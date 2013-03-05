Google+

The Craft Camera, a DIY digital cardboard camera

March 4, 2017 /Photography News/ Do you want to try your hand at making your own digital camera? Photographer Coralie Gourguechon has come up with the Craft Camera, a DIY digital camera that consists of a simple cardboard body and a low-cost electronic system from Arduino

The Craft Camera has been developed by Coralie Gourguechon as part of a personal project graduation in Product Design, on the thema "Low-Tech VS Hi-Tech".








5 comments:

  1. sok says
    March 5, 2013 at 10:26 PM  

    Looking forward to the first digital pin-hole camera... :-)


    158 says
    March 9, 2013 at 4:51 PM  

    Foarte tare!


    bill.e.goat says
    March 13, 2013 at 7:42 PM  

    Are there plans for this little guy?


    Marry Jessi says
    February 12, 2014 at 12:36 PM  

    I must make that you have told Which is not only me but also for all. I definitely agree with you that you have told about The Craft Camera, a DIY digital cardboard camera which is really well point for me as well.

    Devid khan


    192.168.1.1 says
    September 18, 2016 at 2:25 PM  

    nice! thank you so much! Thank you for sharing. Your blog posts are more interesting and impressive. I think there are many people like and visit it regularly, including me.


