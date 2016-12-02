DIY retro camera box





August 20, 2016 / Photography News / These two lovely retro cameras were made using the wonderful For Mother and For Father papers, but any other type of retro paper will do. A hidden back box on the camera opens to hold photos.





The SVG cutting file can be downloaded here: http://tarascraftstudio.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/01/camera-bellows.svg





MATERIALS USED: Pion Design: For Mother, For Father 1/8″ thick chipboard Dusty Attic: mini wrought iron fence, baroque corners, film strip Tim Holtz Idea-Ology hinges self-adhesive gemstones paper flowers black plastic chain circular metal lids with clear inserts

MANUAL TEMPLATE FOR CAMERA BELLOWS: (each piece should measure approx 8 1/4″ length and 3 1/2″ maximum width)











PROJECT INSTRUCTIONS:

BELLOWS: 1. Cut and score the 4 pieces. Notice that 2 of the pieces have a certain side zigzag score line pattern while the other 2 have the opposite zigzag score line pattern. It’s difficult to see the side zigzag score lines in the below photos. Fold each piece like a fan making sure the mountain fold has the zigzag point at the score line. The valley folds will have the zigzag point at the outer edge of the paper. Each 2 pieces that have the same zig-zag score lines will be assembled opposite each other on the bellows.









2. Begin folding the side zigzag score lines. You will fold in the mountains and keep the valleys out as shown below:









3. Now repeat this with all 4 of the bellow pieces. Notice below that one piece has zigzag fold lines going the same direction, and one piece has zigzag fold lines going the opposite direction. This will allow the pieces to fit together correctly when assembled.









4. Unfold and apply score tape right next to the long score line on the zigzags as shown below on both sides of one of the pieces.









5. Refold the piece back into position and remove the paper backing from the Score-Tape. Take one of the pieces with the opposite score lines and hold it 90 degrees apart and begin adhering the sides together as shown:









6. Repeat with the other side and your bellows will be almost complete with 3 sides now attached.

7. Now with the final piece, apply Score-Tape as shown earlier and attach to the exposed sides of the formed bellows the same way you did above and your bellows is finished!













BOX INSTRUCTIONS:

This project consists of 4 boxes and 3 of these are made with 1/8″ thick chipboard. The upright box is essentially an opened box inserted inside the lid as shown:









1. upright box lid: cut the following pieces of chipboard: BASE 3 1/2″ x 4 1/2″ x 1 4 1/2 x 1 1/4 x 2 adhere these pieces to the BASE’s long sides 3 1/4 x 1/14 x 2 adhere these pieces to the BASE’s short sides sandwiching between the long sides

2. inner box: cut the following pieces of chipboard: BASE 4 1/4″ x 3 1/4″ 4 1/4″ x 1 1/2″ x 2 adhere these pieces to the BASE’s long sides 3″ x 1 1/2″ x 2 adhere these pieces to the BASE’s short sides sandwiching between the long sides.

3. bottom box: cut the following piece of chipboard:

BASE BOTTOM 4 1/4″ x 3 1/2″ 4 1/4″ x 3/4″ x 2 adhere these pieces to the BASE’s long sides 3 1/4″ x 3/4″ x 2 adhere these pieces to the BASE’s short sides sandwiching between the long sides. BASE TOP 4 1/4″ x 3 1/2″ adhere this to the top of all the above sides

CAMERA LENS FRONT BOX: BASE BOTTOM: 2 1/4″ x 2 5/8″ 2 5/8″ x 3/4″ x 2 adhere these pieces to the BASE’s long sides 2″ x 3/4″ x 2 adhere these pieces to the BASE’s short sides sandwiching between the long sides. BASE TOP: 2 1/4″ x 2 5/8″ adhere this to the top of all the above sides

After assembling all the chipboard boxes, cover them with decorative paper. Apply hinges to attach the upright box and the bottom box to connect them. It’s hard to see these hinges in the pictures above.

Attach the camera lens box to the front (smaller end) of the bellows. Attach the bellows to the box sides as shown above. Add decorative elements.

4. OPTIONAL BACK BOX for holding small photos (not pictured) This back box is not necessary for the overall camera design. If you do want to include this however, it measures 3 1/2″ length by 3″ width by 1/2″ depth and should be centered over the back. Mine was just made with card stock and decorative paper.

The bottom part of the flash attachment was made by just rolling up some decorative paper. The top flash was made by cutting a circle. Make a straight cut to the exact center of this circle and then overlap the cut edges to make a dimensional wide cone.







