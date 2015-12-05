DIY: Free printable DSLR lens hoods

February 28, 2017 / Photography News / It isn't that lens hoods are really expensive, but if you hardly ever need one, you can probably find a better way to spend the $10-50 a lens hood would set you back.





lenshoods.co.uk and lenshoods.net are two nearly identical websites that offer free printable lens hood templates for a huge list of lenses. The only difference with lenshoods.net is that it offers hoods that are “optimized” for crop sensor cameras. Whether you need a hood for a Canon prime, a Nikon telephoto, or a Sigma macro lens, you'll find that on both sites. Templates are available in PDF format and nearly every lens has a standard round hood and a petaled hood available.





Here’s what the templates look like:













All you need to do is print out the template (on A4, A3, or A2 paper), cut it out of black card stock, and assemble it with tape or glue.





The resulting lens hood may not make your camera look more impressive, and may not be as effective as the real thing, but you'll get it for the price of the paper you print on.





If you’d like to have a unique looking hood for your lens, you can also design your own custom lens hood



