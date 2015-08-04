Romani Holocaust Remembrance Day (7 powerful photos)

|Deportation of Sinti from southwest Germany, May 22, 1940. The Sinti were escorted by foot through the village under police surveillance.
August 2, 2018 /Photography News
/ The Romani Holocaust (also known as the Porajmos or the Romani genocide) was the effort during World War II by the government of Nazi Germany and its allies to exterminate the Roma (Gypsy) people of Europe.
Declared "racially inferior" by German authorities in the 1940s, much like the Jews, the Roma were victims of a determined campaign by the Nazis to herd them into ghettos and labor camps, and ultimately to kill them. By the war's end, the Roma were believed to have lost anywhere between 300,000 and 1,500,000 people across central and western Europe through starvation, disease, mass shootings and gassing.
In 2011 the Polish Government passed a resolution for the official recognition of the 2nd of August as a day of commemoration of the genocide.
|Romani woman with German police officer and Nazi psychologist Dr Robert Ritter
|Eva Justin making a caste of the face of a Rom, Racial Hygiene Centre
|Deported Roma children in Transnistria, near Tiraspol
|A Serbian gendarme serving the Serbian puppet government led by Milan Nedia escorts a group of Roma to their execution, 1941
|Roma people were not allowed to participate in the 50th anniversary commemmoration of the liberation of Auschwitz in January 1995, where thousands of Sinti and Roma were murdered in the Holocaust.
