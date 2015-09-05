Google+

Remembering Mungo Ponton, inventor of the photoengraving processes

Mungo Ponton, Inventor of the Photoengraving Processes
Mungo Ponton
November 20, 2016 /Photography News/ Born 215 years ago today, on 20 November 1801, Mungo Ponton was a Scotish inventor who in created a method of permanent photography based on sodium dichromate.

In 1839, while experimenting with early photographic processes developed that year by William Henry Fox Talbot, Ponton discovered the light-sensitive quality of sodium dichromate. He presented his findings to the Society of Arts for Scotland, but did not attempt to patent the photographic process. However, he published his findings in the Edinburgh New Philosophical Journal. Others experimented with his discovery including Talbot, Edmund Becquerel, Alphonse Poitevin, and John Pouncey, all of whom patented their photographic techniques. Mungo Ponton's findings were vitally important to the development of photography, paving the way for nearly all the photomechanical processes that later came into standard use.

Mungo continued to work on photography and in 1845 the Society again awarded him a silver medal for his process for measuring the hourly variation in temperature of photographic paper. That year he also developed a variation on the calotype process to allow for shorter exposure times.

Mungo Ponton died on 3 August 1880.
Photographs of pollen. Plate O, from Mungo Ponton, The Beginning: Its When and Its How, 1871



31 comments:

  1. marko says
    September 5, 2015 at 9:24 AM  

    They rely on the dealership to offer them the best advance conceivable. The credit report is a point by point examination of your installment history - which implies it has a record of your missed installments and in addition anything major, for example, abandonment. auto title loans fresno online


    marko says
    October 23, 2015 at 11:31 PM  

    Credit auto advances are promptly accessible nowadays. Much of the time you can apply rapidly and effectively online and this can spare you a great deal of time and bother. Merchants are likewise ready to give credit auto advances. Cash Advance Chicago


    Mary Green says
    February 25, 2016 at 4:19 PM  

    Do you need the most winning resume to beat ll other job hunters? Check the best resume and cover letter writing services reviews first and then apply to the top one that suits you better.


    Vashikaran Sutra says
    April 1, 2016 at 8:55 AM  

    Love Vashikaran Specialist


    Zheng junxai5 says
    April 9, 2016 at 3:39 AM  

    zhengjx20160409
    michael kors outlet
    fitflop shoes
    michael kors canada
    nike trainers sale
    christian louboutin sale
    north face jackets
    michael kors bags
    adidas originals store
    louis vuitton outlet
    kobe 8
    kate spade outlet
    ray ban outlet
    ray ban sunglasses
    michael kors handbags
    polo ralph lauren
    coach factory outlet online
    michael kors outlet clearance
    tiffany and co
    ralph lauren home
    adidas superstar shoes
    cheap oakleys
    tods outlet store
    insanity workout
    true religion outlet
    coach outlet
    oakley vault
    replica watches
    louis vuitton outlet online
    jordan retro 11
    michael kors outlet
    michael kors outlet
    coach factorty outlet online
    air jordan shoes
    nike air max uk
    coach outlet
    michael kors outlet
    kobe 10
    ray ban
    lebron 12
    gucci outlet


    Saket Bhai says
    June 8, 2016 at 11:00 AM  

    Love Back Vashikaran Specialist


    Jalaj Sharma says
    June 8, 2016 at 3:07 PM  

    love vashikaran specialist in gujrat


    Moulana Rafi Ud-din says
    June 9, 2016 at 7:22 AM  

    Revenge spell


    Moulana Rafi Ud-din says
    June 9, 2016 at 9:00 AM  

    vashikaran mantra


    Moulana Rafi Ud-din says
    June 9, 2016 at 9:01 AM  

    Nice Post
    Vashikaran Specialist


    Spells Kings says
    June 20, 2016 at 7:49 AM  

    Protection Spells


    Kelly Anni says
    June 29, 2016 at 5:15 PM  

    I definitely enjoying every little bit of it. It is a great website and nice share
    Signature: slither io | wings io | science kombat | tank trouble 4


    Regina Hilary says
    June 30, 2016 at 5:08 AM  

    The war between humans, orcs and elves continues. Lead your race through a series of epic battles, using your crossbow to fend off foes and sending out units to destroy castles. Researching and upgrading wisely will be crucial to your success!
    slitherio | unfair mario 2 | age of war 2
    The game controls are shown just under . Movement mechanisms primarily include acceleration and tilting controls.
    cubefield | tank trouble | happy wheels | earn to die 3 | earn to die 4


    Candy Sim says
    June 30, 2016 at 5:38 AM  

    The blog or and best that is extremely useful to keep I can share the ideas
    of the future as this is really what I was looking for, I am very comfortable and pleased to come here. Thank you very much.
    strike force heroes| slitherio | earn to die 2
    earn to die 5| goodgame empire |tank trouble 2


    slither io says
    August 10, 2016 at 8:19 PM  

    Let’s keep are safe place to play the very best free games for kids! Please click: wingsio | slither io | abc


    Ravinder Kumar says
    August 16, 2016 at 7:48 AM  

    Great Post. I have not been visiting the site recently. Took a visit again and there were some great comments on the site. Excellent post. Keep up the good work. seo services jalandhar


    Hua Cai says
    August 18, 2016 at 9:51 AM  

    hollister clothing store
    nike air max 90
    coach outlet online
    michael kors outlet store
    ray ban sunglasses
    rolex watches for sale
    cheap oakley sunglasses
    ugg outlet
    michael kors online
    michael kors handbags
    christian louboutin uk
    mlb jerseys
    michael kors canada
    mbt shoes outlet
    ugg outlet
    hollister clothing
    moncler outlet
    dior sunglasses
    canada goose coats
    beats headphones
    adidas uk store
    ugg boots sale
    coach outlet
    ugg boots
    cazal sunglasses
    uggs outlet
    tiffany jewellery
    chrome hearts eyewear
    abercrombie and fitch
    ugg boots clearance,ugg australia,uggs on sale,ugg slippers,uggs boots,uggs outlet,ugg boots,ugg,uggs
    yeezy boost 350
    longchamp pas cher
    fitflops sale
    swarovski crystal
    hermes bags
    20160818caihuali


    Tanu Chauhan says
    August 19, 2016 at 10:34 AM  

    Very informative, keep posting such good articles, it really helps to know about things. 6 months industrial training in jalandhar


    Robbert says
    September 3, 2016 at 12:50 PM  

    I have seen numerous occasions where a client's record of loan repayment was honestly horrible, and they had no similar credit that was any great. However, they had a noteworthy money initial installment and/or value in an exchange vehicle, thus it decreased the danger of the credit and they got endorsed for automobile financing. Check Cashing


    dada24 Xu says
    September 22, 2016 at 2:02 PM  

    longchamp handbags
    canada goose uk
    abercrombie and fitch
    cheap jordans
    michael kors outlet
    michael kors outlet
    red bottoms
    nike free flyknit
    celine outlet store
    michael kors outlet online
    2016922caiyan


    On Line says
    October 6, 2016 at 12:07 AM  

    There is a lot of site that allows its users the possibility to watch movies for ways Pokerschool Wayne , but we give our customers watch movies the quality high and very quickly where our site is located in the best Alserfarat Internatioanl and that makes the site speed is great, there are a lot of films of cost inside Mwaguena and We care about providing renew films inside Alsenemat and download movies box office .
    All this and more you'll find insideافلام عربيه اون لاين افلام هنديه مترجمه اون لاين مسلسلات اجنبيه اون لاين افلام اجنبيه مترجمه اون لاين شركة غسيل مكيفات بالرياض شركة اصلاح مكيفات بالرياض شركة فك و تركيب مكيفات بالرياض شركة صيانه مكيفات بالرياض شركة تنظيف مكيفات بالرياض



    On Line says
    October 6, 2016 at 12:08 AM  


    mice to thrive. These pests often infiltrate homes and set up camp in wall cavities and roofs. They can wreak havoc on your property as they chew through structures and furniture in hopes of locating food and sites for nesting. Their droppings can also cause myriad health problems. If you live close to restaurants or any other businesses related to food, you should be particularly wary of rat infestations. Flicks Adelaide's pest control team inspects homes for rats and mice. We also supply commercial rodent control solutions suited to restaurants and similar businesses..شركة تنظيف بمكة ,شركة تنظيف بخميس مشيط , شركة تنظيف فلل بجدة
    , شركة تنظيف شقق بالرياض


    On Line says
    October 6, 2016 at 12:09 AM  


    The relative warmth of Adelaide's climates makes it an attractive environment for rats and Possums in South Australia are protected under the National Parks and Wildlife Act, so harming them can result in you being made to pay heavy fines. A licensed pest manager from Flick can make a house call, set a trap on the roof of your home and catch the possum. Spiders Arachnids such as the venomous Redback spider not only look scary, they are also dangerous to humans. Spider control treatment is often necessary to keep them at bay and off your property. A qualified Flick technician can treat the danger zones in your home including cracks and crevices, lighting, doorways, external window areas, under seating and around down pipes. Such treatment can prevent spiders from proliferating and overrunning your home.
    شركة تنظيف فلل بمكة
    , شركة تنظيف شقق بجدة , شركة تنظيف شقق بالاحساء , شركة تنظيف شقق بالدمام , شركة تنظيف شقق بالقطيف , شركة تنظيف منازل بالاحساء , شركة تنظيف منازل بحائل


    Hill says
    November 7, 2016 at 1:12 AM  

    Pavé Tile Co combines over forty years of expertise and passion to bring you an inspiring collection of crafted tiles sourced from cutting-edge designs from Europe and across the globe. Located at 339 Swan Street, Richmond, Melbourne 3121

    Pavé Tile Shop Melbourne


    Paulo says
    November 14, 2016 at 11:19 AM  

    Note that shipper advances don't depend on your financial assessment or guarantee to decide your qualification. Since Visa exchanges are the reason for the loan; your credit deals history is a great deal more vital in their basic leadership handle. Cash Advance


    raybanoutlet001 says
    December 1, 2016 at 10:37 AM  

    michael kors
    cheap jordans
    polo ralph lauren outlet
    colts jerseys
    jordan shoes
    los angeles lakers
    michael kors handbags outlet
    nike blazer
    nike outlet store
    new york giants jerseys


    My Playlist says
    December 1, 2016 at 1:13 PM  

    Great info. I love all the posts, I really enjoyed, I would like more information about this, because it is very nice.
    AVG Coupons


    Rudy Lay says
    December 2, 2016 at 7:51 PM  

    Super website with a great sharing and amazing stories is ur web.. please keep doing what u do now.. thanks to you.
    Agen Bola Resmi
    Bandar bola
    Agen Bola Terpercaya
    Agen Bola Terbesar
    Agen Bola online
    Judi bola
    Berita Bola
    Agen Sbobet
    Agen Ibcbet


    Meiqing Xu says
    December 5, 2016 at 5:24 PM  

    hugo boss outlet
    supra for sale
    ed hardy
    christian louboutin sale
    longchamp uk
    toms shoes
    polo ralph lauren outlet
    canada goose
    uggs outlet
    yeezy boost
    coach outlet
    cheap uggs
    longchamp bags
    louis vuitton outlet
    air jordan retro
    louis vuitton outlet
    chaussures louboutin
    ed hardy sale
    ugg outlet
    michael kors handbags
    20161205caiyan


    abcya says
    December 11, 2016 at 11:58 AM  

    Thanks for your post! it contains quite a lot of things to learn! it's great that I known this site!
    happy wheels


    roney shaheen says
    December 15, 2016 at 9:42 PM  
    This comment has been removed by the author.

31 comments so far. What do you think?

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)