Ruth Harriet Louise, the first woman photographer in Hollywood

Ruth Harriet Louise Self-portrait, c. 1928

January 13, 2017 / Photography News / Born 114 years ago today, on 13 January 1903, Ruth Harriet Louise was the first woman photographer active in Hollywood. She also ran Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer 's portrait studio from 1925 to 1930.





When Louise was hired by M.G.M. as chief portrait photographer in the summer of 1925, she was twenty-two years old, and the only woman working as a portrait photographer for the Hollywood studios. In a career that lasted only five years, Louise photographed all the stars, contract players, and many of the hopefuls who passed through the studio's front gates, including Greta Garbo, Lon Chaney, John Gilbert, Joan Crawford, Marion Davies, and Norma Shearer.





Louise died in 1940 of complications from childbirth.





Vivian and Rosetta Duncan by Ruth Harriet Louise , 1928





Greta Garbo in a publicity still for Wild Orchids by Ruth Harriet Louise , 1929

Joan Crawford by Ruth Harriet Louise , c. 1930

Renee Adore by Ruth Harriet Louise , c. 1930

Aileen Pringle by Ruth Harriet Louise , c. 1930

Norma Shearer by Ruth Harriet Louise , c. 1930