Remembering Mary Steen, Denmark's first female court photographer
|Mary Steen, self-portrait 1889
October 28, 2016 /Photography News/ Born 160 years ago today, on 28 October 1856, Mary Dorothea Frederica Steen was a Danish photographer and feminist. In 1884, at the age of 28, she opened a studio in Copenhagen where she specialized in indoor photography, a difficult art at a time when electricity was not widespread. The photographs she took at the Flerons' house on Copenhagen's Vesterbrogade are among the first showing people inside their own homes. She later became Denmark's first female court photographer, working not only with the Danish royals but with the British royal family too. Around 1895, Princess Alexandra invited her to London where she photographed members of the royal family, including Queen Victoria at Windsor Castle.
|Photograph of Queen Victoria and Princess Beatrice inside Windsor Castle taken by Danish photographer Mary Steen in 1895
Mary Steen also played an important part in improving conditions for female workers and encouraging women to take up the profession of photography. In 1891, she was the first woman on the board of the Danish Photographers Association. She was also active in the Danish Women's Society (Dansk Kvindesamfund) where she sat on the board from 1889–1892. Together with Julie Laurberg, she photographed the leading figures in the Danish women's movement. In 1891, she received a grant from the Reiersenske Fond, a trade association, which allowed her to travel to Germany and Vienna.
She campaigned for better working conditions for women including eight days holiday and a half day off on Sundays. She treated her own staff well, paying good wages. Her example was widely followed.
As a result of growing deafness, she closed her studio in 1918. She died on 7 April 1939.
17 comments:
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Figuring out how to spending plan your cash in a more productive manner will keep the issue before it begins. A PEW study found that individuals are all the more eager to utilize transient cash arrangements as opposed to decrease their way of life. It is an advertisers dream. Payday Loans
Mahmoud Samir says
افضل شركة تنظيف بالرياض لما لدينا من افضل الخدمات فى التنظيف الى جانب اننا افضل شركة تنظيف بالدمام الى جانب اننا افضل شركة تنظيف بجدة الى جانب اننا افضل شركة تنظيف بابها الى جانب اننا افضل شركة تنظيف بخميس مشيط الى جانب اننا افضل شركة تنظيف بالباحة الى جانب اننا افضل شركة تنظيف فلل بالرياض الى جانب اننا افضل شركة تنظيف موكيت بالرياض الى جانب اننا افضل شركة تنظيف مجالس بالرياض الى جانب اننا افضل شركة تنظيف منازل بالرياض الى جانب اننا افضل شركة تنظيف خزانات بالرياض الى جانب اننا افضل شركة نقل اثاث بالرياض الى جانب اننا افضل شركة نقل عفش بجدة الى جانب اننا افضل شركة نقل اثاث بالدمام الى جانب اننا افضل شركة نقل عفش بالرياض الى جانب اننا افضل شركة نقل اثاث بجدة الى جانب اننا افضل شركة نقل عفش بالدمام الى جانب اننا افضل شركة تخزين اثاث بالرياض الى جانب اننا اضل شركة شراء الاثاث المستعمل بالرياض كل هذه الخدمات مقدمه لكم من خلال شركة ثراء الخليج للخدمات المنزلية.
Vashikaran Sutra says
Vashikaran Mantra In Hindi
Astrologer Home says
money gain mantra
Saket Bhai says
husband wife problem solution
Jalaj Sharma says
Love Vashikaran Mantra
Moulana Rafi Ud-din says
Fabulous Blog
Husband Wife Problem
Moulana Rafi Ud-din says
Love marriage spell
Spells Kings says
Real love spell that work fast
mai ali says
عزل خزانات بالمدينة المنورة
عزل مائي للاسطح
شركة عزل اسطح
عزل خزانات المياه
عزل الاسطح
مكافحة حشرات
مكافحة الحشرات
شركة رش مبيدات
شركة مكافحة حشرات بينبع
مكافحة حشرات بينبع
Justin says
At the point when discussing the risk required in this choice, the main point that comes at the top of the priority list is that the financing cost for private understudy advances changes. As per a report called The Project on Student Debt, students who took out these advances in the instructive year 2003-04 at a financing cost of 5% secured comparable credits at 14% in the scholastic year 2007-08. cash advance
Pocket Monster says
togel sgp
situs poker online
berita hari ini
Film Semi
Film Bokep
Rudy Lay says
Super website with a great sharing and amazing stories is ur web.. please keep doing what u do now.. thanks to you.
Togel Online Singapore
Togel Online Hongkong
Bandar Togel Singapore
Bandar Togel
Togel Online Terpercaya
Bandar Togel Online Terpercaya
Togel Online
Agen Togel Online Terpercaya
Agen Togel Online
agen togel
agen togel indonesia
togel sgp
daftar togel online
Togel Online terbesar
bandar Togel Online
Unknown says
When life gives you a hundred reasons to cry, show life that you have a thousand reasons to smile.
Xbox One Games
Husnul Hidayah says
Thank you very much for your post to do. I love your post and everything you share with us up to date and quite informative.
Sakit Pinggang Sebelah Kiri, Inidia Obatnya
Pengobatan Miom Secara Tradisional
Obat Penyakit Asma Bronkial
Obat Tukak Lambung Di Apotik
Obat Penurun Gula Darah Di Apotik
Obat Herbal Kista dan Miom Tanpa Operasi
Apa Penyebab Sakit Pinggang Sebelah kiri?
Cara Penurun Kolesterol Tinggi
Husnul Hidayah says
Thank you very much for your post to do. I love your post and everything you
share with us up to date and quite informative.
Obat Sakit Pinggang sebelah kiri
Obat Miom Tanpa Operasi
Cara Mengobati Asma
Obat Lambung Terbaik
Cara Cepat Turunjan Gula Darah
Miom Sembuh Tanpa Operasi
Nyeri Pinggang Sebelah Kiri
Kolesterol Tinggi Apa Obatnya?
Husnul Hidayah says
Tanda dan Gejala Limpa Bengkak
Cara Pengelupasan Kulit Mati Secara Alami