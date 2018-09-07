DIY: 3 photography related paper crafts anyone can make
September 7, 2018 /Photography News/ Weather they are cut, pasted, folded, or printed, photography paper crafts are always fun to make. Here are three easy ideas for your inspiration, so put away your real camera and try them out.
Box: Camera Type EOS650
Artist:ERI KAMEI
Download and instructions: http://cp.c-ij.com/en/contents/CNT-0020915/index.html
Box: Lens Type EF200-400mm F4 L IS USM EXTENDER 1.4x
Artist:ERI KAMEI
Download and instructions: http://cp.c-ij.com/en/contents/CNT-0020913/index.html
Tray: Lens Type EF11-24mm F4L USM
Artist:ERI KAMEI
Download and instructions: http://cp.c-ij.com/en/contents/CNT-0020917/index.html
