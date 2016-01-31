Google+

Remembering Mary Steen, Denmark's first female court photographer

Mary Steen, self-portrait 1889
Mary Steen, self-portrait 1889


October 28, 2016 /Photography News/ Born 160 years ago today, on 28 October 1856, Mary Dorothea Frederica Steen was a Danish photographer and feminist. In 1884, at the age of 28, she opened a studio in Copenhagen where she specialized in indoor photography, a difficult art at a time when electricity was not widespread. The photographs she took at the Flerons' house on Copenhagen's Vesterbrogade are among the first showing people inside their own homes. She later became Denmark's first female court photographer, working not only with the Danish royals but with the British royal family too. Around 1895, Princess Alexandra invited her to London where she photographed members of the royal family, including Queen Victoria at Windsor Castle. 

Photograph of Queen Victoria and Princess Beatrice inside Windsor Castle taken by Danish photographer Mary Steen in 1895
Photograph of Queen Victoria and Princess Beatrice inside Windsor Castle taken by Danish photographer Mary Steen in 1895
Mary Steen also played an important part in improving conditions for female workers and encouraging women to take up the profession of photography. In 1891, she was the first woman on the board of the Danish Photographers Association. She was also active in the Danish Women's Society (Dansk Kvindesamfund) where she sat on the board from 1889–1892. Together with Julie Laurberg, she photographed the leading figures in the Danish women's movement. In 1891, she received a grant from the Reiersenske Fond, a trade association, which allowed her to travel to Germany and Vienna.

She campaigned for better working conditions for women including eight days holiday and a half day off on Sundays. She treated her own staff well, paying good wages. Her example was widely followed.

As a result of growing deafness, she closed her studio in 1918. She died on 7 April 1939.


17 comments:

  1. Justin says
    January 31, 2016 at 8:23 PM  

    Figuring out how to spending plan your cash in a more productive manner will keep the issue before it begins. A PEW study found that individuals are all the more eager to utilize transient cash arrangements as opposed to decrease their way of life. It is an advertisers dream. Payday Loans


    Mahmoud Samir says
    February 20, 2016 at 8:56 PM  

    افضل شركة تنظيف بالرياض لما لدينا من افضل الخدمات فى التنظيف الى جانب اننا افضل شركة تنظيف بالدمام الى جانب اننا افضل شركة تنظيف بجدة الى جانب اننا افضل شركة تنظيف بابها الى جانب اننا افضل شركة تنظيف بخميس مشيط الى جانب اننا افضل شركة تنظيف بالباحة الى جانب اننا افضل شركة تنظيف فلل بالرياض الى جانب اننا افضل شركة تنظيف موكيت بالرياض الى جانب اننا افضل شركة تنظيف مجالس بالرياض الى جانب اننا افضل شركة تنظيف منازل بالرياض الى جانب اننا افضل شركة تنظيف خزانات بالرياض الى جانب اننا افضل شركة نقل اثاث بالرياض الى جانب اننا افضل شركة نقل عفش بجدة الى جانب اننا افضل شركة نقل اثاث بالدمام الى جانب اننا افضل شركة نقل عفش بالرياض الى جانب اننا افضل شركة نقل اثاث بجدة الى جانب اننا افضل شركة نقل عفش بالدمام الى جانب اننا افضل شركة تخزين اثاث بالرياض الى جانب اننا اضل شركة شراء الاثاث المستعمل بالرياض كل هذه الخدمات مقدمه لكم من خلال شركة ثراء الخليج للخدمات المنزلية.


    Vashikaran Sutra says
    April 1, 2016 at 9:00 AM  

    Vashikaran Mantra In Hindi


    Astrologer Home says
    April 14, 2016 at 2:55 PM  

    money gain mantra


    Saket Bhai says
    June 8, 2016 at 11:33 AM  

    husband wife problem solution


    Jalaj Sharma says
    June 8, 2016 at 3:12 PM  

    Love Vashikaran Mantra


    Moulana Rafi Ud-din says
    June 9, 2016 at 7:27 AM  

    Fabulous Blog
    Husband Wife Problem


    Moulana Rafi Ud-din says
    June 9, 2016 at 9:03 AM  

    Love marriage spell


    Spells Kings says
    June 20, 2016 at 7:52 AM  

    Real love spell that work fast


    mai ali says
    June 24, 2016 at 1:58 PM  


    عزل خزانات بالمدينة المنورة

    عزل مائي للاسطح

    شركة عزل اسطح

    عزل خزانات المياه

    عزل الاسطح

    مكافحة حشرات

    مكافحة الحشرات

    شركة رش مبيدات

    شركة مكافحة حشرات بينبع

    مكافحة حشرات بينبع


    Justin says
    August 13, 2016 at 10:41 AM  

    At the point when discussing the risk required in this choice, the main point that comes at the top of the priority list is that the financing cost for private understudy advances changes. As per a report called The Project on Student Debt, students who took out these advances in the instructive year 2003-04 at a financing cost of 5% secured comparable credits at 14% in the scholastic year 2007-08. cash advance


    Pocket Monster says
    November 15, 2016 at 11:35 AM  


    togel sgp

    situs poker online

    berita hari ini

    Film Semi

    Film Bokep


    Rudy Lay says
    December 2, 2016 at 6:03 PM  

    Super website with a great sharing and amazing stories is ur web.. please keep doing what u do now.. thanks to you.
    Togel Online Singapore
    Togel Online Hongkong
    Bandar Togel Singapore
    Bandar Togel
    Togel Online Terpercaya
    Bandar Togel Online Terpercaya
    Togel Online
    Agen Togel Online Terpercaya
    Agen Togel Online
    agen togel
    agen togel indonesia
    togel sgp
    daftar togel online
    Togel Online terbesar
    bandar Togel Online


    Unknown says
    December 9, 2016 at 5:06 PM  

    When life gives you a hundred reasons to cry, show life that you have a thousand reasons to smile.
    Xbox One Games


    Husnul Hidayah says
    December 10, 2016 at 11:00 AM  

    Thank you very much for your post to do. I love your post and everything you share with us up to date and quite informative.
    Sakit Pinggang Sebelah Kiri, Inidia Obatnya
    Pengobatan Miom Secara Tradisional
    Obat Penyakit Asma Bronkial
    Obat Tukak Lambung Di Apotik
    Obat Penurun Gula Darah Di Apotik
    Obat Herbal Kista dan Miom Tanpa Operasi
    Apa Penyebab Sakit Pinggang Sebelah kiri?
    Cara Penurun Kolesterol Tinggi


    Husnul Hidayah says
    December 16, 2016 at 3:20 AM  

    Thank you very much for your post to do. I love your post and everything you

    share with us up to date and quite informative.
    Obat Sakit Pinggang sebelah kiri
    Obat Miom Tanpa Operasi
    Cara Mengobati Asma
    Obat Lambung Terbaik
    Cara Cepat Turunjan Gula Darah
    Miom Sembuh Tanpa Operasi
    Nyeri Pinggang Sebelah Kiri
    Kolesterol Tinggi Apa Obatnya?


    Husnul Hidayah says
    December 23, 2016 at 8:13 AM  

    Tanda dan Gejala Limpa Bengkak
    Cara Pengelupasan Kulit Mati Secara Alami


17 comments so far. What do you think?

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)