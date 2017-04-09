Watch: BBC's 'The Weird World of Eadweard Muybridge'

April 9, 2017 /Photography News
/ A portrait of the pioneering photographer, forefather of cinema, showman and murderer Eadweard Muybridge
. He was born and died in Kingston upon Thames, but did his most famous work in California - freezing time and starting it up again, so that for the first time people could see how a racing horse's legs moved. He went on to animate the movements of naked ladies, wrestlers, athletes, elephants, cockatoos and his own naked body, projecting his images publicly with a machine he invented and astounding audiences worldwide with the first flickerings of cinema. BBC's Alan Yentob follows in Muybridge's footsteps as he makes - and often changes - his name, and sets off to kill his young wife's lover.