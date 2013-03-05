The Craft Camera, a DIY digital cardboard camera

Craft Camera , a DIY digital camera that consists of a simple cardboard body and a low-cost electronic system from March 4, 2017 / Photography News / Do you want to try your hand at making your own digital camera? Photographer Coralie Gourguechon has come up with the, a DIY digital camera that consists of a simple cardboard body and a low-cost electronic system from Arduino





The Craft Camera has been developed by Coralie Gourguechon as part of a personal project graduation in Product Design, on the thema "Low-Tech VS Hi-Tech".























