wallpapers 2016
    happy chocolate day fb wallpapers pictures
    happy chocolate day whatsapp status images
    chocolate day special messages for girlfriendboyfriend
    happy chocolate day wallpapers pictures messages
    valentine day funny quotes for girlfriend boyfriend
    valentines day gifts for him beautiful pictures images
    chocolate day whatsapp messages 2016
    happy chocolate day sms wishes 2016
    happy chocolate day wishes quotes pictures
    happy chocolate day images wallpapers


    yash chaurasia says
    February 2, 2016 at 4:02 PM  

    valentine day lovely couple wallpaper
    valentine day gifts for him
    valentines day for him
    valentines day history story with images
    valentines day facts about girlfriend spouse
    creative valentines day 2016 ideas for gfbf
    happy valentines day hd wallpaper 2016
    cute valentines day quotes for girlfriend
    homemade valentines cards new ideas
    valentine wishes messages cards for friends
    happy valentines day quotes
    love wallpapers for valentines day
    when is rose day
    printable valentines day cards ideas
    valentine week information
    valentine day quotes for her


    yash chaurasia says
    February 2, 2016 at 4:03 PM  

    valentine propose ideas
    valentine day sayings
    valentine images
    valentine gift ideas
    valentine ideas for bf
    valentine gifts
    valentine week dates list
    valentine movies
    valentine ideas
    valentine gift ideas
    valentine poems
    valentine quotes


    yash chaurasia says
    February 2, 2016 at 4:06 PM  

    Valentine day poems for him and her
    Valentine day quotes for gf girlfriend
    valentine day love cards ideas quotes
    valentine day funny love ideas quotes
    valentine day homemade card ideas quotes
    Valentine day Gifts for him
    Valentine day quotes wishes sms images
    Valentine day Ideas plans
    Valentine day quotes for him
    homemade valentine cards ideas
    chocolate day quotes wishes pictures
    valentine day week dates list schedule images


    Ahmed Khan says
    February 14, 2016 at 10:30 PM  

    Really awesome post, keep sharing informative stuff like this.
    T20 World Cup 2016 Time Table
    Asia World Cup 2016 Schedule
    Book T20 World Cup 2016 Tickets to India


    Ajay Damraliya says
    February 15, 2016 at 7:13 PM  

    Hey :)
    Its great.! I'm going to subscribe so that i can come to know every updates !
    Thank u very much

    Greetings Everyday


    Justin says
    May 12, 2016 at 2:26 PM  

    The title you claim can really be on anything. So you can take out a credit on your bicycle, your get truck, your SUV or even your vessel so far as that is concerned. You simply need to say the kind of vehicle you claim, the year of the buy, the make the style, the model and the year when you are applying for the credit. Payday Loans Chicago


    slither.io says
    August 22, 2016 at 11:40 AM  

    Lucky patcher apk allows you to get free in app purchases, Install modded play store, remove ads and License verification from android apps and games.
    lucky patcher games list


    Paulo says
    November 4, 2016 at 10:02 AM  

    With both a vendor loan and an advance, you're going to get cash, yet that is about all they have in like manner. One of the best advantages of a loan is that you have a vastly improved possibility of being affirmed and speedier endorsement rating. auto title loans


    Paulo says
    November 6, 2016 at 5:22 PM  

    Business loans turn out to be a comfort that bank credits are not generally ready to supply. For independent ventures that need quick finances, business loans are rapid, just taking up to 3 days to have trade out hand. check cashing san-diego


    indra says
    November 14, 2016 at 9:04 AM  

    obat nyeri pantat bokong
    obat tumor usus
    kidney care capsule
    cara mengobati nyeri betis


    John Thimakis says
    November 18, 2016 at 3:24 PM  

    Awesome pictures


    dinisanjaya says
    November 27, 2016 at 7:19 PM  

    Sudah merupakan fakta bahwa seorang pembaca akan terpengaruh oleh isi tulisan dari sebuah halaman saat ia melihat tata letaknya. obat aborsi surabaya, obat aborsi jakarta


    Rudy Lay says
    December 2, 2016 at 7:38 PM  

    She told me she just didn’t see herself as a leader and didn’t realize that other people at the school saw her as a leader as well
    Togel Online Singapore
    Togel Online Hongkong
    Bandar Togel Singapore
    Bandar Togel
    Togel Online Terpercaya
    Bandar Togel Online Terpercaya
    Togel Online
    Agen Togel Online Hanoi
    Agen Togel Online
    Togel Online Cambodia


    lionel abi says
    January 6, 2017 at 9:17 AM  

    By the way, Thank you for sharing with us, and we sincerely hope you will continue to update or post other articles.
    obat penebalan dinding rahim herbal


    hoa pikey says
    January 19, 2017 at 6:11 PM  

    We are really grateful for your blog post. You will find a lot of approaches after visiting your post. Great work.
    hotmail login | red ball


    messi awaludin says
    January 20, 2017 at 9:21 AM  

    By the way, Thank you for sharing with us, and we sincerely hope you will continue to update or post other articles.
    ginkgo biloba plus capsule


19 comments so far. What do you think?

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)