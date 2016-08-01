#MOOC: Stereoscopy - an Introduction to Victorian Stereo Photography
July 2, 2016 /Photography News/ Discover why the stereoscope and stereo photography mesmerised Victorians when they first appeared at 1851’s Great Exhibition.
ABOUT THE COURSE
Starts: 1 Aug 2016
Duration: 2 weeks, 3 hours pw
Certificates available
Educator: Christine McLean
Following its presentation to the world at the Great Exhibition in London in 1851, the stereoscope – a device that makes images appear 3D – mesmerised Victorians. Collecting and viewing stereo photographs became a craze.
Stereoscopes were produced in different price ranges, thousands of stereo images were printed and bought each year, and one company involved in this boom, The London Stereoscopic Company, proclaimed: ‘No home without a stereoscope.’
Explore the origins of the stereoscope and stereo photography
‘Stereoscopy’ derives from the Greek ‘stereos’ meaning ‘firm’ or ‘solid’ and ‘skopeō’ meaning ‘to look’ or ‘to see’. So together, they mean ‘seeing something firm or solid’.
On this free online course, we will examine the rise of stereo photography and the work of two pioneering photographers – the Scotsman, George Washington Wilson, and the Englishman, Thomas Richard Williams.
We will explore how the stereoscope, originally created by inventor Sir Charles Wheatstone to investigate human binocular vision, was improved by scientist Sir David Brewster, to become a vital, elaborate drawing room essential.
Enjoy stereo photography from National Museums Scotland collection
To enjoy stereo photography, you usually need a stereoscope or stereo viewer, but you can enjoy this course without one.
It has been developed following the major exhibition at the National Museum of Scotland, Photography: A Victorian Sensation, and many of the images you will explore in this course are drawn from the National Museums Scotland collection.
REQUIREMENTS
This course is open to anyone with an interest in photography or Victorian history. No previous knowledge or experience is required.
To register, go here: https://www.futurelearn.com/courses/stereoscopy
To register, go here: https://www.futurelearn.com/courses/stereoscopy
5 comments:
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
I definitely enjoying every little bit of it. It is a great website and nice share:
contact form | snapchat emoji
Spells Kings says
Interesting post Breakup spells
Rudy Lay says
Super website with a great sharing and amazing stories is ur web.. please keep doing what u do now.. thanks to you.
Togel Online Singapore
Togel Online Hongkong
Bandar Togel Singapore
Bandar Togel
Togel Online Terpercaya
Bandar Togel Online Terpercaya
Togel Online
Agen Togel Online Terpercaya
Agen Togel Online
Rudy Lay says
Super website with a great sharing and amazing stories is ur web.. please keep doing what u do now.. thanks to you.
Agen Bandarq
Agen domino
Domino Online
agen Bandarq
Bandar domino99
agen domino online
Rudy Lay says
Super website with a great sharing and amazing stories is ur web.. please keep doing what u do now.. thanks to you.
Togel Online Singapore
Togel Online Hongkong
Bandar Togel Singapore
Bandar Togel
Togel Online Terpercaya
Bandar Togel Online Terpercaya
Togel Online
Agen Togel Online Terpercaya
Agen Togel Online
agen togel
agen togel indonesia
togel sgp
daftar togel online
Togel Online terbesar
bandar Togel Online