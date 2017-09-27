Google+

Gomma Photography Grant 2017

September 27, 2017 /Photography News



Renowned international photo contest.
Gomma Grant is open to everyone. Any medium, black & white or colour, analogue or digital. What we are looking for is consistency, personality and courage. Photographers that have been recognized through the Gomma Grant are known to have evolved their career to a higher level, both professionally and artistically.

Deadline: 31 October 2017


