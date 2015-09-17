In photos: Remembering Gustave Le Gray, one of the most important French photographers of the 19th century
|The Beech Tree, by Gustave Le Gray (circa 1856). In October 1999, Sotheby's sold a Le Gray albumen print "Beech Tree, Fontainebleau" for £419,500, which -at that time- was a world record for the most expensive single photograph ever sold at auction to an anonymous buyer. Later that day -at the same auction- an albumen print of "Grande Vague, Sète" ("The Big Wave at Sète," "The Great Wave, Sète") also by Le Gray was sold for a new world record price of £507,500 or $840,370 to the same anonymous buyer who was later revealed to be Sheik Saud Al-Thani of Qatar. The record stood until May 2003 when Al-Thani purchased a daguerreotype by Joseph-Philibert Girault de Prangey for £565,250 or $922,488.
August 30, 2016 /Photography News/ Born 196 years ago today, on 30 August 1820, in Villiers-le-Bel, Val-d'Oise, Jean-Baptiste Gustave Le Gray has been called by the J. Paul Getty Museum "the most important French photographer of the nineteenth century" because of his technical innovations in the still new medium of photography, his role as the teacher of other noted photographers, and "the extraordinary imagination he brought to picture making".
|Gustave Le Gray, Self-portrait (late 1850s)
Le Gray was originally trained as a painter, studying under François-Édouard Picot and Paul Delaroche. Later, he crossed over to photography in the early years of its development.
He made his first daguerreotypes by 1847.
He taught photography to students such as Charles Nègre, Henri Le Secq, Nadar, Olympe Aguado, and Maxime Du Camp.
|Photographic portrait of Louis-Napoléon / Napoleon III (1852) by Gustave Le Gray
Despite being a successful portraitist (Napoleon III being one of his clients), the studio Le Gray opened in 1855 was poorly managed and he ran into debts. As a consequence, he closed the studio, abandoned his wife and children, and fled the country to escape his creditors.
|Alexandre Dumas (father), 1860, by Gustave Le Gray
He began touring the Mediterranean in 1860 with Alexandre Dumas, crossing paths with Giuseppe Garibaldi. Later, Le Gray went to Lebanon, then Syria, settling finally in Egypt in 1864, where he stayed for the rest of his life.
|Camel transporting artillery, Egypt (1866), by Gustave Le Gray
Gustave Le Gray's technical innovations include:
- Improvements on paper negatives, specifically waxing them before exposure making the paper more receptive to fine detail.
- A collodion process published in 1850 but which was theoretical at best. The invention of the wet collodion method to produce a negative on a glass plate is now credited to Frederick Scott Archer who published his process in 1851.
- Combination printing, creating seascapes by using one negative for the water and one negative for the sky at a time where it was impossible to have at the same time the sky and the sea on a picture due to the too extreme luminosity range.
69 comments:
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
hollister uk, http://www.hollistershirts.co.uk/
golden state warriors, http://www.warriorsjersey.com/
ferragamo outlet, http://www.ferragamo.eu.com/
juicy couture outlet, http://www.juicycoutureoutlet.net/
oakley sunglasses wholesale, http://www.oakleysunglasseswholesale.in.net/
stuart weitzman boots, http://www.stuartweitzmanoutlet.us/
louis vuitton outlet store, http://www.louisvuittonoutletstore.name/
coach outlet store, http://www.coachoutletus.us/
asics, http://www.asicsisrael.com/
louis vuitton bags, http://www.louisvuittonhandbagsoutlet.co.uk/
lebron james shoes, http://www.lebronjamesshoes.in.net/
converse sneakers, http://www.converseshoes.us.com/
michael kors handbags, http://www.michaelkorsusa.us/
mulberry uk, http://mulberryoutlet.outlet-store.co.uk/
rolex watches,rolex watches,swiss watches,watches for men,watches for women,omega watches,replica watches,rolex watches for sale,rolex replica,rolex watch,cartier watches,rolex submariner,fake rolex,rolex replica watches,replica rolex
gucci outlet, http://www.guccihandbags-outlet.co.uk/
futbol baratas, http://www.futbol-baratas.com/
miami dolphins jerseys, http://www.miamidolphinsjersey.com/
longchamp outlet store, http://www.longchampoutlet.name/
ysl outlet online, http://www.ysloutletonline.com/
ray ban, http://www.occhiali-rayban.it/
vans shoes, http://www.vans-shoes.cc/
michael kors factory outlet, http://www.michaelkorsfactoryoutlets.in.net/
cheap wedding dresses, http://www.cheap-weddingdresses.net/
chanel outlet, http://www.chaneloutletstore.us.com/
cai2015917
Vashikaran Prediction says
vashikaran specialist
vashikaran love spell
Vashikaran Mantra in hindi
Vashikaran Mantra for love
Black Magic Specialist
Vashikaran Astrologer
Love problem solution
Love marriage specialist
Vashikaran Mantra for Husband
Vashikaran by kamakhya sindur
astrologer vinodkumar says
This is very informative post . I lkie it . Thank you to share this post.
Vashikaran Specialist
Vashikaran Mantra
Vashikaran Specialist Baba
Blackmagic Specialist
Lost love Back Solution
Love Marriage Specialist
Love Guru Specialist
Online Vashikaran says
Really it's so nice information shared .I really like this type of information . Thanks for share it.
vashikaran specialist In Chandigarh
Blackmagic Specialist In Chandigarh
vashikaran specialist In Delhi
Blackmagic Specialist In Delhi
vashikaran specialist In Chennai
Blackmagic Specialist In Chennai
vashikaran specialist In Kolkata
Blackmagic Specialist In Kolkata
vashikaran specialist In Mumbai
Blackmagic Specialist In Mumbai
Love Guruindia says
Interesting post it is .Very nice content is used in this post.
Vashikaran Mantra In Hindi
Love Marriage Specialist
World Famous Astrologer
Vashikaran Marriage Love Spell
Vashikaran Mantra
Vashikaran Specialist Baba
Black Magic Specialist
astrologer guruinindia says
Excellent article .Thanks to share this informative post with us .
Love Marriage Problem Solution By Vashikaran Mantra
Love Marriage Vashikaran Specialist
Love Vashikaran Specialist Astrologer
Husband Wife Relationship Problem Solution Baba Ji
Lost Love Back By Astrology
Vashikaran Mantra For Love Marriage Specialist
Love Vashikaran Specialist Astrologer
Vashikaran Specialist Baba Ji
Vin Diesel says
Really Indepth Post, I appreciate your efforts and all the best
showbox free download and Keep moving mate
Justin says
Inside of two days you will be educated if your credit is then affirmed, get your advance sum and you can as of now drive your fantasy auto. That is the means by which simple, quick and helpful it is, accomplishing the auto you need short the bothers and thorough requests of regular auto advance organizations.payday loans chicago
حسام داود says
companies in Riyadh cleaning workers technical coach at the highest levelشركة تسليك مجارى بالرياض
شركة تنظيف بالرياض
شركة تنظيف شقق بالرياض
شركة تنظيف منازل بالرياض
شركة تنظيف خزنات بالرياض
شركة مكافحة حشرات بالرياض
شركة رش مبيدات بالرياض
شركة تخزين اثاث بالرياض
شركة تنظيف مجالس بالرياض
شركة تنظيف فلل بالرياض
Sanjay Sharma says
Packers And Movers
Movers And Packers Kolkata
Packers And Movers in Kolkata
Packers And Movers Kolkata Salt Lake
Packers And Movers Kolkata Garia
Packers And Movers Kolkata Dumdum
Packers And Movers Howrah
Movers And Packers Howrah
Vashikaran Sutra says
Love Problem Solution Baba
Vashikaran Sutra says
Hindu astrology
Somnath Roy says
Want to check online whether you have won the kerala lottery? Just click Kerala Lottery Result for detailed guide.
Somnath Brahma says
To get all the latest news,rumors and gossips about Bollywood,just check fugomo.com
Rohit Roy says
To get all the latest news about technology,sports,automobile,entertainment,politics and more check out my site FAB NEWS
Candy Sim says
All the best blogs that is very useful for keeping me share the ideas
of the future as well this is really what I was looking for, and I am
very happy to come here. Thank you very much
earn to die
earn to die 2
earn to die 3
Hi! I’ve been reading your blog for a while now and finally got the
earn to die 4
courage to go ahead and give youu a shout out from
earn to die 6
Austin Texas! Just wanted to tell
earn to die 5
Hi! I’ve been reading your blog for a while now and finally got the
happy wheels
strike force heroes
slitherio
you keep up the fantastic work!my weblog
age of war
earn to die 5
good game empire
Shyam Das says
Black Magic Specialist Astrologer
Moulana Rafi Ud-din says
Revenge spell
Saket Bhai says
Black Magic Removal specialist
Jalaj Sharma says
Husband Wife Vashikaran
Marriageproblem Solution says
Vashikaran Specialist Astrologer
Mera Bharat Live says
Get Latest Updates of Entertainment News
Spells Kings says
Love Spells to attract girl
a10 says
I really like the dear information you offer in your articles.
color switch says
I’m able to bookmark your site and show the kids check out up here generally.
roblox says
Im fairly positive theyre likely to be informed a great deal of new stuff here than anyone
mortal kombat x says
I think your post is very interesting and mostly i keep looking for like this type of websites where i learn or get new concept. I am happy to visit on your site. Thanks to share it.
Candy Sim says
This is one of the cult game now, a lot of people enjoy playing them . Also you can refer to the game :
gold mine strike | pokemon go 2
The game controls are shown just under . Movement mechanisms primarily include acceleration and tilting controls.
stickman games | stick war 2 | animal jam 2
http://happymothersdayquotes.co.in/ says
Bigg Boss Season 10
Happy Diwali 2016
Eid Mubarak Wishes
Independence Day India
Halloween Pumpkin Carving Images 2016
Suresh Das says
want to know valentines day quotes for your lover,valentines day messages,valentines day images, just checkout my site Happy Valentines Day 2017
Suresh Das says
want to know valentines day quotes for your lover,valentines day messages,valentines day images, just checkout my site Happy Valentines Day
Jason Lebrun says
I appreciate this work amazing post for us I like it.
HBS Case Study Solution
Damon D'souza says
This is really a great stuff for sharing. Thanks for sharing.
Nursing Project Help
Alison Andrew says
Those who come to read your article will find lots of helpful and informative tips.
help with programming homework
Andrew Austin says
Pretty helpful material, much thanks for this article.
Mechanical Engineering Homework Help
Suresh Das says
Best New Year 2017 Wishes images for wish someone special. View our blog to see new and unique images.
Inhouse Expressions says
we have best interior designers at kolkata,west bengal,india..
contact inhouse expression at kolkata with top decoration company
Katrina says
Nobody's perfect, we all make mistakes. Forgive yourself, learn the lesson and move on. Something better is just around the corner.
http://goatripsindia.com/goa-family-holiday-package
Halloween says
Halloween Pumpkin Carving Ideas
Happy Thanksgiving Quotes
Happy Halloween Quotes
Happy Halloween Nail Art
Happy Halloween Pumpkin Designs
Halloween says
Happy Veterans Day Images
Happy Veterans Day Quotes
Happy Veterans Day Messages
Happy Veterans Day Thank You Quotes
Happy Veterans Day Wishes
Anonymous says
Halloween Carved Pumpkin
Carved Pumpkin Pictures
Pumpkin Carving Designs
Pumpkin Carving
Jack O Lantern
Happy Halloween Quotes
Happy Halloween Sayings
john dsouza says
This is really a great stuff for sharing. Keep it up .Thanks for sharing.
matlab tutoring
john dsouza says
It’s very informative and useful option for the daily online readers. Thumbs up for you!
C Assignment Help Online
gopal das says
Want to know about National cat day 2016, please visit my blog National cat day 2016 and enjoy the day with your pet.
Vashi Mantra says
Really Nice Post. Thanks for sharing with us.//
HAIR TRANSPLANT IN DELHI
VASHIKARAN MANTRA
VASHIKARAN MANTRA
200 HOUR YOGA TEACHER TRAINING
Monu Dabas says
i found lot of informative content in this post.Thanks for disclosing with us.
Norton coupons
Rajesh Das says
It's a awesome post. Thanks a lot for sharing this article. To read more New Year 2017 Wishes
Amfi Smith says
UFC 205
UFC 205 start time
UFC 205 live stream
UFC 205 stream
UFC 205 fight card
UFC 205 ppv
Amfi Smith says
UFC 205
UFC 205 fight card
UFC 205 start time
UFC 205 live streaming
UFC 205 stream
UFC 205 live stream
UFC 205 ppv
Amfi Smith says
mcgregor vs alvarez
mcgregor vs alvarez live
mcgregor vs alvarez live stream
alvarez vs mcgregor
alvarez mcgregor
alvarez mcgregor live stream
mcgregor alvarez
conor mcgregor vs eddie alvarez
Rocky Guha says
UFC 205
UFC 205
UFC 205 live stream
UFC 205 fight card
UFC 205 fight card
UFC 205 stream
Start Time
Watch UFC 205 Online
Kiran S says
Biomedical Projects
VLSI Projects
Phd Works
Mtech projects
UFC 205 says
UFC 205
UFC 205 fight time
UFC 205 live stream
Alvarez vs McGregor
UFC 205 fight card
UFC 205 fight pass
UFC 205 says
UFC 205
UFC 205 fight time
UFC 205 live stream
Alvarez vs McGregor
UFC 205 fight card
UFC 205 fight pass
UFC 205 says
UFC 205
UFC 205 ppv
UFC 205 pay per view
UFC 205 PPV Order
UFC 205 PPV price
UFC 205 time
UFC 205 says
UFC 205
UFC 205 fight time
UFC 205 live stream
Alvarez vs McGregor
UFC 205 fight card
UFC 205 fight pass
azhar uddin says
Here is a lot of latest items are available like Pictures, Wallpapers, Quotes are waiting for you thanksgiving speech for students thnksgiving hd card free christmas pichappy new year pic 2017 and the best thing is you can get these happy new year best wishes, best wishes for a new year, happy new year wishes quotes for free. Our blog is the best blogs because we only focus ours customers wants and demand and try to fulfill your’s different wants.
Halloween says
Thanksgiving Day Quotes
Thanksgiving Sayings
Happy Thanksgiving Short Prayers
Thanksgiving Poems
Thanksgiving Short Poems
Happy Thanksgiving Poems
Genies Alan says
I hope that it doesnt disappoint me as much as this one. I mean, I know it was my choice to read, but I actually thought youd have something interesting to say.
makanan untuk penderita cacar air - cara mengobati mata gatal
Michael Jones says
Welldone! It is an article that is not just helpful for me but lots of many could benefit from it. Allassignmenthelp is a platform which university students can use to get their assignment written by assignment help experts and can get a fabulous assignment paper. Assignment Help
Aliabhatt says
Very good post. I'm facing some of these issues as well..
merry christmas greetings
Happy new year wishes
Aliabhatt says
rose day quotes
happy kiss day
teddy day images
valentines day 2017 wishes
Rachel Stwerad says
Great site and a great topic as well I really get amazed to read this. It’s really good. I like viewing web sites which comprehend the price of delivering the excellent useful resource free of charge. Assignment help | Assignment Expert | Marketing Assignment Help | Law Assignment help
NFL Fan says
NFL
Steelers vs Bengals
Buccaneers vs Cowboys
Titans vs Chiefs
Lions vs Giants
Cowboys vs Buccaneers
Vikings Colts
Patriots vs Broncos
NFL Playoff Schedule 2017
Nesa Sugia says
article that you serve is very good and interesting. I am very glad to be one of the readers of this article you create. Thank you for sharing and I hope this website you manage to be the best Obat Infeksi Saluran Kencing
Muh Umar says
The next time I read a blog, I hope that it doesnt disappoint me as much as this one-obat untuk demam tifoid. I mean, I know it was my choice to read-cara mengobati ginjal bengkak, but I actually thought youd have something interesting to say-obat untuk bronkitis. All I hear is a bunch of whining about something that you could fix if you werent too busy looking for attention-obat herbal anyang-anyangan.
Lisna Listiani says
Thank you for sharing and I hope this website you manage to be the best obat pemecah batu ginjal obat usus buntu
Hermawan Alfaqih says
Your website is very cool and interesting. I was amazed it was really great obat asam lambung tinggi
Charu Chhabra says
Couldn't be written any better. Reading this post reminds me of my old roommate! He always kept talking about this Assignment help| Need Assignment help