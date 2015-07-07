In Photos: Remembering portrait photographer Zaida Ben-Yusuf
|Portrait of Sadakichi Hartmann by Zaida Ben-Yusuf, 1899
November 21, 2016 /Photography News/ Born 147 years ago today, on 21 November 1869, Zaida Ben-Yusuf was a leader in the art of photographic portraiture in turn of the 19th–20th century.
|Self-portrait of Zaida Ben-Yusuf accompanying her article "The New Photography — What it has done and is doing for Modern Portraiture," published in the "Metropolitan Magazine", Vol. XIV, no. III (Sept, 1901), p. 391.
Zaida Ben-Yusuf was born in London to a German mother and an Algerian father, but became a naturalised American citizen later in life. She operated – for ten years beginning in 1897 – arguably the most fashionable portrait studio on Fifth Avenue, New York, while at the same time contributing work to numerous publications and the period’s most important photography exhibitions.
|The Odor of Pomegranates (platinum print) by Zaida Ben-Yusuf, 1899
Despite her young age and her recent arrival in America, she attracted to her studio many of the era’s most prominent artistic, literary, theatrical, and political figures. In 1901 the Ladies Home Journal featured her in a group of six photographers that it dubbed, "The Foremost Women Photographers in America."
Zaida Ben-Yusuf died on 27 September 1933 in Brooklyn.
|American writer William Dean Howells (1837-1920), cca. 1900
Zaida Ben-Yusuf's work was the subject of an exhibition, Zaida Ben-Yusuf: New York Portrait Photographer at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery, which ran from 11 April through 1 September 2008. The curator, Frank H. Goodyear III, first learned about Ben-Yusuf when he discovered two of her photographs in 2003, and set forth to discover more about a photographer who had almost completely been forgotten. Goodyear suggested that gender discrimination might have led to Zaida Ben-Yusuf being forgotten, despite her significant contributions towards developing photography as a medium of artistic expression. His exhibition at the Smithsonian re-established Zaida Ben-Yusuf as a key figure in the early development of fine art photography.
|Japanese Buddhist monk Ekai Kawaguchi (1866–1945). Illustration in "Metropolitan Magazine", Vol. LXVII, no. 3 (Jan. 1904), p. 384, accompanying Kawaguchi's article "The Latest News from Lhasa: A Narrative of Personal Adventure in Tibet," from a photograph by Zaida Ben-Yusuf, 1904
41 comments:
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
mysterious and beautiful
Justin says
At that point as you keep on dealing with enhancing your FICO rating, you can do an auto advance renegotiate a couple of months after the fact, when your FICO rating will be looking vastly improved and you can show signs of improvement auto credit rates. cash advance chicago
Br Agario says
I understand what you bring it very meaningful and useful, thanks.
happy wheels , agario , agar , fireboy watergirl , fireboy and watergirl , super smash flash 2 , happywheel
Jhon Paulo says
papas games says
I appreciate you and hopping for some more informative posts. Thank you for the information you provide. I had a look to start my own. I like play games Piano Tiles 2 online, Score Hero, Dream League Soccer, b612 and descargar b612, Stick RPG 2. How about you?
Vashikaran Sutra says
Love Problem Solution Baba
Zheng junxai5 says
zhengjx20160409
coach outlet clearance
nike sb dunks
coach outlet online
polo ralph lauren outlet
kate spade outlet
michael kors outlet clearance
louis vuitton outlet
coach outlet
ralph lauren outlet
kd 7 shoes
gucci handbags
instyler
nfl jerseys
louis vuitton outlet stores
ray bans
ray ban outlet
oakley sunglasses
jordan 11
jordan 3s
louis vuitton outlet
michael kors outlet
michael kors outlet online
nike air max 90
beats by dr dre
ugg boots
louboutin shoes
coach factory outlet
tory burch flats
nike store
michael kors
replica rolex watches
michael kors handbags
louis vuitton
lebron james shoes 13
oakley outlet
giuseppe zanotti outlet
cheap louis vuitton handbags
coach factorty outlet
tods sale
ray bans
Candy Sim says
All the best blogs that is very useful for keeping me share the ideas
of the future as well this is really what I was looking for, and I am
very happy to come here. Thank you very much
earn to die play
earn to die
earn to die 3
Hi! I’ve been reading your blog for a while now and finally got the
earn to die 4
courage to go ahead and give youu a shout out from
earn to die 6
Austin Texas! Just wanted to tell
earn to die 5
you keep up the fantastic work!my weblog
age of war
Hi! I’ve been reading your blog for a while now and finally got the
happy wheels
strike force heroes
slither io
slitherio
Sapnokirani Hamari says
This blog is so nice to me. I will continue to come here again and again. Visit my link as well. Good luck
Jaipur Call Girls Service
Dehradun Escorts
Delhi Escorts Service
Escort in Gurgaon
Escort in Manali
Saket Bhai says
Love Back Vashikaran Specialist
Jalaj Sharma says
love vashikaran specialist in gujrat
Moulana Rafi Ud-din says
Revenge spell
Moulana Rafi Ud-din says
vashikaran mantra
John says
nike free run flyknit
mlb jerseys wholesale
nike free flyknit 3.0
hollister co
babyliss flat iron
louis vuitton outlet online
yeezy boost 350
coach outlet
hollister clothing store
nike air max uk
ray ban outlet store online
ray ban sunglasses
coach outlet online
gucci handbags outlet
louboutin shoes
kobe 11
cheap nike shoes
ray bans
louboutin shoes
michael kors outlet
louis vuitton purse
abercrombie outlet
adidas nmd
designer handbags outlet
kate spade uk
stephen curry shoes
michael kors handbags outlet
nike air max
armani jeans
christian louboutin uk
coach factory outlet
true religion jeans outlet
instyler max
cheap jordans
oakley sunglasses
polo ralph lauren
rolex watches uk
2016613yuanyuan
Spells Kings says
Protection Spells
Kelly Anni says
I definitely enjoying every little bit of it. It is a great website and nice share
Signature: slither io | wings io | science kombat | tank trouble 4
Regina Hilary says
The war between humans, orcs and elves continues. Lead your race through a series of epic battles, using your crossbow to fend off foes and sending out units to destroy castles. Researching and upgrading wisely will be crucial to your success!
slitherio | unfair mario 2 | age of war 2
The game controls are shown just under . Movement mechanisms primarily include acceleration and tilting controls.
cubefield | tank trouble | happy wheels | earn to die 3 | earn to die 4
123 wingsio0 says
The best space for your child to relax!: wingsio | slither io | abc
Alice Denny says
Welcomes to google terminal keep sharing such ideas in the future as well.
google snake this was actually EARN TO DIE
what i was looking for,and i am glad to came here! AGE OF WAR 2
Hi! I’ve been reading your blog for a while HAPPY WHEELS
I want you to thank for your time of this wonderful read!!! Slitherio
Amazing insight you have on this, Slither io This article always blew me BIG FARM
hotmail sign in | hotmail login
sign in to hotmail | log in to hotmail
Hua Cai says
ralph lauren uk
louis vuitton
ralph lauren polo shirts
michael kors outlet
prada sunglasses for women
michael kors uk
mulberry handbags sale
mulberry bags
longchamp handbags
michael kors uk
lebron shoes
nike air max 90
michael kors handbags clearance
ray ban sunglasses
polo ralph lauren
nike outlet online
tory burch outlet online
foamposite shoes
michael kors outlet
polo shirts
converse shoes sale
ray ban sunglasses
lululemon outlet
michael kors outlet
oakley sunglasses
cheap ray ban sunglasses
prada shoes
louis vuitton sunglasses
adidas nmd runner
rolex watches outlet
mulberry uk
nike outlet store online
nike free 5.0
true religion jeans
longchamp outlet online
20160818caihuali
Mạc Huệ says
I would like more information about this, because it is very nice. Thanks for sharing. The game you like it? Douchebag workout is the second version of Douchebag workout. I like play game as Stick RPG 2, score hero and piano tiles diep.io online Mutilate A Doll 2 game
Man 3 Return says
Return Man 3 thank you for your sharing. We feel very pleased about that. You should also try their best games with our free today to get the sense of fun that brings. Thank you!
return man
baixar whatsapp
mobogenie baixar
Papas Games
Ninja Games Free
Happy Wheels 3
Happy Wheels 4
Thu Lê says
I like your all post. You have done really good work. Thank you for the information you provide, it helped me a lot. I hope to have many more entries or so from you. I like play game: Banana Kong, Retrica, donkey kong game. What about you?
Mohamed Sameer says
Poisoned bait is a common method for controlling rat populations, however is not as effective when there are other food sources around, such as garbage. Poisoned meats have been used for centuries for killing off wolves, birds that were seen to threaten crops, and against other creatures. This can be a problem, since a carcass which has been poisoned will kill not only the targeted animal,
شركة مكافحة حشرات بالرياض شركة مكافحة النمل الابيض بالرياض شركة مكافحة حشرات بالدمام شركة مكافحة النمل الابيض بالدمام شركة مكافحة حشرات بالخبر شركة مكافحة حشرات بالجبيل شركة مكافحة حشرات بابها شركة مكافحة حشرات بالطائف شركة مكافحة حشرات بجازان
Mohamed Sameer says
Poisoned bait is a common method for controlling rat populations, however is not as effective when there are other food sources around, such as garbage. Poisoned meats have been used for centuries for killing off wolves, birds that were seen to threaten crops, and against other creatures. This can be a problem, since a carcass which has been poisoned will kill not only the targeted animal,شركة مكافحة حشرات بالقصيم شركة مكافحة حشرات بجدة شركة مكافحه النمل الابيض بالقصيم شركة مكافحة النمل الابيض بجدة شركة مكافحة حشرات بحائل شركة مكافحة النمل الابيض بحائل شركة مكافحة النمل الابيض بالمدينه المنوره شركة مكافحة حشرات بتبوك شركة مكافحة حشرات بالخرج
Mohamed Sameer says
but also every other animal which feeds on the carcass. Humans have also been killed by coming in contact with poisoned meat, or by eating an animal which had fed on a poisoned carcass. This tool is also used to manage several caterpillars e.g. Spodoptera litura, fruit flies, snails and slugs, crabs etc.
شركة مكافحة حشرات بالاحساء شركة مكافحة النمل الابيض بالمدينه المنوره شركة مكافحة النمل الابيض بالرياض شركة رش مبيدات بالرياض شركة مكافحة حشرات بجدة شركة مكافحة النمل الابيض بجدة شركة رش مبيدات بجدة شركة مكافحة حشرات بالدمام
Mohamed Sameer says
Adelaide is home to many species of cockroaches, including the Australian, American and smaller German varieties. The latter can pose a risk to electrical appliances, which they can invade. Cockroach droppings are also hazardous to health and can trigger asthma attacks and allergies. It is usually necessary to undertake a fumigation treatment to eradicate cockroaches. Our team understands the need to get rid of cockroaches without endangering your health in the long-term. We use cockroach bait gels together with pesticide fumigation with a low toxic formulation.etc. شركة مكافحة النمل الابيض بالدمام شركة رش مبيدات بالدمام شركة مكافحة حشرات بالاحساء شركة مكافحة حشرات بالرياض+++ we wait you here شركة تنظيف منازل بالرياض شركة تنظيف مجالس بالرياض شركة تنظيف موكيت بالرياض شركة مكافحة حشرات بالرياض
Mohamed Sameer says
but also every other animal which feeds on the carcass. Humans have also been killed by coming in contact with poisoned meat, or by eating an animal which had fed on a poisoned carcass. This tool is also used to manage several caterpillars e.g. Spodoptera litura, fruit flies, snails and slugs, crabs etc. شركة مكافحة النمل الابيض بالرياض شركة رش مبيدات بالرياض شركة نقل عفش بالرياض شركة كشف تسربات المياه بالرياض شركة تسليك مجارى بالرياض شركة تنظيف فلل بالرياض
good good good
Unknown says
Thank your site! information your share is useful to me!
games for kids | slither.io | wings.io | happy wheels | abcya
Tdt 3535 says
Thanks for sharing the information. It is very useful for my future. keep sharing. Can you play more games at:
Happy Wheels | Five Nights at Freddy’s | Friv10 | Kizi 4
Martin Luis says
Sure, it’s a good thing to enjoy your work, but there is such a thing as enjoying it too much.
[url=http://bejeweledfull.com]bejeweled[/url]
[url=https://bejeweledsite.wordpress.com]bejeweledsite[/url]
[url=http://bejeweled-01.blogspot.com] bejeweled-01 [/url]
[url=http://bejeweled.cabanova.com]bejeweled[/url]
Nguyen dung says
Really impressive post. I read it whole and going to share it with my social circules. I enjoyed your article and planning to rewrite it on my own blog.
run 3
Hill says
Pavé Tile Co combines over forty years of expertise and passion to bring you an inspiring collection of crafted tiles sourced from cutting-edge designs from Europe and across the globe. Located at 339 Swan Street, Richmond, Melbourne 3121
Pavé Tiles - Melbourne
Za Ra says
شركة كشف تسربات المياه بالرياض شركة صيانه وترميم منازل بالرياض شركة عزل خزانات بالرياض شركة عزل اسطح بالرياض شركة تنظيف خزانات بالرياض شركة تسليك مجارى بالدمام شركة مكافحة حشرات بالدمام
Za Ra says
شركة رش مبيدات بالدمام شركة مكافحة حشرات بجدة شركة تنظيف فلل بالاحساء شركة تنظيف فلل بحائل شركة تنظيف شقق بالرياض شركة تنظيف شقق بالدمام شركة تنظيف شقق بالطائف شركة تنظيف منازل بجدة
Za Ra says
شركة تنظيف منازل بالطائف شركة تنظيف منازل بالقطيف شركة تنظيف مجالس بالرياض شركة تنظيف مجالس بالاحساء شركة تنظيف موكيت بالرياض
raybanoutlet001 says
ralph lauren outlet online
michael kors handbags
jacksonville jaguars jersey
chargers jerseys
golden state warriors
red valentino
bengals jersey
michael kors outlet store
cleveland cavaliers
michael kors handbags outlet
Rudy Lay says
Super website with a great sharing and amazing stories is ur web.. please keep doing what u do now.. thanks to you.
Togel Online Singapore
Togel Online Hongkong
Bandar Togel Singapore
Bandar Togel
Togel Online Terpercaya
Bandar Togel Online Terpercaya
Togel Online
Agen Togel Online Terpercaya
Agen Togel Online
agen togel
agen togel indonesia
togel sgp
daftar togel online
Togel Online terbesar
bandar Togel Online
Hema Refai says
افضل شركة تقدشركة تنظيف خزانات بالرياض
شركة عزل خزانات بالرياض
شركة تسليك مجاري بالرياض
شركة تنظيف بيارات بالرياض
شركة رش مبيدات بالرياض
شركة مكافحة حشرات بالرياض
شركة كشف تسربات المياه بالرياض
شركة تنظيف بالرياض
م خدمات تنظيففي مدينة الرياض لانة متميزه تقدم لكم العديد من الخدمات
Như Quỳnh says
Your article very well and good, bringing inspiration to many. I hope people visit my website.
Minecraft 4 School
Mai Lan says
Thank you for sharing this article! this really is a very interesting article! I am happy to casually read this article!
abc ya | happy wheels | fb login