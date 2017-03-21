DIY Instagram-inspired photo booth





March 21, 2017 / Photography News / DIY Photo Booth Inspired by Instagram is a fan project by nineteen-year-old Alexander Morris, from County Antrim, Northern Ireland. The Instagram photo booth is built entirely out of medium density fiberboard and resembles the app’s iconic logo.





This isn’t the kind of project you’ll probably finish on one Saturday. The whole project involves some significant woodshop abilities including cutting, measuring, sanding and painting, not to mention the essential electrical components.





You can find and download the the entire 18-step process at Instructables



