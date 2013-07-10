Google+

Illuminating photography: From camera obscura to camera phone

history of photography, history of photo camera, photography news, photography, diana topan, camera obscura, camera phone, evolution of cameras

July 15, 2016 /Photography News/ A TED Ed lesson by Eva Timothy that tracks the trajectory from the most rudimentary cameras to the ubiquity of them today.


Lesson by Eva Timothy, animation by London Squared Productions.



20 comments:

  1. Anonymous says
    July 10, 2013 at 11:01 PM  

    Did I miss mention of Nicéphore Niépce?


    Sammi Oakley says
    July 16, 2013 at 10:55 PM  

    Way to leave out the most important person in the development of photography! Nicéphore Niépce!


    google mail says
    July 16, 2016 at 5:40 AM  

    Such a useful post!
    Love,


    juegos friv gratis says
    July 27, 2016 at 6:16 AM  

    Let’s keep are safe place to play the very best free games for kids! Please click:

    - juegos friv gratis
    - Pokemon GO
    - diep.io
    to play for free


    Spells Kings says
    July 30, 2016 at 1:53 PM  

    Interesting post Voodoo spells


    ZArchiver says
    August 4, 2016 at 8:56 AM  

    Really nice website how could you manage like this in such a good way
    Here,Login Here,Click here,get 7Zipper


    Hua Cai says
    August 18, 2016 at 9:36 AM  

    hollister
    michael kors outlet
    christian louboutin outlet
    chicago blackhawks jerseys
    michael kors uk outlet
    cartier uk
    mizuno running shoes
    hermes outlet
    jordan pas cher
    nike air max 90
    ugg outlet online
    cheap uggs
    cartier watches for sale
    ray-ban sunglasses
    adidas nmd
    michael kors bags
    oakley sunglasses wholesale
    michael kors uk
    prada sneakers
    michael kors outlet online
    coach outlet online
    ugg outlet
    ray ban sunglasses
    ferragamo outlet
    marc jacobs sale
    soccer jerseys
    oakley sunglasses
    michael kors outlet
    michael kors online outlet
    ugg boots
    prada sunglasses
    true religion outlet
    rolex watches
    ugg boots
    michael kors outlet online
    20160818caihuali


    tubi tv says
    August 19, 2016 at 8:35 AM  

    Great post.


    cinema box says
    August 19, 2016 at 8:36 AM  

    Best streaming application for android.


    tubemate says
    August 19, 2016 at 8:37 AM  

    Free video downloader app for all platform devices.


    dada24 Xu says
    September 22, 2016 at 1:56 PM  

    coach outlet
    coach outlet
    cheap jordans
    ugg boots
    ugg australia
    polo ralph lauren outlet
    adidas shoes
    ralph lauren outlet online
    louis vuitton canada
    cheap ray bans
    2016922caiyan


    Rudy Lay says
    October 20, 2016 at 8:20 PM  

    She told me she just didn’t see herself as a leader and didn’t realize that other people at the school saw her as a leader as well
    Togel Online Singapore

    Togel Online Hongkong

    Bandar Togel Singapore

    Bandar Togel

    Togel Online Terpercaya

    Bandar Togel Online Terpercaya

    Togel Online

    Agen Togel Online Hanoi

    Agen Togel Online

    Togel Online Cambodia


    Paulo says
    November 9, 2016 at 6:43 PM  

    Looking for advances from family and companions is likewise a decent alternative. As per measurements, around half of families and companions like the possibility of private venture and enterprise, and approach to help somebody in the business. check cashing


    Paulo says
    November 14, 2016 at 9:59 AM  

    The dismal truth is that for some entrepreneurs, a credit might be amazingly hard to procure. For some reason, their credit is terrible and they are constantly disregarded by banks for business advances. On the off chance that this sounds like your circumstance, you are a long way from alone. Cash Advance


    google maps street view says
    November 25, 2016 at 4:44 AM  

    Really nice website how could you manage like this in such a good way


    raybanoutlet001 says
    December 1, 2016 at 10:49 AM  

    nike trainers uk
    seahawks jersey
    omega watches for sale
    michael kors outlet store
    armani exchange
    under armour shoes
    giants jersey
    michael kors handbags wholesale
    ed hardy
    boston celtics


    Rudy Lay says
    December 2, 2016 at 6:26 PM  

    Super website with a great sharing and amazing stories is ur web.. please keep doing what u do now.. thanks to you.
    Agen Bandarq
    Agen domino
    Domino Online
    agen Bandarq
    Bandar domino99 agen domino online


    yahoomail registration says
    December 7, 2016 at 8:33 AM  

    Solve yahoo mail sign in issues with simple guide.


    Paulo says
    December 11, 2016 at 9:47 PM  

    Distinctive banks have diverse prerequisites and criteria to be met before getting to be distinctly qualified for renegotiating. It is further bolstering your good fortune that you know these necessities before applying with the goal that you don't squander your time applying just to be ineligible at last. check cashing


    Thomas pedro says
    December 18, 2016 at 8:33 PM  

    Yes, you can essentially make regularly scheduled installments on your different advances, however with a bit of arranging, you can spare a huge number of dollars, minimize your regularly scheduled installments, and enhance your financial assessment all the while. cash advance san-diego


20 comments so far. What do you think?

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)