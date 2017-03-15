Photojournalist Barat Ali Batoor: My desperate journey with a human smuggler

|Photo: Barat Ali Batoor
March 15, 2017 /Photography News
/ Photojournalist Barat Ali Batoor was living in Afghanistan — until his risky work forced him to leave the country. But for Batoor, a member of a displaced ethnic group called the Hazara, moving home to Pakistan proved dangerous too. And finding a safer place wasn't as simple as buying a plane ticket. Instead, he was forced to pay a human smuggler, and join the deadly tidal wave of migrants seeking asylum by boat. He documents the harrowing ocean trip with powerful photographs.