"Meaningful Photos": An exercise to enhance meaning in life
February 20, 2017 /Photography News/
Difficulty: Moderate | Frequency: 1/Day | Duration: 15 Mins
Why you should try it
Research suggests that finding greater meaning in life helps people cope with stress and improves their overall health and well-being—it’s what makes life feel worth living. But finding meaning in life can sometimes feel like an elusive task. In our day-to-day lives, it can be easy to lose sight of the big picture—we tend to focus more on the mundane than the deeply meaningful.
Yet research suggests that there are potential sources of meaning all around us, from the moments of connection we share with others, to the beauty of nature, to the work that we do and the things we create. This exercise helps you bring these meaningful things into focus—literally. By having you photograph, then write about, things that are meaningful to you, it encourages you to pay closer attention to the varied sources of meaning in your life, large and small, and reflect on why they are important to you.
Time required
15 minutes per day for one week to take the photos. One hour to do the writing exercise. While it is not necessary to take a photograph every day, assume that the photography will take you a total of 90 minutes over the course of a week, with an additional hour for the writing.
How to do it
1. Over the next week, take photographs of things that make your life feel meaningful or full of purpose. These can be people, places, objects, pets. If you are not able to take photos of these things—like if they’re not nearby—you can take photos of souvenirs, reminders, websites, or even other photos. Try to take at least nine photographs.
2. At the end of the week: If you used a digital camera, upload your photos to a computer. If you used a non-digital camera, have your photos developed.
3. Then, once you have collected all of your photos and items, take time to look at and reflect on each one. For each photo or item, write down a response to the following question: “What does this photo represent, and why is it meaningful?"
Evidence that it works
Steger, M. F, Shim, Y., Barenz, J., & Shin, J. Y. (2013). Through the windows of the soul: A pilot study using photography to enhance meaning in life. Journal of Contextual Behavioral Science, 3, 27-30.
College students were instructed to take 9-12 photographs of things that they felt made their life meaningful; one week later, they viewed and wrote about each photograph. They completed a battery of questionnaires before and after this exercise. Afterward, they reported feeling like they had more meaning in their lives, greater life satisfaction, and more positive emotion than they had beforehand.
Why it works
Taking time to recognize and appreciate sources of meaning through photography can help make them more tangible and serve as a reminder of what matters most to you. This greater sense of meaning can, in turn, inspire us to pursue important personal goals and give us a sense of strength and purpose when coping with stressful life events. The use of photography might also benefit people who are more visual than verbal—something for therapists, parents, or teachers to keep in mind as they approach conversations about meaning, purpose, and values in life.
Sources
Michael Steger, Ph.D., Colorado State University
29 comments:
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Hey, are you using google photos to keep it organized? There is no limits of photos! This is really nice one! http://motivationgrid.com/12-rules-to-become-a-great-leader/ Also this is tutorial how to use it!
Justin says
Be that as it may, while educational cost is infrequently debatable, it is conceivable to deliberately cut spending on other school costs while as yet acquiring the devices you require too take advantage of your school experience. By being interested in option method for acquiring books, supplies and transportation, you can spare thousands each semester. Here, we talk about five tips for cutting expenses on non-educational cost school costs. Cash Advance Chicago
Abal Abal says
Thanks for the information. May become useful here in the near future.
game poker
Abal Abal says
Many thanks! This is an awesome site!
poker online
Abal Abal says
I really enjoy simply reading all of my
poker
Zheng junxai5 says
zhengjx20160409
abercrombie and fitch
michael kors handbags
louis vuitton handbags
michael kors outlet online
true religion sale
coach outlet
christian louboutin outlet
nfl jerseys
coach factory outlet
tory burch outlet online
adidas originals
christian louboutin sale
ray ban outlet
louis vuitton handbags
kate spade outlet
nike blazers shoes
louis vuitton handbags
timberlands
pandora charms
coach factorty outlet online
air jordan homme
michael kors outlet online sale
nike uk
coach outlet online
louis vuitton bags
burberry sale
gucci outlet online
michael kors handbags
nike roshe one
louis vuitton outlet stores
nike trainers women
true religion outlet online
nike air max
gucci outlet
cheap jerseys
nike air max uk
gucci outlet
ladies cartier watches
ray bans
ray ban sunglasses
Astrologer Home says
powerful vashikaran mantra
Happy New Years 2016 Images says
happy mother day images
happy mother day images 2016
happy mothers day images
happy mothers day images 2016
free happy mothers day images
free happy mothers day images 2016
happy mothers day picture 2016
happy mothers day pics 2016
happy mothers day photos 2016
Radhika Dixit says
I really liked your post.Really looking forward to read more.
Activa 125 Price in Mumbai
Hua Cai says
rolex watches
celine outlet online
louis vuitton pas cher
michael kors outlet online
calvin klein underwear
coach outlet online
gucci outlet online
rolex watches
mulberry handbags
chaussure louboutin
supra shoes
nike roshe run
chicago blackhawks
ysl outlet
ray ban sunglasses
air jordan 4
louis vuitton pas cher
tiffany and co
tory burch outlet
michael kors outlet online
ugg boots
true religion jeans
jordan shoes
tory burch outlet
nike roshe
instyler ionic styler
ugg boots on sale
tiffany outlet
cartier watches
coach factory outlet
ugg outlet store
camisetas futbol baratas
michael kors outlet clearance
michael kors handbags
michael kors outlet
20160818caihuali
Justin says
Obviously, the genuine estimation of your business is frequently altogether different than its book esteem. All things considered, in the event that you are offering a bit of your business to an outsiders then you are going to need to have an income centered valuation finished notwithstanding a monetary record budgetary articulation. auto title loans chicago
Justin says
Waiting Recession Forces Students Toward Pricier Private Student Loans The re-development of private understudy credits won't be constrained to only revenue driven universities, notwithstanding. The ascent, fall, and rise-again of private understudy advances as a piece of U.S. understudies' long haul money related guide future is attached straightforwardly to increments in the expenses of school and the disappointment of government budgetary guide to keep pace with the expansions. Check Cashing Lemon-Grove
Justin says
Understudies who don't indicate enough monetary need as per the government rules, yet at the same time require an advance to pay educational cost expenses, may meet all requirements for an unsubsidized Stafford undergrad credit. This sort of advance doesn't give you the financing cost effortlessness periodcheck cashing
Justin says
In the different understudy advances that you take to finish your studies, the financing costs for the different advances will be shifted. Some of them might be a bit on the higher side, and some of them on the lower side. With this, the regularly scheduled payment for a few advances would have been high, and some low. cash advance
marko says
Generally, this can indicate a heavy installment once school is finished and the 6 month elegance period has lapsed. Union permits understudies to consolidate these advances into one advance with a lower, single regularly scheduled installment. check cashing
marko says
In a perfect world, an understudy seeking after a degree in advanced education ought to have the capacity to commit themselves to scholastics without worrying about whatever else. Sadly, the authenticity of the circumstance is that advanced education is a costly undertaking and keeps on becoming costlier every year. Check Cashing
marko says
In any case, the issue is that the expense of training is taking off higher every last year. That is the reason numerous understudies tragically stop their tutoring after they move on from secondary school. Check Cashing
marko says
Another kind of understudy advance that is accessible is known as a PLUS credit. This kind of advance is accessible to guardians of the understudy with awful acknowledge the length of the guardians have preferred credit over the understudy. Cash Advance Spring-Valley
Rudy Lay says
Super website with a great sharing and amazing stories is ur web.. please keep doing what u do now.. thanks to you.
Togel Online Singapore
Togel Online Hongkong
Bandar Togel Singapore
Bandar Togel
Togel Online Terpercaya
Bandar Togel Online Terpercaya
Togel Online
Agen Togel Online Terpercaya
Agen Togel Online
Louisa Revista says
that could be the end of this article. Here youll obtain some web sites that we feel you will appreciate, just click the links over
Neat huge :) Here my web : Souvenir Pernikahan Unik - Grosir Jaket Parka - Rental Mobil Jakarta
Paulo says
The explanation behind this movement is two-fold on one hand the Obama organization needs to ensure that school is accessible for more individuals and on the other the precarious money related atmosphere is bringing on numerous private speculators to pull their financing of understudy advances. Check Cashing
Paulo says
Getting a moneylender who will give you good rates, terms and conditions for the advance is not simple and you should look around, online or something else. Check Cashing
Paulo says
This is on account of loaning organizations offer you with low union financing costs and the adaptability to build your credit reimbursement period. On the off chance that you wish to merge understudy credits, you can approach any of the solid and built up loaning organizations that offer you with this office. Cash Advance Spring-Valley
Paulo says
When we perceive the way that we have trespassed and comprehend that Christ is the thing that we require, we will really find that to wind up a tycoon is extremely basic. The Bible advises that we look for first the kingdom of God before different things could take after. www.usapaydayloanstore.com/chicago
Paulo says
Foundations, for example, Sallie Mae and HSBC are perfect spots to get such credits, while others like Act Educations Loans would offer you certain advantages like not obliging you to apply by means of FAFSA and bringing down your financing cost by a minor sum should you have your installments deducted specifically from your ledger. check cashing
raybanoutlet001 says
new york knicks
yeezy boost 350 white
gucci borse
under armour outlet
nike outlet
oakley sunglasses
cheap mlb jerseys
ray ban sunglasses
michael kors uk
ecco shoes
Rudy Lay says
Super website with a great sha and amazing stories is ur web.. please keep doing what u do now.. thanks to you.
Agen Bandarq
Agen Domino99
Domino Online
Agen Poker
Bandar Domino99
Anonymous says
Akbar Birbal Kahani
Get Free Netflix accounts
Munwar .sheik says
2017 good friday
good friday 2017
good friday 2017 messages
good friday 2017 images