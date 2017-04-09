Eadweard Muybridge and the zoopraxiscope. Bonus: his 1882 book

April 9, 2017 / Photography News / Born 187 years ago, Eadweard James Muybridge was an English photographer important for his pioneering work in photographic studies of motion and in motion-picture projection. He is also known for his zoopraxiscope, a device for projecting motion pictures that pre-dated the flexible perforated film strip used in cinematography.





By 1860, Muybridge was a successful bookseller. During one of his business trips, he suffered severe head injuries in a violent runaway stagecoach crash which injured every passenger on board. The impact of the head trauma was nearly impossible to discern at the time, and certainly impossible to treat. Without doubt though, erratic episodes and dark chapters dogged Muybridge throughout his later years, not least his shooting dead the man whom he suspected of fathering his young wife’s child.





Arthur P. Shimamura, a psychologist at the University of California Berkeley, has speculated that Muybridge suffered orbitofrontal cortex injuries, which may have led to some of the emotional, eccentric behavior in later years, as well as freeing his creativity from conventional social inhibitions.





Julia Margaret Cameron . Also during this period, Muybridge secured at least two British patents for his inventions. While recuperating in England, Muybridge took up the new field of professional photography sometime between 1861 and 1866. He learned the wet-plate collodion process in England, and may have been influenced by some of the great English photographers of those years, such as. Also during this period, Muybridge secured at least two British patents for his inventions.




